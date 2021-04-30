Columnists
E-payments ecosystem continues to show promise in Q4 2020
As of Q4 2020, transactions worth 3.46bn and N356.47tn were done through Electronic Payment Channels (EPC) in volume and value, respectively.
Recently, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released selected banking sector data for Q4 2020. The report was on sectorial breakdown of credit, ePayment channels, and staff strength of Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) in Nigeria. The report showed, as of Q4 2020, transactions worth 3.46bn and N356.47tn were done through Electronic Payment Channels (EPC) in volume and value, respectively.
Online transfers constituted 64.1% of the total volume of transactions. Credit to the private sector grew 2.5% q/q to N20.37tn within the period of which Oil and Gas (N3.93tn), and Manufacturing (N3.19tn) sector took the major chunk of Bank credits (N20.37tn) to the private sector in Q4 2020. Non-performing loans were reported at 6.02% as of Q4 2020 from 6.41% in Q2.
In total, 5.55mn cheques were drawn on the bank for payments totalling N4.22tn, representing a respective volume and value growth of 10.72%q/q and 10.28%q/q on Q3 2020. Furthermore, Point of Sales (POS) transactions continued to grow on the back of limited transactions in the banking hall, hence, the growth in volume (32.1% q/q) and value (25.49% q/q) in Q4 2020.
Similarly, online transaction volumes were up 39.67% q/q while value was up 19.24% q/q. NEFT volume grew 18.41% q/q and value was up 25.48% q/q just as USSD volume grew 9.00% q/q and value was up 22.46% q/q. Mobile app volume grew 10.80% q/q while value grew 10.86% q/q.
The sustained growth in e-payments transaction volume and value in Nigeria evidence increased adoption of technology in payments and cash transfers by the Nigerian populace. This is driven by increasing internet & mobile penetration as well as investment by banks and other payment-based fintech in payment technology infrastructure.
Furthermore, the reduction to the fees payable on mobile and internet payments/transfers announced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) which came into effect in January 2020 had a mild impact on the increased usage of these platforms. In addition, with the onset of the pandemic, there was a reduction in the use of physical cash for settling payments. Thus, we think e-payments benefitted significantly from this.
Going forward, we expect the e-payments industry to continue to record significant growth even beyond the pandemic as many of the new methods of transacting remains. In our opinion, the e-payments sector of the fintech ecosystem is expected to serve as the growth frontier of the new decade in Nigeria as highlighted in our 2020 Nigeria Fintech Sector Report (See CSL Nigeria’s Fintech Industry 2020; Growth Frontier of the New Decade).
Consequently, we expect banks to continue to benefit significantly from the e-payments revolution.
First Bank crisis – Why elephants don’t do breakdance
A study of the First Bank’s books reveals that the bank may have provisioned over N1 Trillion in the last 6 years for bad loans!
Founded by the proprietor of Elder Dempster Agencies, Alfred Lewis Jones in 1894, the British Bank of West Africa was meant to facilitate the importation of silver currency into the region, where Jones held a monopoly. The bank, therefore, had a clear historical and business advantage from the beginning, with the imprimatur of the British crown which held sway over half of the world in its colonial supremacy. The world hadn’t cavorted into a needless war yet at that time.
The sun was deemed never to set on the Empire. BBWA was the clear standard for banking in the West African region and beyond. An acquisition by Standard Bank in 1965 led to a name change, and later, as Nigeria’s military leaders decreed the indigenization of all foreign-owned companies, the bank had to change nomenclature to First Bank of Nigeria in 1979. It is interesting to note that by then, Standard Bank had already become Standard Chartered Bank.
In the world of rapid mergers and acquisitions, it is sometimes hard to trace who is what. A Standard Chartered Bank exists in Nigeria today, different from the Standard Bank that is a shareholder in Stanbic IBTC Bank.
First Bank Plc has always been respected and remains so. In the reckoning of Nigeria’s banking regulator, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), First Bank is regarded as a ‘systemically important bank’ (SIB). This is a principal bank that nothing must shake.
The regulator, therefore, has a keen eye for developments in such a bank because it is connected to too many entities in Nigeria and beyond. Besides, the profile and history of First Bank, in particular, means that it is heavily relied upon by older and more conservative folks, who have always seen its longevity and pioneer status as a sign of solidness.
The elephant logo, though thought to be slow, heavy, and initially walking backwards but now rebranded to look younger and to walk forward, epitomizes size and reliability. The elephant is also said to have a long memory.
What happened yesterday, 29th of April, 2021 to First Bank Limited should not have been allowed to escalate to this level. Since around 2015, First Bank has been in and out of the news for not-too-palatable reasons. In the year 2013, International Oil Companies (IOCs) sold off quite a bit of their marginal fields and onshore assets to indigenous producers.
The banks financed quite a bit of those acquisitions. By 2016, the price of crude had fallen to an average of $35 from the $115 price of 2013 at which the deals were struck. Some of the big banks were revealed to be sitting on gargantuan bad loans that could have a significant effect on the entire system if the regulator was not quick on its feet.
Nigeria had ridden the Great Recession attended by the financial crisis of 2007-2010 fairly well but in 2016 we had our fair dose of turbulence, accompanied by a 54% devaluation in the value of the Naira from N199 to N306. Inflation inched close to 19%, rendering all investments almost useless. Customers defaulted on loans and there was this issue with the ownership of rigs and ships in Lagos. That was the first indication that the erstwhile unshakeable bank may have started to shiver.
The Central Bank of Nigeria retains the right as a regulator to maintain its oversight on all banks under its jurisdiction, and since it receives and examines the books and transactions of all banks, it alone can make a judgment call on whether a bank’s directors have done the right thing.
In the communication we have seen in the space, the Central Bank has emphasized the fact that it has given First Bank some regulatory forbearance more than once, and that it has had to help the liquidity position of the erstwhile biggest bank in Nigeria on a number of occasions. I wouldn’t understand how a bank ignores such weighty warnings.
The CBN went further to detail some of the insider lendings of First Bank, especially as it relates to the Chairman of its holding company – Otunba Oba Otudeko. One of them is for circa N75 billion which should be beyond the single-obligor limit especially for a director of the bank or its Holdco.
The same Otudeko also owes Ecobank some N5.5 billion, a loan which is the subject of litigation at the Supreme Court presently. The CBN has asked for an immediate paydown of the First Bank loan within 48 hours. What is more? Both loans – from First Bank and Ecobank – have been allegedly secured with Otudeko’s shares in Airtel, which the CBN alleges have not been put in a perfectible state and hence cannot really serve as a fall back for either of the banks.
A study of the First Bank’s books reveals that the bank may have provisioned over N1 Trillion in the last 6 years for bad loans! With these kinds of numbers, no director of the bank has any moral grounds to pontificate.
Some of the people on the side of the now-dismissed board have alleged all sorts. The most ridiculous is that the CBN is after First Bank for supporting Flutterwave, which also supported EndSARS. Everything has become politicized in Nigeria.
Others have alleged that the now reinstated MD, Sola Adeduntan also did his own deals and awarded himself loans which may have led to his problems with the dismissed board. Some say what the Central Bank has done is not tenable and cannot stand up in court.
As a former banker, a chartered and forensic accountant, and especially as an economist, I follow financial, currency, and economic crises around the world. The financial crisis is when banks in a country start to have serious problems, leading to collapses and bailouts.
The idea of cryptocurrencies emerged in protest to the bailout of banks in 2007/8, especially in developed countries. Bailouts are inefficient and are generally a devaluation (and taxation) of the currency in everybody’s bank account and pockets.
I also do not understand what comes over top bankers and why anyone will ruin a bank. It is not only in Nigeria that this happens, but in Nigeria, most of the people we show so much respect as large entrepreneurs are merely people sitting on gargantuan loans – usually unsecured – which they have no intention of repaying.
I am studying the psychology that makes smart people do stupid things, such as ruin a bank that you could otherwise grow and continually make money from. Some of the instances of bank failures in the past showed a situation where their directors resumed work daily with one aim – let us loot the bank dry.
All sorts of fake loan applications then start flying around, with each big man – and woman – hauling as much of customers’ deposits as they can. Sanusi Lamido Sanusi (the man who knows where the bodies are buried), slammed a few of them and became one of the most hated people in his time at CBN.
President Yar’Adua gave him the backing to do what he had to do and traveled out of the country with his wife at that point. We thought that things should calm down a bit. But they say money is a spirit… maybe it gets people drunk, you know. Banks are the ones that actually create money in this reserve banking system that we run. A license to run a bank is a license to print money indirectly.
This is done by the process of making loans. The regulator is there to ensure that so long as the bank plays by the rules, it will always provide the cash to keep the system running and not precipitate a systemic crisis. That is how it works.
Oba Otudeko was a banker at Cooperative Bank himself. I understand that his mentor was Alhaji Arisekola, Oyinbo oni Datsun. That was the big man who used to import Datsun – now Nissan – back in the 1970s and 80s. He was a reputable billionaire too, and a close friend of many governments.
However, when he died at the age of 69 in 2014, Nigerians discovered that he was owing banks huge sticky loans. First Bank is presently pursuing his estate for about N8 billion, while GTBank is up in arms about its N7 billion.
The Asset Management Company (AMCON), a ‘bad bank’ into which many of the bad loans of banks have been swept is teeming with such bad loans and the MD, Ahmed Kuru, has complained that rather than service or pay down their loans, Nigeria’s smart Alec ‘big boys’ would rather buy another private jet and a yacht.
With the move from the CBN, we pray First Bank finds some peace. But more generally, we hope that our smart people who run banks will understand the sheer enormity of the licenses they owe and never get it into their heads to throw it all away in some flight of fancy.
Culled from The Alvin Report as written by Tope Fasua
Effective Communication is critical to the AfCFTA implementation
Amongst the priorities for implementing the AfCFTA, effective communication remains crucial.
In a free trade area, human beings trade, not machines. Stakeholders’ engagements and effective communication are key to a successful implementation of any trade liberalization agenda particularly one that is at its early stage as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).
Business owners and prospective investors intending to do business within the AfCFTA require access to periodic information on the phased negotiations of the various concessions and agreements reached by the member States towards the implementation of the trade deal. Just the same way, access to reliable and timely information is regarded as a hallmark of a democratic society.
Following the start of trading in the AfCFTA on 01 January 2021, negotiations are currently ongoing on some aspects of the treaty, particularly in the areas of trade in services, intellectual property, competition, and investment policies. Barring any confidential issues concerning some aspect of the negotiations, it is expected that there would be a periodic update on milestone achievement in the course of the negotiations.
In the same vein, considering that only 37 out of 54 of the AfCFTA-member States have ratified the agreement, there is a need to understand the continent-wide efforts in the incremental implementation process. Interactions with some entrepreneurs, business owners, investors and SMEs across Africa including Nigeria reveal a lack of access to information and understanding of the implementation process as well as the impact of the free trade agreement.
As far back as 2019, participants at the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) workshop on trade and gender had agreed that “to scale-up AfCFTA impact, there was a need for coordination through a network for the exchange of information.” Though the focus of the workshop was on gender and inclusive implementation, there was a consensus on the need for proper dissemination of the AfCFTA-related information.
Amongst the priorities for implementing the AfCFTA, effective communication remains crucial, and each member State owes its citizens that duty to put in place a monitoring and evaluation system that will measure the phased implementations and provide constant progress and status report. For business owners and investors, prior knowledge of government policy direction is often key for planning purposes. Sometimes, investors and business owners’ concerns are not the lack of government policy but the failure to communicate existing policies and implementation process effectively. The knowledge of what is being done helps businesses to make projections and budget accordingly.
Granted that the AfCFTA implementation is to be done in phases and one may start noticing meaningful impact in years to come, the people still need basic information that will guide them in measuring the progress of the trade liberalization. In Nigeria, as it is with most African countries, getting information on government programmes and policies is often difficult partly because of the lack of a database and equally due to poor communication of these policies. In an era of knowledge and digital economy, it is worrisome that government institutions and agencies do not update their websites and social media handles despite the huge amount budgeted for this purpose annually.
It is not enough that some of these agencies are on social media if the handlers of such platforms hardly provide current information on critical policy issues affecting businesses and citizens. A lot of people, particularly SMEs are asking questions on what is being done following the commencement of trading. The AfCFTA Secretariat located in Accra Ghana is expected to champion the information dissemination by collating continent-wide updates and reports on the phased implementation. However, not much information is being disseminated as the Secretariat is still trying to put structure and its personnel in place.
For instance, the AfCFTA Secretariat needs a functional website and social media handles to aid information dissemination. And while available information suggests that the Secretariat has created its own website, recent attempts to access the site have not been successful. The understanding is that the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed down the pace of work at the Secretariat and it is hoped that with the gradual return to normalcy, we will start witnessing heightened activities and public engagements from the Secretariat.
Beyond this, each member State should put mechanisms in place to engage the local populace. After all, the implementation is expected to be driven by the member States with the AfCFTA Secretariat only playing a complementary role in this regard. While it is appreciated that some of the negotiations are at technical stages which makes it premature to release certain information to the public, this nonetheless, does not obviate the need for constant engagements of the public on the implementation process.
In Nigeria, the National Action Committee on AfCFTA has been engaging the stakeholders across the States, the last of such reported engagements was in Ogun state where stakeholders brainstormed on various issues ranging from Trading Under AfCFTA, Rules of Origin, Export Market Strategy and Product Prioritization, Maximizing AfCFTA for MSMEs Development, Investment Support Programme, Harmonization of Standards across AfCFTA member States amongst other topical issues. Such stakeholders’ engagement is crucial and should be held across the Nigerian States. Often times, people do not know about these workshops and programmes. One way to make it more accessible to the public is to air such events on National television to give a larger audience the opportunity to participate.
A lot of people are enthusiastic about the AfCFTA and are eager to access information that will aid their understanding of the opportunities and benefits under the enlarged market. People want to know about the implementation stages of the AfCFTA. They want to know the progress made so far, the tariffs concession, steps to address non-tariff barriers, what has been agreed and what is outstanding, the stages of negotiations and milestone achievements. Which countries have started trading and what are they trading? What are the potential challenges that may be faced by traders and what is being done to address the challenges? The public needs constant information on these and other critical issues that are necessary for the effective implementation of the free trade agreement. It is hoped that the relevant government agencies of the AfCFTA Member States will work with the AfCFTA Secretariat to address this information gap in relation to ongoing negotiations and implementation.
