Financial Services
AfDB bars Maxicare company for 3 years for fraudulent practices
The bank said that the debarment of Maxicare was due to its engagement in collusive and fraudulent practices during a tender for a project.
The African Development Bank (AfDB) Group has barred a Nigerian firm, Maxicare Company (Nigeria) Limited, from engaging in business transactions with it for a period of 3 years with effect from February 23, 2021.
The bank said that the debarment of Maxicare was due to its engagement in collusive and fraudulent practices during a tender for a project.
This disclosure is contained in a public statement that was issued by the AfDB Group on April 28, 2021, and seen on its website. It states that the debarment is based on an investigation conducted by the bank’s Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption.
AfDB stated that the debarment meant that Maxicare Company (Nigeria) Limited and its affiliated companies would be ineligible to take part in the bank’s group-financed projects during the period, in addition to qualifying for cross-debarment by other multilateral development banks under the Agreement for Mutual Enforcement of Debarment Decisions.
According to the statement from the AfDB Group, “An investigation conducted by the Bank’s Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption established that Maxicare Company (Nigeria) Limited engaged in collusive and fraudulent practices during a tender for the construction of weigh stations and supply of equipment under the Transport Facilitation Program for the Bamenda-Mamfe-Abakaliki-Enugu Road Corridor connecting Cameroon and Nigeria.
The debarment renders Maxicare Company (Nigeria) Limited and its affiliates ineligible to participate in Bank Group-financed projects during the debarment period. Additionally, the debarment qualifies for cross-debarment by other multilateral development banks under the Agreement for Mutual Enforcement of Debarment Decisions, including the Asian Development Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the Inter-American Development Bank and the World Bank Group.”
The bank also said that at the expiry of the debarment period, Maxicare Company (Nigeria) Limited would only be eligible to participate in Bank Group-financed projects on the condition that it implemented an integrity compliance program consistent with the bank’s guidelines.
What you should know
The Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption of the African Development Bank Group is responsible for preventing, deterring and investigating allegations of corruption, fraud and other sanctionable practices in the bank’s group-financed operations.
The Transport Facilitation Program for the Bamenda-Mamfe-Abakaliki-Enugu Road Corridor is aimed at increasing trade and strengthening cooperation generally among the countries of the Economic Community of Central African States and those of the Economic Community of West African States, and between Cameroon and Nigeria in particular. It was co-financed by the African Development Fund, an entity of the African Development Bank Group.
Business
Insurance coverage: NCRIB tasks FG to improve penetration for citizens
The NCRIB has urged the FG to support the penetration of insurance coverage for citizens in the country.
The Nigeria Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) urged the federal government to support the penetration of insurance coverage for citizens in the country.
This was disclosed by Dr Bola Onigbogi, President/Chairman Governing Council of NCRIB, in a meeting with reporters in Lagos on Wednesday.
The NCRIB boss disclosed that the FG should enforce Sections 64 and Section 65 of the Insurance Act 2003, dealing with property insurance and enable compulsory insurance policies across different sectors of the economy.
What Dr Onigbogi is saying
“Without doubt, one would have expected an industry which is two years older than Nigeria to have recorded tremendous feats in its contribution to the nation’s economy. Sadly, the reverse has been the case, and this is hinged on the numerous challenges such as low penetration, among others, confronting the sector,” she said.
She added that Nigeria’s insurance sector is vital and also needs attention by the FG towards economic growth and diversification, citing companies going bankrupt due to the fact they had no insurance coverage.
What you should know
The Nigerian Insurance sector remains largely underdeveloped with Insurance penetration still at c.0.5% to GDP. The sector contracted by 18.67% y/y in the Q3 GDP report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)
Financial Services
CBN issues ultimatum to First Bank of Nigeria on divesting its interest in Honeywell Flour Mills
The CBN has raised concerns over First Bank’s failure to comply with regulatory directives on divesting its interest in Honeywell Flour Mills.
In a letter dated 26th April 2021 and addressed to Ibukun Awosika, the Chairman of First Bank Nigeria Limited, in response to their audited International Financial Reporting Standards accounts for the financial year that ended 2020, the Central Bank of Nigeria raised its concerns that First Bank of Nigeria had not complied with regulatory directives on divesting its interest in Honeywell Flour Mills despite several reminders.
In the letter signed by the CBN’s Director of Banking Supervision, Haruna B. Mustafa, the Apex bank said:
“We further noted that after 4 years the bank is yet to perfect its lien on the shares of Mr. Oba Otudeko in FBN Holdco which collateralized the restructured credit facilities for Honeywell Flour Mills contrary to the conditions precedent for the restructuring of the company’s credit facility.”
The CBN stated that for failure to perfect the pledge and satisfy the condition for regulatory approval, such restructuring has been terminated and the credit facilities now payable immediately.
Consequently, the CBN issued an ultimatum of 48 hours that was meant to elapse on the 28th of April for Honeywell Flour Mills to fully repay its obligations to First Bank Nigeria as the failure to do so could cause the apex bank to take regulatory measures against the insider borrower and the bank.
Meanwhile the CBN in its words also “noted the untenable delay in resolving the long outstanding divestment from Bharti Airtel Nigeria Ltd in line with extant regulations of the CBN.”
Furthermore, the Apex Bank instructed First Bank Nigeria to diversify the equity investments in all non-permissible entities such as Honeywell Flour Mills and Bharti Airtel Nigeria Limited within 90 days.
Prior to Thursday’s trading session, the Tier 1 bank was trading at N7.40 within a striking distance to its 52 weeks high of N9 with a market capitalization standing at N265.6 billion; and Honeywell Flour Mills was priced at N1.33 with a market value of N10.55 billion.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- United Capital grows profit by 67% to N1.66 billion in Q1 2021.
- NEM Insurance Plc appoints Idowu Semowo as new Chief Financial Officer
- Valentine Ozigbo and Saratu Umar retire as Directors of Transcorp Hotels Plc.
- GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria Plc reports a loss of N238.07 million in Q1 2021.
- Livestock Feeds Plc Profit after tax surge by over 300% to N176.54 million in Q1 2021.