FG committed to ending estimated electricity billing – Deputy Senate President

The Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege has assured Nigerians that the federal government is committed to ending the era of estimated electricity billing, citing the mass metering programme initiated by the government.

The Senator disclosed this at the breaking ceremony of the Power Sub-Station in Orogun constructed by Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) and National Integrated Power Project (NIPP), Ughellli North Local Government Area of Delta, on Saturday.

What the Senator said about ending mass metering

“I remind the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) of its obligation to customers and the government regarding the mass metering initiative of the Federal Government aimed at ending the era of estimated billing syndrome,” he said.

“That is what President Muhammadu Buhari and members of the National Assembly want.

All over the world, you pay for the energy you consume. The only obligation government has is to provide the enabling environment for it to be made available,” Omo-Agege said.

He disclosed that the FG will introduce more power-related policies when the implementation of the 2021 budget begins, as the FG is committed to increasing economic productivity through power.

“The objective has been to ensure that the number of people who use modern energy should increase to reduce social cost than to increase social benefits. The establishment of this power sub-station is one of the several initiatives of this administration aimed at addressing the energy poverty in our nation,” he added.

What you should know

Recall Nairametrics reported in March that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has disbursed N123.34 billion to Distribution Companies (DisCos) to boost electricity supply in the country for the procurement of meters and other equipment needed to improve power.

CBN disbursed N33.45 billion to nine DisCos for the procurement of 605,852 meters, while N89.89 billion was disbursed under the Nigerian Electricity Market Stabilisation Facility (NEMSF 2) to 11 DisCos to improve electricity supply in the country.