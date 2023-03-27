Key highlights

The NIPP project has been active since the days of the Olusegun Obasanjo administration. The NIPP project has been responsible for the upgrade of Nigeria’s power supply since the days of the defunct Nigerian Electric Power Authority (NEPA).

The Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) Limited oversees the operations and upgrade of all ten independent power plants.

All the independent power plants are in the southern part of Nigeria.

Nigeria has ten power plants under its Nigerian National Integrated Power Project (NIPP) which were conceived in 2004 during the Olusegun Obasanjo administration. Also in 2004, Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited (NDPHC) was incorporated as a limited liability company to serve as the legal vehicle to hold the NIPP assets.

These power plants which are operated by the NDPHC were initially funded from the Federation Account, as well as the Excess Crude Account, belonging to all the states and the Federal Government.

Nairametrics has compiled a list of the ten power plants according to their names, location, capacity, plant type, operator/owners, engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor, and time of commissioning.

Olorunsogo Power Plant

Location: Olorunsogo, Ogun State

Capacity: 754MW (ISO) and 676MW (Net)

The Olorunsogo power plant is a combined cycle gas turbine plant. The plant is owned by Olorunsogo Generation Company Limited, a subsidiary of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), it was built by SEPCO III Electric Power Construction Corporation of China and Oska-Jo & Partners Ltd/Scott Wilson Plc in 2012 and the plant was commissioned in 2015.

Geregu II Power Plant

Location: Ajaokuta, Kogi State

Capacity: 506.1 MW (ISO) and 434MW (Net)

The Geregu II power plant is an open-cycle gas turbine power plant. The plant is owned by the Geregu Generation Company Limited, a subsidiary of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC). It was built by Siemens Nigeria Limited and Steag West Africa Limited and was commissioned in 2012. Geregu II was built to accommodate future conversion to a combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) configuration. The plant was commissioned in 2017.

Gbarain Power Plant

Location: Near Yenagoa, Bayelsa State

Capacity: 253.8 MW (ISO) and 225MW (Net)

The Gbarain power plant is an open cycle gas turbine power plant that was built to accommodate future conversion to combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) configuration. The plat is owned by Gbarain Generation Company Limited, a subsidiary of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC).

It was built by Rockson Engineering Company Limited and Steag West Africa Limited and was commissioned in 2017.

Ihovbor Power Plant

Location: Benin City, Edo State

Capacity: 507.6 MW (ISO) and 451MW (Net)

The Ihovbor power plant is an open-cycle gas turbine power plant built to accommodate future conversion to a combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) configuration.

The plant is owned by Benin Generation Company Limited, a subsidiary of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC). The plant was built by Marubeni Engineering West Africa Limited and Oska-Jo and Partners and was commissioned in 2013.

Alaoji Power Plant

Location: Near Aba, Abia State

Capacity: Gas Turbine: 4 x 126MW (ISO) and Steam Turbine: 2 x 286MW

The Alaoji power plant is an open-cycle gas turbine power plant, it is powered both by waste heat and natural gas. The plant is owned by Alaoji Generation Company Limited, a subsidiary of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC). The plant was built by Rockson Engineering Company Limited and Steag West Africa Limited and was commissioned in 2015.

Omoku Power Plant

Location: Near Port Harcourt, Rivers State

Capacity: 264.7MW (ISO) and 225MW (Net)

The Omoku power plant is a gas-fired power plant. The plant is owned by Omoku Generation Company Limited, a subsidiary of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC). The plant was built by Steag West Africa Limited as the consulting engineer, General Electric company as the turbine supply contractor and Rockson Engineering Construction as the construction contractor for the project. The plant was commissioned in 2006.

Egbema Power Plant

Location: Near Owerri, Imo State

Capacity: 380.7MW (ISO) and 338MW (Net)

The Egbema power plant is an open-cycle gas turbine power plant. The plant is owned by Egbema Generation Company Limited, a subsidiary of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC).

The plant was built by Rockson Engineering Company Limited, and Steag West Africa Limited. The plant was commissioned in 2017.

Sapele Power Plant

Location: Sapele, Delta State

Capacity: 507.6 MW (ISO) and 451MW (Net)

The Sapele power plant is an open-cycle gas turbine power plant. The plant is owned by Ogorode Generation Company Limited, a subsidiary of Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited (NDPHC).

The project was built by Marubeni Engineering West Africa Limited and Oska-Jo and Partners Limited. The plant was commissioned in 2011.

Omotosho Power Plant

Location: Okitipupa, Ondo State

Capacity: 512.8 MW (ISO) and 451MW (Net)

The Omotosho power plant is an open cycle gas turbine power plant built to accommodate future conversion to combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) configuration.

The plant is owned by Omotosho Generation Company Limited, a subsidiary of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC). The plant was built by China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC) and Elektro Projekt/Valenz Holdings. The plant was commissioned in 2006.

Calabar Power Plant

Location: Calabar, Cross River State

Capacity: 634.5 MW (ISO) and 562MW (Net)

The Calabar power plant is an open-cycle gas turbine power plant built to accommodate future conversion to a combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) configuration. The plant is owned by Calabar Generation Company Limited, a subsidiary of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC).

The plant was built by Marubeni Engineering West Africa Limited and Steag West Africa Limited. The plant was commissioned in 2015.

What you should know

In February 2023, NDPHC said since its inception, it has completed 2,194km and 887km of 330kV and 132kV transmission lines respectively.

This is in addition to completed ten (10) new 330/132kV substations and eight new 132/33kV substations which are connected to the national grid thus significantly adding 5590MVA and 3493MVA capacities at 330kV and 132kV levels respectively.