The President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina, recently caused a stir on social media with his call on Africa’s diaspora to return home.

He said it’s time for Africans to rise in unison and work together to position the continent on the path to growth and development. He said:

“Let all of Africa’s diaspora, sons and daughters, regardless of the place of birth, willingly or unwillingly, flow back to Africa, and invest in Africa.”

Let all of Africa’s diaspora, sons and daughters, regardless of place of birth, willingly or unwillingly, flow back to Africa, and invest in Africa. — Akinwumi A. Adesina (@akin_adesina) December 1, 2022

How people reacted: Akinwumi’s call has since elicited reactions from many people who have expressed their views on the subject matter. A Twitter user identified as Lagos Cinematographer said:

“They don’t have to be told, if the country is good, they’ll be willing to do so. If my children leave home & prefer staying back in school after a holiday, I have failed as a parent. I should be held accountable for how I managed my home, not blame my children for their choice.”

They don't have to be told, if the country is good, they'll be willing to do so. If my children leave home & prefer staying back in school after a holiday, I have failed as a parent. I should be held accountable for how I managed my home, not blame my children for their choice. — Lagos Cinematographer (@naturalboifilmz) December 2, 2022

News continues after this ad

Some users highlighted reasons why the admonition by the AfDB President does not suffice. One of them is a user identified as SizZzle who pointed to how much Nigerians in diaspora contribute to the economy.

“In 2021 alone Nigerian Diaspora remitted $20 billion. Representing 4 whole times the total FDI into the country under same period. These are the Horrible Ideas your Generation postulates that can NEVER Work in the New world. Come home to No Light, Security, Roads or Water?”

Na even that “Willingly or Unwillingly” wey you talk bust my head pass. 🥺 So if dem vote you into AsoRock. You can tell US, UK, Europe,, Asia and Canada to Willingly Or Unwillingly send Nigerians home for You? Wow! 😵‍💫🙆🏽‍♂️ — SizZzle. 😎🇳🇬 (@n6oflife6) December 2, 2022

News continues after this ad

Omombala pointed out Nigeria’s security challenges as another reason why many Nigerians abroad are reluctant to return home. Hi point was supported by Dr Uju Anya, a Nigerian professor in the US who said:

“Say it again! You don’t know how much it pains me that I cannot go back and retire in my homeland for lack of security, infrastructure, patriarchal chokehold on society, and no freedom to live and love my partner in peace as a lesbian.”

Say it again! You don’t know how much it pains me that I cannot go back and retire in my homeland for lack of security, infrastructure, patriarchal chokehold on society, and no freedom to live and love my partner in peace as a lesbian. — Uju Anya (@UjuAnya) December 2, 2022

Kemi Olunloyo, who returned to Nigeria some years after working in the US for years, gave more reasons people are reluctant to return. She said:

“Give us light sir. We need electricity. No gasoline anywhere, empty generators.”

Give us light sir. We need electricity 💡🔌 No gasoline ⛽️anywhere, empty generators 🙏🏾🌍#DrKemi🇳🇬 — Kemi Olunloyo Pharm.D♠️ (@KemiOlunloyo) December 2, 2022

Others pointed out that returning and investing in Nigeria is not problem. Instead, the problem lies in frustrating government policies and the country’s macroeconomic challenges.