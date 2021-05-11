Content Partners
Key learnings from the Fintech Rising webinar with SEC
The main benefit of being regulated has to do with investor confidence, security, and scale.
Last week, Nairametrics hosted a webinar tagged “Fintech Rising: Creating synergy between fintech players and regulators” to discuss the regulatory environment within which the wealth-tech ecosystem operates and how it is transforming the sector.
The recent announcement by the SEC about its first license for Fintechs – Digital Sub-broker license – has led to several questions being asked about what this type of registration would mean for players within the space. Tosin Osibodu of Chaka, a digital trading platform for local and foreign stocks, who was present on the panel, provided insights into what being regulated by SEC means, and the benefits to the sector.
- Being regulated does not limit your business:
He highlighted that from the start, Chaka has been extremely focused on being regulator friendly, explaining that being regulated does not mean that one’s business would be limited. Regulators are committed to ensuring development and innovation within the ecosystem but will first make sure that businesses are aligned with their goals and are beneficial to the public.
- SEC’s intention for creating this new license:
The regulators’ intention is to make sure that everyone participating is registered and structured in line with set guidelines, and it is incumbent for players to engage SEC to do that. The right approach to take is to engage regulators, show the benefits of your business to the economy as being an enabler of digital investing, making sure it is easier for people to tap into the markets, and so on; then get requisite registration.
- The importance of regulation:
Tosin further highlighted that the main benefit of being regulated has to do with investor confidence, security, and scale. When a wealth-tech company just starts out, it is exciting both for the operators and the customers, but as it grows, it is necessary to scale, and that would require business and regulatory compliance according to set guidelines that obtain within the sector. Customers would want to know that in the long-term their money is safe, which the SEC is trying to ensure. The disadvantage of not having regulation in this sector is the uncertainty for the investing public, which the SEC is guarding against.
With this new license, which Chaka is in line to receive, the SEC is ensuring that only compliant platforms would be allowed to operate so that investors will be more confident knowing that their assets are safe and stable. It would further encourage more people to invest, and encourage more players to enter the market, therefore spurring innovation.
SalesRuby to gather over 300 revenue leaders from Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Ghana at the Africa Revenue Summit (AFRES2021)
The event which holds at The Campbell Centre, Marina, Lagos will feature 25+ Speakers, 25+ Sessions across several distinct tracks.
The Africa Revenue Summit formerly known as Sales Leadership Conference (SLC) has evolved over the past four years as the largest convergence for revenue leaders across corporate Africa. The first, second and third editions hosted by SalesRuby held in Lagos, Nigeria in 2018, 2019 and 2020 respectively welcoming over 400 participants each year.
This year’s edition intends to gather over 500 participants from across Africa including Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria and South Africa to discuss modern strategies, processes and techniques for driving the growth of companies and organizations. This year’s event; up from just focusing on sales; would be taking a deep-dive review of themes across the entire revenue value chain which would include sales, marketing, culture, people leadership etc.
The event which holds on Friday & Saturday, June 4th & 5th, 2021 at The Campbell Centre, Marina, Lagos will feature 25+ Speakers, 25+ Sessions across several distinct tracks. The theme of the summit is “Scaling Growth, Optimizing Margins”
Some of the speakers at AFRES 2021 include:
- Motayo Latunji – Sales Director, Hayat Kimya
- Bunmi Jembola – CEO, SaleRuby
- Olutayo Latunji – Head of Sales Operation, Nestle Nigeria
- Winston Nolan – CEO, Sales Machine (South Africa)
- Sam Kariuki – Sales Trainer, Growth Partners (Kenya, East Africa)
- Mawuli Ocloo – Chief Sales Partner, Salesmark Services (Ghana)
- Yewande Akomolafe-Kalu – Head, Branding & Storytelling, Flutterwave
- Ose Osundeko – Group Head, Digital Marketing, Fidelity Bank
- Kenechi Eneh – Divisional CEO, ipNX
- Adenike Lucas – VP, Sales & General Manager – West Africa, Upstream
- Fikayo Akeredolu – Head of Growth, Stears
- Ibiyinka Dada – Digital Marketing Manager, Airtel
- and 13+ more industry leaders
What to expect at the Africa Revenue Summit:
The speakers and leaders, which were selected from across four countries in Africa and across multiple fields related to the theme, will offer invaluable insights and actionable strategies to CEOs, Executive Directors, Head of Sales, Marketing Directors and associated stakeholders on such topics as:
- Designing a modern sales process for growth
- How to shorten deal cycles
- Telling brand stories that cut through the noise
- Strategic interventions for growing key accounts
- Culture as a force for growth
- Best class content strategies for today’s buyers
- Understanding the core principles and practice of sales enablement
- Designing a winning inside sales strategy
- Go to market strategies fit for these times
- Leading a product-led growth strategy
- Recruiting, onboarding & retaining exceptional sales talents
- and many more sessions
Accelerex Tech Open House creates opportunities for innovative Nigerians
Accelerex is renowned for its pedigree in innovation, world-class technology, excellent customer service and a commitment to provide fintech solutions.
Nigeria’s foremost fintech company, Global Accelerex (“Accelerex”), is creating exciting job opportunities for young and innovative Nigerians with a strong bias for technology, through its Accelerex Tech Open House. The first edition of the event held recently at Radisson Hotel, Ikeja, with the finest set of creative and brilliant software engineers and tech innovators in attendance.
The young, vibrant and smart-looking techies took turns to chat with the company’s in-house assessors. This was followed by intense conversations and demos, as each of the participants displayed novel approaches to software design and development.
Speaking about the company’s objective for organizing the event, Executive Director, Technology and Innovation, Mr. Stanley Peters, stressed that Accelerex’s most valuable asset is its human resource. Therefore, it places the highest premium on attracting the best talents across the country.
“As a Company, we know that there are Nigerian software engineers that can rival their counterparts around the globe, as recent developments in the fintech space have shown. A critical part of our effort to strengthen the digital economy is the creation of this platform where outstanding individuals can showcase their skills and can join the Technology Team at Accelerex. We believe that the next big names in the technology space will come out of Africa, and we are providing the breeding ground for them,” Mr. Peters stated.
The Head, Human Resources, Mr. Rowland Ogbonda, pointed out that the company is expanding the frontiers and setting a new benchmark in the Nigerian fintech space by giving unrivalled opportunities to highly skilled tech talents with non-traditional education to join its workforce and become part of a team that is solving real-life problems for its target markets.
“We understand that there are many talented innovators and software engineers with disruptive ideas that they are eager to unleash. Therefore, we have scrapped the university degree requirement, and are prioritizing technical depth and capabilities above years of experience for tech candidates, even as we try to champion inclusion in our recruitment process. With our culture of continuous learning, improvement and upskilling, successful attendees would certainly realise their full potential with us,” Mr. Ogbonda added.
Further buttressing this position, Head, Enterprise Technology Solutions, Mr. Lanre Afodunrinbi, disclosed that the company’s expansion to other parts of Africa made it necessary to beef up the Technology Team to continually deliver superior solutions to its different markets.
“We believe in the youths and are giving them an opportunity to expand their knowledge and capabilities by selecting the smartest among them to leverage our African expansion and other growth initiatives. This will expose, challenge and motivate them to seek far-reaching solutions to perennial payment problems. Through this, we are also contributing to the economy and reducing the unemployment figures in Nigeria. Initiatives like our open house will go a long way towards curbing brain drain, as young and tech-savvy Nigerians will no longer jump on the next flight in search of greener pastures, when they can have the same opportunities here,” Mr. Afodunrinbi concluded.
At the end of the session, participants were given a dose of Accelerex’s hospitality, and were treated to upscale dining, gift packs and a free ride to and from the venue. The event gave prospective talents an immersive experience of the Accelerex culture in a warm, relaxed and engaging environment, which made the company an attractive career choice for them.
Accelerex is renowned for its pedigree in innovation, world-class technology, excellent customer service and a commitment to provide fintech solutions that evolve with customers’ needs across Africa. The company has set itself apart as a great place to work with a meaningful set of values that have defined its culture and helped cultivate an environment that embraces diversity and promotes ingenuity. Visit www.globalaccelerex.com to learn more about how you can join the Accelerex team.
