Markets
Access Bank, GTB pull the NSE Banking Index into a loss
The NSE Banking Index traded with the bears posting a loss of -0.22% to settle the index point at 356.68 from 357.46. Market sentiments tended towards the bears as 6 banks posted gains opposing 4 losses and 2 stalemates. This plunge is primarily due to the size of the banks that posted losses in the NSE Banking Index.
Union Bank took the biggest hit with a loss of -2.04% settling the price at N4.80 down from its previous close of N4.90.
Access Bank came 2nd among the top losers in the NSE Banking Index posting a loss of -0.67% and settling the price at N7.35 down from the previous day close of N7.45.
For GT Bank, technical analysis showed a bearish trend as massive selling pressure was felt around midday. The bearish momentum was maintained to post a loss of -0.48% settling the price at N31.00 from the previous day’s N31.15.
Ecobank also saw a loss of -2.88% settling the price at N5.05 from the previous day’s close of N5.20. Technical analysis showed that Ecobank pushed slightly above N5.30 before plunging downwards.
Sterling Bank topped the gainers as they posted a profit of +1.96% pushing the price upwards from N1.53 to N1.56.
Jaiz Bank recovered from the previous day’s loss to post gains of +1.67% pushing the price upwards to N0.61 from the previous close of N0.60.
Fidelity was next on the list of gainers with a profit of +1.33% settling the price at N2.29 from the previous day’s N2.26.
UBA also made slight gains of +0.68% pushing the price to N7.45. Technical analysis shows that consolidation was met with an upward push at the late hours of the trading session.
Zenith Bank and Wema Bank posted zero profit holding their price at N22.10 and N0.62.
OUTLOOK
- Market sentiment trends bearish in the NSE Banking Index as more banks saw losses with a greater magnitude.
- Nairametrics advises cautious participation amid growing uncertainties.
Currencies
Naira appreciates at official window despite 30.7% drop in dollar supply
Wednesday, 28th April 2021: The exchange rate between the naira and the US dollar closed at N411.25/$1 at the Importers and Exporters window.
Naira appreciated on Wednesday, at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange (NAFEX) window, as the rate closed at N411.25 to a dollar. This represents a 42 kobo gain when compared to the N411.67/$1 that was recorded on Monday, 26th April 2021.
However, the naira remained stable at the parallel market to close at N485/$1 on Wednesday. This was the same rate that was recorded the previous day.
The naira gained at the official window despite the low liquidity at the forex market with dollar supply dropping by 30.7%.
Trading at the official NAFEX window
The naira appreciated against the US dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Wednesday to close at N411.25/$1, representing 42 kobo gain when compared to the N411.67/$1 that was recorded on Tuesday.
- The opening indicative rate closed at N410.19 to a dollar on Wednesday, 28th April 2021, representing a 14 kobo drop when compared to the N410.05/$1 that was recorded on Tuesday.
- Also, an exchange rate of N422 to a dollar was the highest rate recorded during intra-day trading before it settled at N411.25/$1. It also sold for as low as N395/$1 during intra-day trading.
- Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window dropped by 30.7% on Wednesday, 28th April 2021.
- Data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ showed that forex turnover declined from $48.42 million recorded on Tuesday, 27th April 2021, to $33.55 million on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.
Cryptocurrency watch
The world’s most priced and largest digital asset traded near the $55,000 mark as Etherum soared to a new all-time record price.
- Bitcoin dropped on Wednesday to trade at $54,871 on Wednesday evening as Nexon joined the list of tech companies embracing the digital currency, buying about $100 million worth of Bitcoin.
- Bitcoin is facing a make or break moment following a recent series of sell-off by investors as Troy Gayeski of Skybridge Capital asks investors not to sweat over the volatility around Bitcoin, saying they have to expect huge pullbacks.
- The price of Ethereum, the world’s second-biggest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization and volume hit an all-time high on Wednesday rising to $2,757.
Crude oil price
The price of crude oil moved up on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, after the Energy Information Administration reported a small inventory build of 100,000 barrels for the week to April 23.
- At 493.1 million barrels, oil inventories are within the five-year seasonal average. Analysts had expected the EIA to report a lightly larger inventory increase of 375,000 barrels.
- Brent Crude rose by 1.28% to trade at $67.27, indicating an increase of $0.85, compared to the previous day’s price.
- WTI Crude went up by 0.20% after initially going up earlier in the day to trade at $63.73, Bonny light rose by 0.41% to trade at $64.20 while Natural Gas currently sells for an average of $2,925.
- Despite the re-emerging Covid 19 crisis in India, oil prices maintained momentum even as OPEC+ has decided to go ahead with previously agreed production hike plans.
- Oil prices have surprisingly been steady over the past week, despite serious doubts about the state of the demand recovery in India. Saudi Arabia, in particular, is expected to be cautious when it comes to additional production hikes.
External reserve
Nigeria’s external reserve position dropped by 0.1% on Tuesday 27th April 2021 to stand at $34.974 billion.
- Data obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), revealed that Nigeria’s external reserve dipped from $35.008 billion recorded on 26th April 2021 to $34.974 billion on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.
- This represents the seventh consecutive decline recorded during the week in Nigeria’s external reserve, having had 19 successive growths.
- The growth recorded was attributed to increasing global oil prices and some of the measures introduced by the CBN to boost dollar inflow in the country’s forex market, such as the naira 4-dollar scheme.
Debt Securities
CBN’s N88 billion treasury bill auction yesterday was oversubscribed by 174.62%
At the end of the auction, one-year treasury bills sold for 9.75% per annum.
The Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Treasury Bills Auction worth N88.46 billion was oversubscribed by 174.6% yesterday. The stop rates for the 91 and 182-day tenor bills fixed at 2.00% and 3.50% respectively.
The stop rate of the 364-day tenor bill was pegged at 9.75% according to the result of the NTB auction.
The apex bank recorded N242.94 billion in total subscription, as the treasury bill auction was oversubscribed by 174.62%, however, T-bills worth N88.46 billion were provided across the 91-day, 182-day and 364-day tenors at the primary auction.
At the end of the auction, bills worth about N129.46 billion were allotted to investors.
Demand for Treasury Bills Surge
Demand for Treasury Bills has surged in recent months as yield-hungry investors scamper away from equities into risk-free government securities. While 2020 was marred with ultra-low interest rates on fixed income securities like Treasury Bills, yields have spiked in recent weeks to the surprise of investors.
With inflation rate galloping past 18% the pressure to flee the naira appears to have forced the central bank to revise its monetary policy strategy, allowing rates to rise.
Summary of the NTB Auction today
The 91-day bill was undersubscribed by 7.51% as it received a subscription of N10.53 billion, against an initial offer of N11.39 billion.
The 182-day tenor bill on the other hand performed well, as it was oversubscribed by 50.87% with an impressive subscription of N9.05 billion which was received yesterday, against an offer of N223.35 billion.
The 364-day tenor bill recorded the highest subscription with an oversubscription rate of 214.25%, as investors’ total subscription was valued at N223.35 billion, relative to an initial offer of N71.07 billion.
The breakdown of the allotment
At the close of the auction yesterday, about N7.19 billion of the 91-day tenor bill was allotted, lower than the initial offer of N11.39 billion, while N6 billion worth of the 182-day bill was allotted to investors.
With the settlement for the bill pegged for the 29th of April 2021, about N116.27 billion of the 364-day tenor bill was also allotted to investors.
The oversubscribed bills confirm the huge demand for risk-free government securities amidst a dearth of sizeable investment funds.
What you should know
- The treasury bills were auctioned in a Dutch auction structure, as the price of the offerings were set after bids were received to determine the highest price at which the total offering could be sold.
- This provided investors with the opportunity to place bids for the amount they were willing to buy in terms of quantity and price.
- The range of bids was placed at 1.99 and 10.00 for the 91-day tenor; 3.49 and 10.00 for the 182-day tenor, 8.8943 and 15.00 for the 364-day tenor.
