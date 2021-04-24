Markets
NSE Banking Index gains, Jaiz Bank plunges
The NSE Banking Index made a bullish recovery at the end of the trading session yesterday with 6 profits opposing 4 losses.
EcoBank topped the gainers list with a profit of 4% putting the price at N5.20 from N5.00. Technical analysis showed a strong bullish trend dominated the trading session after selling pressure was felt at the beginning hours of the trading session. Wema Bank came in second with profits of +1.72% pushing the price upwards from N0.58 to N5.90.
Zenith Bank benefitted from the bullish dominance in yesterday’s trading session posting gains of +1.36%, pushing the price to N22.30 from N22.00. UBA saw similar gains of N1.35% pushing the price to N7.50 from N7.40. Technical analysis showed that the bullish momentum saw much resistance but managed to close above the entry price.
Sterling Bank posted profits of +0.63% settling the price at N1.6. Fidelity also took the bull’s side with profits of 0.45% settling price at N2.23.
However, the bears had 4 banks in their grip. Jaiz Bank posted the biggest loss of -3.17% settling the price at N0.61 from N0.63 held the previous day. Union Bank also saw a dip of -2% pushing the price downwards to N4.90 from the previous close of N5.00.
Guarantee Trust Bank also saw a loss of -0.32% settling the price at N31.20. Access Bank also saw a decline of 0.66% settling the price at N7.50.
Outlook
- Market sentiments trend bullish as 6 Banks posted profits in the NSE Banking Index.
- Nairametrics advices cautious participation amid growing uncertainties.
Cryptocurrency
3 altcoins likely to explode in coming months
A renowned crypto strategist has revealed altcoins that are likely to perform well in the coming months.
Van de Poppe, a popular crypto strategist via his YouTube channel revealed altcoins with good fundamentals and most likely to explode in the coming months.
The trader’s top mention was Litecoin (LTC), which he revealed was in an accumulation phase.
“…if you’re looking at the bigger picture you can see that we’ve got this accumulation going on here and that’s massive.”
The crypto strategist stated that the price could go as high as $1,000.
Litecoin is a P2P crypto that allows instant, near-zero cost fee to anyone around the globe. It is open-source in principle, as its global payment network is fully decentralized.
He further believes this is an “altsummer” as Ethereum goes for new highs amid increased institutional buying.
The second altcoin that the crypto trading expert has on his radar and is paying close attention to is the decentralized oracle network Chainlink. He envisaged that Chainlink could surge above its present resistance level and further double in price.
“…you can also make the calculation that Chainlink is going to reach a target of potentially even $100 bucks.”
Chainlink is a blockchain that is designed to bridge the space between blockchain technology-based smart contracts (created by ETH), and other user programs.
Since blockchains by principle can’t have access to data outside their paths or networks, a defi instrument is needed to facilitate data feeds in smart contracts, and Chainlink helps to solve such needs.
Van de Poppe rounds off pick with Stellar Lumens which could soon breach above the 0.000018 satoshis price level.
“[Stellar Lumens is] also facing critical resistance so that if we get another test of this resistance zone, we are definitely going to break through that and then we can start seeing acceleration.”
Stellar is an open platform that permits its users’ funds transferred and stored. Its crypto token is known as the lumens, with the purpose of making it fairly cheap to trade financial assets across borders, and the mission to outplace many existing payment providers, who often charge high fees for such service.
Consumer Goods
Nigerian Breweries posts N7.66bn as Q1 2021 profit, shares gain 2.2%
At the close of the market today, shares of the brewer increased by 2.2% to close at N51.2 per share, lifting the company’s capitalization to N409.44 billion.
Nigeria’s largest brewer and manufacturer of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, Nigerian Breweries Plc recently declared a 38.59% year-on-year growth in profit to N7.66 billion for the first quarter of 2021, up from the N5.53 billion profit it reported in the corresponding quarter of 2020.
Here’s what the company reported in Q1 2021 compared with what it posted last year, Q1 2020:
- Earnings per share: N0.96 vs. N0.69 last year
- Net Revenue: N105.68 billion vs. N83.23 billion last year
- Cost of Sales: N66.00 billion vs. N48.33 billion last year
- Marketing and Distribution Expenses: N19.80 billion vs. N18.80 billion last year.
- Administrative Expenses: N5.74 billion vs. N5.34 billion last year.
- Finance costs: N5.74 billion vs. N5.34 billion last year.
- Profit after tax: N7.66 billion vs. N5.53 billion last year.
Nigerian breweries’ impressive bottom-line growth can be directly linked to the 26.98% increase in net revenue, buoyed by the increase in sales during the quarter. The company’s net revenue in q1 2021 was N105.68 billion, up from the N83 billion net revenue it made from sales in the corresponding period of 2020.
The financial performance of the leading brewer during the period is a clear indication of a new turn in the operation of the firm as Nigerian Breweries operating profit increased from N10.94 billion in Q1 2020 to N14.50 billion in Q1 2021.
Despite these impressive performances, the company’s profit was pressured by a 36.56% increase in the cost of sales at the back of the persistent increase in input costs. The company’s management however revealed that the persistent increase in input costs can be linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, the increase in VAT, currency devaluation and FX scarcity.
Shares of Nigerian Breweries Plc gains 2.2%
The shares of Nigerian Breweries closed higher today as investors priced in the impressive results which the company delivered in the first quarter of 2021.
At the current price, shares of Nigerian Breweries are trading 70.67% higher than its 52-week low of N30 per share, and 19.05% lower than its 52-week high of N63.25 per share.
- FCMB approves FY 2020 dividend pay-out of N2.97 billion to shareholders.