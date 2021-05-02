Business News
Fintech: We have no interest in stifling innovation – SEC
The Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC, announced that it has no interest in stifling innovation in Nigeria’s fintech space and that its objective is to get more Nigerians into well-regulated investment vehicles.
This was disclosed by Okey Umeano, Chief Economist at SEC, at the Nairametrics webinar titled “FinTech rising: Creating synergy between fintech players and regulators” which was held on Saturday, 1st of May.
What the SEC is saying
- Mr Umeano added that SEC supports an efficient market and has no interest in creating regulatory roadblocks for the industry.
- He added that one of the SEC’s objectives is to get even more young Nigerians into the investment market, saying, “we are happy fintechs are offering options in line with what we want to do.”
- “However, the regulator wants innovation within guidelines,” he added.
He also disclosed that the SEC has to “balance innovation with protecting investors, citing that the SEC has made efforts to bridge the gap with the creation of offices dedicated to regulating fintechs and listening to complaints of startups.
On bridging the gap
He added that SEC launched a fintech committee with relevant stakeholders who have done extensive work to implement a strategic engagement roadmap for fintechs in Nigeria.
He also urged Nigerian fintech startups to form associations because “it is easier to work with associations than individual fintechs.”
However, Kola Aina, Founding partner at Ventures Platform warned that over-regulation causes shocks in the industry, especially with the release of sudden circulars which causes concerns for investors, citing that laws do not create employment and innovations cannot always fit within the law.
“Where we are, the priority needs to be in engaging innovation,” Aina said.
“We need to focus more on dialogue and consider the impact of circulars on companies,” he added.
What you should know
- Recall Nairametrics reported last month that Fintech trading platforms like Chaka, Trove, Bamboo, and others that allow Nigerians to invest and trade in stocks listed on the Nigerian and foreign stock exchanges were declared illegal by the SEC.
- The SEC stated that by the provisions of Sections 67-70 of the Investments and Securities Act (ISA), 2007 and Rules 414 & 415 of the SEC Rules and Regulations, only foreign securities listed on any Exchange registered in Nigeria may be issued, sold or offered for sale or subscription to the Nigerian public.
Coronavirus
Covid-19: FG bars travelers from India, Brazil and Turkey from entering the country
The Federal Government has announced that it will bar passengers who have visited India, Brazil and Turkey in the past 14 days from entering the country.
This is part of precautionary measures introduced by the government to reduce the risk of a spike in Covid-19 infections due to travellers coming from other countries as concerns over the new wave of coronavirus disease in some parts of the world continues to mount.
This new travel advisory which is subject to review after an initial period of 4 weeks, will take effect from Tuesday, May 4, 2021.
This disclosure is contained in a statement titled, “Travel Advisory For Passengers Arriving Nigeria From Brazil, India and Turkey,’’ issued by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation who also doubles as the Chairman Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19, Boss Mustapha, over the weekend.
The Federal Government in its statement threatened to impose a fine of $3,500 per passenger on any airline that fails to adhere to these instructions in order to ensure airlines take these new guidelines seriously.
Also, as part of the new regime of Covid-19 prevention measures, the federal government has reduced the validity period of the pre-boarding COVID-19 PCR test for all Nigeria-bound passengers from 96 hours to 72 hours. This means that PCR test results older than 72hours before departure shall not be accepted.
The statement from Mustapha reads, “The Government of Nigeria deeply empathises with the citizens and governments of these countries, and assures them of our commitment, unflinching support and solidarity at this time of need.
In our effort to continue to safeguard the health of the Nigerian population, as well as to minimize the risk of a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria, the Presidential Steering Committee carried out a risk assessment of countries with high incidence of cases. The risk assessment took into consideration the epidemiology of cases, prevalence of variants of concern and average passenger volume between Nigeria and each country amongst other indicators.
Of the countries assessed, this interim travel advisory applies to three (3) countries in the first instance. These precautionary measures are a necessary step to minimize the risk of a surge in COVID-19 cases introduced to Nigeria from other countries, while national response activities continue.’’
Insisting Nigerians are strongly advised to avoid any non-essential international travels to any country at this period and specifically to countries that are showing a rising number of cases and deaths, Mustapha however listed the new travel guides, with specific reference to India, Brazil and Turkey.
He said, “Any person who has visited Brazil, India or Turkey within fourteen (14) days preceding travel to Nigeria, shall be denied entry into Nigeria. This regulation, however, does not apply to passengers who transited through these countries.
The following measures shall apply to airlines and passengers who fail to comply with I and II(a) above: Airlines shall mandatorily pay a penalty of $3,500 (Three Thousand Five Hundred dollars) for each defaulting passenger. Non-Nigerians will be denied entry and returned to the country of embarkation at the cost to the Airline.
Nigerians and those with the permanent resident permit shall undergo seven (7) days of mandatory quarantine in a Government approved facility at the point-of-entry city and at a cost to the passenger. The following condition shall apply to such passengers:
Within 24 hours of arrival shall take a COVID-19 PCR test.
“If positive, the passenger shall be admitted within a government-approved treatment centre, in line with National treatment protocols. If negative, the Passenger shall continue to remain in quarantine and made to undergo a repeat PCR test on day 7 of their quarantine.
Passenger(s) arriving in Nigeria from other destinations must observe a 7-day self-isolation at their final destination; Carry out a COVID-19 PCR test on day 7 at the selected laboratory; Shall be monitored for compliance to isolation protocol by appropriate authorities.”
On false declaration, the federal government said, “Passenger(s) who provided false or misleading contact information will be liable to prosecution. Person(s) who willfully disregard or refuse to comply with directions of Port-Health staff, security agencies or evade quarantine shall be prosecuted in accordance with the law.
State Governments are required to ensure that all returning travellers from ALL countries are monitored to ensure adherence to the mandatory seven-day self-isolation period and the repeat COVID-19 PCR test on the seventh day after arrival.”
Bottom Line
These measures being introduced by the Federal Government are geared towards containing the spread of the coronavirus disease across the country, especially at this time when there is an increase in the number of cases in the countries mentioned especially India, which has witnessed a significant increase in COVID-19 cases in recent times.
Columnists
How to get more women to break into the technology industry
As we continue to close the gender gap, it is imperative to begin to explore ways to bring more women into the tech industry.
In Nigeria, many women are making waves in the tech community, although the representation of women in the tech space in Nigeria could still be better. I remember growing up, most of us as young women kept away from STEM courses (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) as we felt they were strictly for men. Women who studied STEM courses were usually said to be gamine.
Things are changing, however; more young girls are developing interest in STEM courses and building careers in information technology. Notwithstanding, issues such as poverty, cultural biases towards girl-child education, and inadequate mentorship are some factors keeping female representation in tech low. This has given rise to associations like ‘Women in Technology’ and others, whose primary goal is to get more women into the tech space.
Some ways to bring more women into the tech industry
Organizing hackathons and getting more women to participate
Getting more women involved in events like hackathons is a good way to get them into tech-related careers. Hackathons are exploratory programming events where people gather to take a shot at solving technical problems. It can also be an event where a certain product needs to be built and delivered to create a fully functioning prototype. It gathers project managers, designers, developers, and programmers to work together on various software projects. While it has a somewhat competitive spirit, the main goal of hackathons is creativity; creating something new and extraordinary. Today, hackathons are a normal way for programmers from all over the world to keep abreast of technological advancements.
Catching them at a tender age
Cultural biases and ancient narratives that keep women out of STEM courses need to be pulled down completely and more girls supported to take a chance at these precursor programs that lead to a career in information technology. Helping young girls get comfort with STEM subjects from an early age will give them the courage to pursue tech-related careers or build tech-related businesses in adulthood. In Nigeria, a number of governmental initiatives, NGO programmes and associations (such as WITIN) are doing a lot to empower young girls with technical skills. However, there is room for a lot more to be done.
Mentorships by established women playing in the tech fields
From ventures like Opay, Kuda and Piggyvest to individuals like Bosun Tijani, Omowale David-Ashiru, Funke Opeke, Odunayo Eweniyi, Nkemdili Beghos, etc., the Nigerian tech space is blessed with women who can serve as mentors for young girls, guiding and inspiring them through the journey to a career in tech. These women, who have made remarkable impact in Nigeria’s quest for technological advancement, are well-suited to blaze the trail for other women to follow, and to serve as role models for the younger generation of women to look up to.
Tech organisations should conduct more frequent training on coding, design and startup Bootcamp for women in Nigeria
To attract more women into tech, it is vital that tech organisations carry out more training on coding, design and startup Bootcamp for women, to enable them break into the technology industry.
Bottomline
In conclusion, the rapidly evolving tech space presents a unique opportunity for Nigerian women to carve a niche for themselves and become industry leaders. For this to happen, however, women must first increase their participation and representation in the Nigerian tech industry.
In general, the tech industry has great potential to create enough jobs to lift thousands of individuals and households out of poverty but for the full potential of this industry to be achieved, there needs to be increased female participation in it.
It is therefore crucial that all stakeholders begin to explore every available opportunity to draw more women into the tech industry.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- CHI Plc post profit after tax of N291.45 million in Q1 2021.
- ABC Transport reports a loss of N73.1 million in Q1 2021.
- The Initiates Plc reports a loss of N39.3 million in Q1 2021.
- International Breweries Plc reports a loss of N2.6 billion in Q1 2021.
- 2020 Q1 Results: Arbico Plc reports a 94% decline in profit to N56.7 million in Q1 2021.