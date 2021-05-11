Jeff Bezos set to splash $500 million on a super yacht

Let us step away from the business side of things for a minute and discuss what billionaires like Jeff Bezos do with all that money they make.

Jeff Bezos recently acquired what can only be described as a superyacht. The massive yacht was designed by luxury yacht makers, Oceanco and is so big that it needs another smaller yacht as support.

According to Bloomberg, the superyacht acquired by Jeff Bezos costs an estimated $500 million and this is just for the main yacht only.

The 417-foot superyacht costs half a billion dollars. This might sound like a prohibitive amount to most people but definitely not for Jeff Bezos who made $75 billion in 2020.

The yacht, when completed, would be larger than a football field and it is arguably one of the biggest in the world.

What you should know

The COVID-19 pandemic positively impacted the US boat and yacht industry as wealthy Americans opted to fire up their water vehicles and go for a spin!