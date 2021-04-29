Business News
Update: CBN sacks all board members of First Bank of Nigeria Ltd & FBN Holding
The governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, in the early evening of Thursday, April 29, sacked the entire members of the board of First Bank Nigeria Holding and First Bank Nigeria Ltd.
The sack was announced on live television, covered by Arise TV and other news channels. Emefiele, in his speech, cited insider abuse, insider credit and breakdown of corporate governance as the reason behind the apex bank’s move.
The CBN governor further went ahead to announce that Dr Sola Adeduntan had been reinstated as the Managing Director of the interim Board.
Nairametrics had earlier reported that the CBN had queried First Bank, expressing concern that the appointment of Gbenga Shobo was done without the approval of the apex bank. The CBN also claimed that the tenure of the ousted Dr Adesola Adedutan was yet to expire and as such, there was no justification for his removal.
In the press briefing on Thursday evening, Mr Emefiele stated that the apex bank had been keeping close tabs on First Bank Nigeria over the past 5 years having discovered that the bank was in “grave financial condition with its capital adequacy ratio (CAR) and non-performing loans ratio (NPL) substantially breaching acceptable prudential standards.”
In his words, “The insiders who took loans in the bank, with controlling influence on the board of directors, failed to adhere to the terms for the restructuring of their credit facilities which contributed to the poor financial state of the bank. The CBN’s recent target examination as at December 31, 2020 revealed that insider loans were materially non-compliant with restructure terms (e.g. non perfection of lien on shares/collateral arrangements) for over 3 years despite several regulatory reminders. The bank has not also divested its non-permissible holdings in non-financial entities in line with regulatory directives.”
Following the latest action of the Board of FBN Ltd in ousting Dr Adeduntan and replacing him with his deputy, Mr Gbenga Shobo outside of the apex bank’s consent, the CBN took the decision to issue all members of the Board of FBN Ltd and FBN Holding, a red card, naming an interim Board headed by the now reinstated Dr Adeduntan.
In a series of tweets released by the apex bank on Thursday evening via its official Twitter handle, the CBN reassured “First Bank of Nigeria depositors, creditors and other stakeholders of the bank of its commitment to ensure the stability of the financial system.”
Below is a list of members of the newly constituted interim Board.
Holdco
1.Chairman – Remi Babalola
2.Dr. Fatade Abiodun Oluwole
3.Kofo Dosekun
4.Remi Lasaki
5.Dr Alimi Abdulrasaq
6.Ahmed Modibbo
7.Khalifa Imam
8.Sir Peter Aliogo
9.UK Eke – Managing Director
Bank
1. Chairman – Tunde Hassan-Odukale
2. Tokunbo Martins
3. Uche Nwokedi
4. Adekunle Sonola
5. Isioma Ogodazi
6. Ebenezer Olufowose
7. Ishaya Elijah B. Dodo
8. Sola Adeduntan – Managing Director
9. Gbenga Shobo – Deputy Managing Director
10. Remi Oni – Executive Director
11. Abdullahi Ibrahim – Executive Director
Appointments
CBN moves to ‘reinstate’ Sola Adeduntan as MD/CEO First Bank
The Central Bank of Nigeria may reinstate ousted Dr Sola Adeduntan as MD/CEO of First Bank Ltd as the controversy surrounding his removal rages on.
Multiple sources with knowledge of the matter informed Nairametrics that the Godwin Emefiele led central bank is pressuring the bank behind the scenes to reinstate Adeduntan against the wishes of the Board of Directors of the bank. Another reliable source informed Nairametrics that the apex bank may issue a letter to First Bank Ltd., reinstating Adeduntan if the bank does not reverse his removal.
Nairametrics reported earlier that the Central Bank of Nigeria had issued the Board of First Bank Ltd, one of Nigeria’s oldest banks a query for the removal of its CEO citing failure of the bank to obtain its approval.
“The attention of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been drawn to media reports that the Board of Directors has approved the removal of the current Managing Director of the bank, Dr Sola Adeduntan, and appointed a successor to replace him. The CBN notes with concern that the action was taken without due consultation with the regulatory authorities, especially given the systemic importance of First Bank Ltd.”
The CBN also claimed that the tenure of Mr Adedutan was yet to expire (bank MD’s have a maximum 10 years) and that they were also not aware of any misconduct of the former MD and as such there was no justification for his removal.
However, sources in First Bank informed Nairametrics that the bank has a policy of replacing its MD/CEO’s every 6 years and maintained it did not break any CBN rules. The bank replaced Dr Adeduntan with Gbenga Shobo (58 years in June) as the new MD/CEO in a press release. Shobo was before now the former Deputy Managing Director of the Bank.
It is unclear how this matter will be settled however several analysts’ opinions obtained by Nairametrics suggest the current impasse is not unconnected to an earlier letter sent to the bank by the CBN regarding the loan of Director and Shareholder of the bank Oba Otudeko.
As the banking sector regulator, the CBN approves appointments of Bank MD/CEOs but it is unprecedented for the CBN to interfere with matters of a bank like First Bank, the oldest in the country. However, the CBN has in the past removed MD/CEOs of banks and has gone as far as firing the entireBoard of the banks. But such cases were often preceded by a crisis in the bank and followed by the nationalization of the bank. First Bank is neither in a crisis nor being nationalized.
Business
FG declares Monday, May 3, 2021 public holiday
The Federal Government has declared Monday, 3rd May 2021, a public holiday to mark the 2021 International Workers’ Day.
The movement of the public holiday to Monday is because the actual day for workers’ day which is May 1, is on a Saturday which is on a weekend.
According to a press statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Interior, Dr Shuaib Belgore, on Thursday in Abuja, the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, congratulated Nigerian Workers for witnessing 2021 Workers’ Day Celebration.
He commended them for their patience, understanding and support in driving the policies and programmes of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration in its determination to move the country to the next level of socio-economic development.
The statement also pointed out that the minister called for more dedication and patriotism from all Nigerian Workers and the labour unions.
According to him, the challenges of the moment will soon be over as the government is committed to the security of lives and property of all Nigerians.
The Minister said, “Government is putting all strategies in place to curb the challenges of insecurity in the country.
I, therefore, call on the labour force and all patriotic citizens to be fully committed to the task of putting insecurity to a permanent end as much as possible.’’
Aregbesola, however, wished all Nigerian Workers a peaceful celebration.
MINISTRY OF INTERIOR.
PRESS RELEASE.
FG DECLARES MONDAY, MAY 3, 2021 PUBLIC HOLIDAY TO MARK 2021 WORKERS DAY CELEBRATION
The Federal Government has declared Monday, May 3, 2021, public holiday to mark this year's International Workers Day Celebration. pic.twitter.com/ao2lyhMzo4
— Ministry of Interior (@MinOfInteriorNG) April 29, 2021
