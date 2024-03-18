The federal government has launched the mass metering program for Nigerian Army facilities nationwide, committing to eliminate estimated billing in the electricity sector.

The inauguration of metering exercise took place at various Army locations throughout the country.

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu made the announcement during the launch event at the 9th Brigade’s headquarters in the Ikeja military base, Lagos State, He mentioned that the project would roll out in stages, starting with the Ikeja military camp as the initial phase.

Minister Adelabu emphasized that this phase would span six weeks before moving to the next stage. He also noted that N12.7 billion has been allocated from a total budget of N40 billion dedicated to this mass metering campaign.

He said, “The mass metering in army formations nationwide will enable us know what is being consumed on a monthly basis in order to ensure appropriate billings and ease collections. The overall intention is to eliminate and make estimated billing a thing of the past”.

He also mentioned that this initiative is a component of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, aimed at guaranteeing consistent electricity supply to military bases across the country. He highlighted that the smart meters being installed are designed to be tamper-proof, which will help in eradicating energy theft.

Off-grid power solutions

The Minister further noted that the country’s energy strategy includes developing off-grid power solutions, like solar energy, for military barracks in remote locations without access to the grid.

Furthermore, the Chief Executive Officer of De Haryor Global Services, Engineer Ashade Olatunbosun, who oversees the metering project, stated that the next stage of the project would commence concurrently in Abuja and Enugu States. He added that military installations within the 11 Distribution Companies (DISCOs) would gain from this initiative.

He stated, “Army formations in Jos, Abuja, Ibadan, Enugu, Kaduna, Ikeja and Eko distribution companies will benefit from the exercise.”