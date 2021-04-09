Spotlight Stories
SEC declares Bamboo, Risevest, others unregistered trading platforms
The Securities and Exchange Commission. has tagged the operations of some Nigerian fintech platforms as illegal.
Fintech trading platforms like Chaka, Trove, Bamboo, and Risevest that allow Nigerians to invest and trade in stocks listed on the Nigerian and foreign stock exchanges have been declared illegal by the Federal Government.
This was made known by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in a statement issued and seen by Nairametrics on Thursday.
It stated, “The attention of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the Commission) has been drawn to the existence of several providers of online investment and trading platforms which purportedly facilitate direct access of the investing public in the Federal Republic of Nigeria to securities of foreign companies listed on Securities Exchanges registered in other jurisdictions.
“These platforms also claim to be operating in partnership with Capital Market operators (CMOs) registered with the Commission.”
The Commission categorically stated that by the provisions of Sections 67-70 of the Investments and Securities Act (ISA), 2007 and Rules 414 & 415 of the SEC Rules and Regulations, only foreign securities listed on any Exchange registered in Nigeria may be issued, sold or offered for sale or subscription to the Nigerian public.
They added, “Accordingly, CMOs who work in concert with the referenced online platforms are hereby notified of the Commission’s position and advised to desist henceforth.
The Commission enjoins the investing public to seek clarification as may be required via its established channels of communication on investment products advertised through conventional or online mediums.”
What this means
Nigerians can trade on online apps but those apps cannot settle through Nigerian brokers who have been advised not to partner with these online trading apps.
The CEO of Bamboo, Richmond Bassey, has assured its users that their assets are safe and easily accessible, and they are already in discussions with the SEC and their broker partners to ensure that the interests of their users are fully protected.
Tosin Osibodu, Co-founder and CEO, Chaka Technologies, has also assured its users that they have taken the necessary steps to register with SEC.
He said “At Chaka, we have always maintained a strict commitment to compliance. From inception, we made it imperative that all equities available through Chaka’s app are offered through regulated parties like Citi Investment Capital Limited (CICL) and others who are licensed by the Nigerian SEC and other financial regulators.
“We are pleased to inform our stakeholders and the general public that Chaka has taken the necessary steps to register with the Securities & Exchange Commission of Nigeria (SEC) for a newly created license, as SEC continues to maintain its avowed intention to encourage innovation within the market space.”
Meet the billionaire twins who bought $10m worth of Bitcoin when it still sold for $8
The Winklevoss twins’ early investment in Bitcoin has propelled them into the billionaire league.
The digital asset economy has made many people rich. The current worth of Bitcoin, a digital asset that was trading a little above $100 in October 2013, is now near $60,000!
While many people were smart enough to invest in Bitcoin early, not many had the guts to go all out for it. Today, we are going to look at the identical twins who were crazy enough to invest heavily in cryptocurrency. The twins started investing in Bitcoin as early as 2012.
They are currently listed on the Forbes Billionaire List amongst the newcomers who reached a billion-dollar status due to their Bitcoin investing.
Meet the Winklevoss twins (worth $3 billion each)
Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are currently worth $3bn each. They started investing in Bitcoin as early as 2012 when the cryptocurrency still sold for $8 and splurged a whopping $10m to purchase the crypto asset, making them one of the biggest and earliest investors in cryptocurrency.
Their gamble paid off and today, they are worth a collective $6bn.
More investments in crypto
The Winklevoss twins are not slowing down, they are instead, making further investments in cryptocurrency. Recently, they invested in a Bitcoin lending start-up named Block-Fi which is now valued at $3bn.
Battle with Mark Zuckerberg
The Winklevoss twins are no strangers in Silicon Valley. They were Mark Zuckerberg’s classmates at Harvard and they once accused the tech billionaire of stealing their idea for Facebook.
A bitter legal battle between the two ended in the twins receiving significant cash and Facebook stock compensation from Zuckerberg. Some of their cash compensation was invested in cryptocurrency and it has indeed, paid off.
What you should know
In their early days, cryptocurrencies witnessed an unstable growth path, rising and falling occasionally. This discouraged many people from investing heavily in it. The Winklevoss twins took the risk on Bitcoin and are now billionaires on Forbes list. Currently, they run their company, Gemini, a regulated cryptocurrency exchange, wallet and custodian that makes it simple and secure to buy Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies.
Why SEC banned investment technology platforms from offering foreign stocks to Nigerians
The SEC is reminding participants and investors that only approved securities can be sold to the Nigerian public.
The Securities and Exchange Commission of Nigeria has issued a circular directing Investment Technology platforms such as Bamboo, Chaka and Trove to cease and desist from offering foreign stocks to Nigerians.
What does this mean?
SEC Nigeria is exercising its legal powers and reminding participants and investors alike that only approved securities can be sold to the Nigerian public.
In other words, foreign stocks such as Tesla Inc, Apple, Amazon, Google etc. which are currently not listed within Nigerian jurisdiction should NOT be offered to Nigeria-based residents and businesses.
Consequently, this new SEC directive now creates additional obstacles for young Nigerians who have been leveraging these new invest tech service providers to help diversify their portfolios.
Unfortunately, this SEC Nigeria directive is coming on the heels of the CBN directive prohibiting Banks from facilitating Nigerians trading Cryptocurrencies.
What happens next?
The immediate next steps are yet to be officially announced.
However, the SEC Nigeria has become more vocal of recent about the proliferation of alternative investments opportunities being offered to Nigerians. Additional concerns about capital flight from Naira to foreign destinations also contribute to the increasing protectionist stance from financial regulators in Nigeria.
For the service providers, this directive adversely impacts their business model and intense lobbying will be required to ensure the regulator’s concerns are adequately addressed.
Ultimately it is probable that this directive is a precursor to the SEC creating a more robust oversight framework. So watch this space.
