CBN reveals steps taken in 2016 to prevent First Bank from collapse
The CBN has outlined steps taken by the apex bank to stabilize First Bank of Nigeria and help it navigate out of its grave financial condition in its 2016 financial crises.
This follows the identification of the bank’s problems, which were attributed to bad credit decisions, significant and non-performing insider loans, poor corporate governance practices and the lack of capacity by shareholders of the bank and FBN Holding Plc to recapitalize the bank to minimum requirements.
This disclosure is contained in the press statement issued by the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, on the purported change of management at First Bank of Nigeria, on Thursday.
Emefiele said that the CBN stepped in to stabilize the bank in its quest to maintain financial stability, especially given FBN’s systemic importance.
Some of the regulatory action taken by the CBN include:
- Change of management team under the CBN’s supervision with the appointment of a new Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer in January 2016.
- Grant of the regulatory forbearances to enable the bank to work out its non-performing loans through provision for write off of at least N150b from its earning for four consecutive years.
- Grant of concession to insider borrower to restructure their non-performing credit facilities under very stringent conditions
- Renewal of the forbearances on a yearly basis between 2016 and 2020 following thorough monitoring of progress towards exiting from the forbearance measures
According to the statement, Emefiele pointed out that these measures had yielded the expected results as the financial condition of FBN improved progressively between 2016 when forbearance was initially granted to the current financial year.
Notwithstanding the significant improvement in the bank’s financial condition with the positive trajectory of financial soundness indicators, the insider related facilities remained problematic.
It can be recalled yesterday, the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele announced the sack of the entire board of directors of FBN Holdings Plc and its subsidiary First Bank of Nigeria Ltd. The announcement was made via a television broadcast in the early evening of Thursday, April 29.
Godwin Emefiele cited insider abuse, insider credit and breakdown of corporate governance as the reason behind the sacking of the board of FBN Holdings, Nigeria’s largest bank. The CBN governor further announced the reinstatement of Dr Sola Adeduntan as the Managing Director of the interim Board after he was removed by the now sacked board of First Bank Plc.
Digital Switch Over launches in Lagos, to beam 60 choice channels to households
The FG launched the second phase of the Digital Switch Over in Lagos on Thursday.
The FG launched the second phase of the Digital Switch Over in Lagos on Thursday. The Minister of Information stated that the DSO project would be beaming 60 choice channels to television households with over 1 million Set-Top-Boxes ready.
Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed disclosed this at the launch of the DSO project phase in Lagos State.
What Lai Mohammed said about the Digital Switch Over launch in Lagos
- The DSO provides us with a great platform to key into the Lagos Smart City Project, which seeks to use technology to enhance service delivery in all spheres of life.
- The DSO television platform, branded as FreeTV, offers its viewers about 60 digital channels, including sports, music, movies,
and news.
- In addition, a large number of the 1 million jobs to be created by the DSO project in the next three years will come from Lagos. Since FreeTV helps to provide Value Added Services, the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 LCDAs in Lagos State will be supported in the collection of Television & Radio Licenses from residents.
- We have over 1 million Set-Top-Boxes ready. The good news is that the Set-Top-Boxes are locally manufactured, hence more boxes are getting set to be released by the factories located across the country.
The Minister added that FreeTV will be propelled largely by advertising revenue and that the FG is optimistic by December 7th, 2022, it will complete the switch-off of analogue broadcasting on the terrestrial television platform in Nigeria.
Last week, the Federal Government disclosed that Nigerian consumers will not need a new TV set after the implementation of the digital switch over, except in rare situations.
“With some rare exceptions, any TV can be converted. So to watch TV after the digital switch over, you need to attach a Set-Top-Box to your existing television or alternatively you can still watch TV if you have a built-in TV digital tuner. Note that while purchasing a Set-Top- Box, make sure it is certified and supports the DVB- T2 standard. DVB-T2 is the next development of the Digital Video Broadcasting Terrestrial standards,” the NBC statement said.
Passports: Reps give Immigration Service 72 hours to issue passports to Nigerians
The House of Representatives has ordered the Nigerian Immigration Service to resume issuing passports to Nigerians who are eligible within 72 hours.
The House of Representatives has ordered the Nigerian Immigration Service to resume issuing passports to Nigerians who are eligible within 72 hours.
The House disclosed this at its Plenary session on Thursday following a motion by Rep. Ugonna Ozurigbo on Wednesday, as the House complained that Nigerians who have paid for passports are yet to be issued a booklet.
What Rep. Ugonna Ozurigbo said
“I am aware of the persistent scarcity of the passport booklets at most Nigeria Immigration Service offices and some of the nation’s foreign embassies.
I am concerned that most Nigerians who have applied for passports and fulfilled all the requirements are constrained to wait endlessly for the booklet, which ordinarily takes less than 48 hours to be issued.
This situation is causing untold hardship on Nigerians with an urgent need to travel out of the country,” he said.
Speaker of the House, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, ordered the Committees on Interior and Foreign Affairs to ensure compliance as the House of Reps ordered the Federal Ministry of Interior and the Nigeria Immigration Service to review its Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Company Plc and IRIS Smart Technologies Ltd in a bid to ensure Nigerians get their passports in 24 hours after applying.
What you should know
Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, disclosed last week that all backlogs of undelivered passport requests would be fixed before May 31st, and announced the launch of a new passport application system, which would be aided by fast track services nationwide.
