“Don’t deposit more than $5k monthly,” banks inform customers
Reports reaching Nairametrics indicate some commercial banks have started sending new transfer limits to their customers.
Emails sent to some customers that were shared with Nairametrics reveal banks are informing customers that they can only deposit $5,000 in cash into their accounts monthly. They also advised the customers to transfer electronically instead of cash deposits. One of the banks also indicated that cash deposits are no longer allowed for some account holders.
“There is a $5,000 monthly cash deposit limit. We encourage you to make more deposits via electronic transfers. Cash funded transfers to beneficiaries with accounts in other banks in Nigeria are no longer allowed. There will be no restriction to the frequency or value of transactions for accounts funded through inflows but supporting documents are required before payments are processed. Cash deposits are no longer allowed for Wealth Management Investments.”
Some of these rules are actually not new as they contain forex transaction guidelines issued by the central bank last year as part of its efforts to curtail demand for forex and reduce the utilization of the banking system to facilitate black market dealing in forex.
What this means
- You cannot deposit more than $5,000 cash monthly (cumulative) into your bank domiciliary accounts.
- However, you can deposit more than this if it is an electronic transfer. This is a lot more difficult to achieve for retail buyers of forex and the exchange rate is often higher.
- You are also required to provide supporting documents backing the inflow of dollars into your account especially if the transfers are from one personal account to another.
Last week, the CBN announced it was indefinitely extending its Naira 4-dollar scheme for diaspora remittances which was introduced in March, suggesting the program may have achieved success by its standards.
Naira falls at NAFEX window as dollar supply drops significantly by 78%
Naira depreciated against the dollar to close at N410.67/$ on Monday, 10th May 2021, representing a 34 kobo drop from N410.33/$1 recorded on Friday, 7th May 2021.
Meanwhile, the naira remained stable at the parallel market as it closed at N483/$1. This was the same rate that was recorded on Friday, May 7, 2021, as the dollar supply dropped significantly by 77.7%.
Trading at the official NAFEX window
- The opening indicative rate closed at N410.22 to a dollar on Monday, 10th May 2021, representing a 12 kobo gain when compared to the N410.34/$1 recorded on Friday.
- Also, an exchange rate of N422 to a dollar was the highest rate recorded during intra-day trading before it settled at N410.67/$1. It, however, sold for as low as N400/$1 during intra-day trading.
- Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window dropped significantly by 77.7% on Monday, 10th May 2021.
- A cursory look at the data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ showed that forex turnover declined massively from $146.52 million recorded on Friday, 7th May 2021 to $32.61 million on Monday, 8th May 2021.
Cryptocurrency watch
Bitcoin, the world’s most popular cryptocurrency, slumped by 5.29% as of Monday evening to trade at $55,682.55.
- The world’s largest cryptocurrency continues to trade much lower than April’s high of $65,000, which came in anticipation of Coinbase’s direct listing on Nasdaq.
- While Bitcoin has remained relatively stable, the altcoin market has flourished with the likes of Ethereum more than doubling in 16 days.
- Recently, American multinational investment bank Morgan Stanley began offering BTC custody to clients. Goldman Sachs also recently announced that clients would be able to invest in Bitcoin.
- Ethereum, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency, surges above $4,000 for the first time ever as it traded at $4,213.46 before slumping to $3,897.09.
Crude oil price stalls
OPEC’s crude oil production is estimated to have increased to a 3-month high of 24.96 million barrels per day (BPD) in April.
- Brent Crude dropped by 0.31% on Monday evening to close at $66.1 compared to its closing price of the previous day’s trading session.
- The WTI dropped by 0.29% on Sunday to close at $64.73, Bonny light crude dropped by 0.16% to close at $66.71, while the OPEC basket dropped by 2.39% to close at $68.20.
- Oil prices recorded a weekly gain against the backdrop of optimism over a global economic recovery, despite the Covid-19 crisis in India which is biting hard.
- In China, data showed export growth accelerated unexpectedly in April while a private survey pointed to strong expansion in service sector activities.
External reserve
Nigeria’s external reserve plunged for the 14th consecutive day on Friday, 7th May 2021 as it dropped by about $18 million to close at $34.72 billion.
- The nation’s foreign reserve declined from $34.74 billion recorded as of Thursday, 6th May 2021 to $34.72 billion on Friday, representing a 0.05% decline.
- Nigeria’s foreign reserve has dipped $537.36 million since 16th April 2021 to date.
- Nigeria will hope to boosts its foreign reserve position as oil prices continue to rally high and the CBN extends its naira 4 dollar initiative.
Naira appreciates across forex markets as dollar supply improves by 38%
The naira appreciated at the parallel market to close at N483/$1 on Friday, representing a N2 gain compared to N485/$1 recorded on Thursday.
Friday, 7th May 2021: The exchange rate between the naira and the US dollar closed at N410.33/$1 at the Importers and Exporters window, where forex is traded officially.
Naira appreciated against the US dollar to close at N410.33 to a dollar on Friday, 7th May 2021, representing a 67 kobo gain when compared to N411/$1 that was recorded on Thursday, 6th May 2021.
Also, the naira appreciated at the parallel market as it closed at N483/$1, representing a N2 gain when compared to N485/$1 that was recorded on Thursday, May 6, 2021, as forex market liquidity improved by 38%.
Trading at the official NAFEX window
- The opening indicative rate closed at N410.34 to a dollar on Friday, 7th May 2021, representing a 2 kobo gain when compared to the N410.37/$1 recorded on Thursday.
- Also, an exchange rate of N437.41 to a dollar was the highest rate recorded during intra-day trading before it settled at N410.33/$1. It, however, sold for as low as N400/$1 during intra-day trading.
- Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window rose by 37.8% on Friday, 7th May 2021.
- A cursory look at the data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ showed that forex turnover increased from $106.34 million recorded on Thursday, 6th May 2021 to $146.52 million on Friday, 7th May 2021.
Cryptocurrency watch
Bitcoin, the world’s most popular cryptocurrency, slumped by 1.52% as of Sunday evening to trade at $57,951.21.
- An amount of 12,354 bitcoins was recently withdrawn from Coinbase totalling over $700 million. The massive outflow could be related to institutional investors.
- Large financial institutions have started offering bitcoin custody services to their clients.
- Recently, American multinational investment bank Morgan Stanley began offering BTC custody to clients. Goldman Sachs also recently announced that clients would be able to invest in bitcoin.
- Ethereum recorded a growth of 1.43% to close at $3,923.43, reaching an all-time high.
- Meanwhile, payments giant Visa and financial services provider TALA have partnered to boost cryptocurrency adoption in emerging markets.
- This partnership is aimed at easing the process of converting, storing and using cryptocurrencies by underbanked consumers.
Crude oil price stalls
Crude oil prices moved towards $70 as the oil markets remain optimistic with strong bullish sentiments as summer approaches.
- Brent Crude rose by 0.28% on Sunday evening to close at $68.28 compared to its closing price of the previous day’s trading session.
- The WTI rose by 0.29% on Sunday to close at $64.90, Bonny light crude dropped by 0.43% to close at $66.82, while the OPEC basket rose by 2.29% to close at $68.20.
- Oil prices recorded a weekly gain against the backdrop of optimism over a global economic recovery, despite the Covid-19 crisis in India which is biting hard.
- In China, data showed export growth accelerated unexpectedly in April while a private survey pointed to strong expansion in service sector activity.
External reserve
Nigeria’s external reserve plunged for the 13th consecutive day on Thursday, 6th May 2021 as it dropped by about $22 million to close at $34.74 billion.
- The nation’s foreign reserve declined from $34.76 billion recorded as of Wednesday, 5th May 2021 to $34.74 billion on Thursday, representing a 0.63% decline.
- Nigeria’s foreign reserve has dipped $519.36 million since 16th April 2021 to date.
- Nigeria will hope to boosts its foreign reserve position as oil prices continue to rally high and the CBN extends its naira 4 dollar initiative.
