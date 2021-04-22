Markets
The NSE Banking Index plunges as Zenith Bank dips
The NSE Banking Index trended bearish at the end of the trading session today; 5 gains were posted opposing 3 losses and 2 stalemates.
The NSE Banking Index trended bearish at the end of the trading session today; 5 gains were posted opposing 3 losses and 2 stalemates. The Index finished in the red with a loss of -0.04% pushing the Index point down to 357.76 from 357.89
UBA topped the gainers with a +2.07% increase. Technical analysis showed that UBA share price saw a noticeable upward trend from the start of the trading session pushing the price from its previous day’s close of N7.25 to N7.40.
Wema bank also posted gains of +1.75% pushing the price from the previous day’s close of N0.57 to N0.59 at today’s close of market. Wema Bank technical analysis shows a slightly correlated trend with that of UBA for today’s trading session.
EcoBank saw a +1.01% gain at the end of the trading session today. Price was moved from its previous gains of N4.95 to N5.00 showing a N0.05 increase that was sufficient enough to earn EcoBank 4th place on the gainers’ side at the end of the trading session today.
Access Bank escaped the bear’s claws with a +0.67% profit at the end of the trading session, technical analysis shows massive consolidation today before price moved from N7.50 to N7.55.
GTBank was also saved after posting a profit of 0.16% pushing the price to N31.30 from its previous N31.25.
Fidelity Bank held top spots on the losing side of today’s trading session with a noticeable decline from -1.77% pushing the price downwards from N2.26 to N2.22.
Jaiz Bank saw a noticeable bearish turn of -1.59% holding the price at N0.62 from N0.63.
Zenith Bank was next to feel the claws of the bear as it took a hit of -1.35% pushing price downwards from N2.30 to N2.00. Union Bank and Sterling Bank both saw a stalemate at the end of the trading session today to hold at N5.00 and N1.60 respectively.
Outlook
- Market sentiments indicate that tomorrow might see a bullish recovery with 6 gainers being opposed to 3 losers and 3 stalemates.
- Nairametrics advises cautious participation in the market amid growing uncertainties.
Debt Securities
MTN invests N121 billion in fixed deposits, treasury bills, etc
MTN Nigeria invested a whopping N121.5 billion in bonds, treasury bills and foreign currency deposits in 2020.
Nigeria’s largest telecommunications company, MTN Nigeria invested a whopping N121.5 billion in bonds, treasury bills and foreign currency deposits in 2020. This compares to just N9 billion in 2019 suggesting the GSM giant had challenges deploying the capital raised during the year.
MTN raised N143.96 billion in several syndicated facilities during the year which was to be utilized for its network expansion plans. However, the Covid-19 induced lockdowns affected capex activities forcing most companies to freeze spending on anything that is capital intensive. Effective Interest Rates for most of the loans obtained by MTN range between 3.5% and N5.8% per annum.
From the breakdown seen by Nairametrics, MTN invested N93 billion in naira denominated fixed deposits, equivalent of N19 billion in US dollar deposits and another N34.8 billion in treasury bills. The total amount invested earned MTN about N15.84 billion in income which it used to offset its finance cost of over N129 billion.
Why it matters
Interest rates for risk-free government securities fell drastically in 2020 as investment outlets dried up locally. This triggered a massive influx of money into the stock market helping it to close above 50%, one of the best performing in the world last year.
- For companies like MTN with a significant cash hoard, treasury operations are a significant part of the activities of its finance department.
- The investments in risk-free treasury bills despite the negative real return (when interest rate is adjusted for inflation) suggest corporates will rather fix their money in treasury bills than leave it idle in commercial banks.
- It also suggests corporates like MTN are more favourably disposed to lending to the government despite Nigeria’s ballooning public debt and its attendant risk to its credit ratings.
- Despite the investments, MTN still closed the year with about N275 billion cash in its balance sheet.
Dividends
Linkage Assurance Plc proposes N500 million as final dividend for 2020, bonus issue on existing shares
In addition to the payment of the cash dividend of 5 kobo per share, shareholders will also be issued a bonus of 2 new shares for every 5 existing shares held in the company.
The Board of Linkage Assurance Plc has proposed a final dividend of N500 million and a bonus issue to existing shareholders of the company for the period ended 31st December 2020.
The company’s Board made this announcement in a notification published on the website of the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX), stating that a dividend of 5 kobo per share will be paid on all the issued 9,999,999,994 ordinary shares of the company.
In addition to the payment of the cash dividend of 5 kobo per share, shareholders will also be issued a bonus of 2 (two) new shares for every 5 (five) existing shares held in the company, amounting to N2 billion.
READ: Linkage Assurance set to raise capital to N15 billion
Qualifying conditions
The following conditions must be met by shareholders, to benefit from the recent bonus issue and dividend:
- Only shareholders, whose names appear in the Register of Members at the close of business on the 30th of April, 2021 will be considered.
- Shareholders must have completed the e-dividend registration and must have mandated the Registrar (Centurion Registrars) to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts.
- For the purpose of the dividend payment, the Register of Shareholders will be closed from 3rd to 10th of May, 2021.
Sequel to the aforementioned points, the dividend will be electronically paid to qualified shareholders on the 26th of May, 2021.
READ: UBA proposes N11.97 billion as final dividend for shareholders in 2020
What you should know
- Linkage Assurance Plc had earlier declared a profit after tax of N2.4 billion in FY 2020, and consequently proposed a final dividend of 5 kobo per share.
- It is pertinent to note that the firm did not declare any cash dividend last year. However, it announced a bonus issue of 1 (one) share for every 4 (four) shares held by existing shareholders, amounting to N1 billion in the same period.
- Therefore, the recent bonus issue is 50% higher than what was declared in the preceding year.
- Linkage Assurance shares is currently trading at 80 kobo at the time of writing this report.
To read related contents and for more insights, visit: https://stocks.nairametrics.com/
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- Linkage Assurance Plc proposes N500million as final dividend for 2020, and a bonus issue on its existing shares.
- VFD Group set to raise additional capital of N9.01 billion through rights issue and private placement.
- GT Bank records a 9% dip in profit to N45.55 billion in Q1 2021.
- Secure Electronic Technology Plc records a 121% surge in Profit after tax in Q1 2021.
- Lafarge Africa Plc notifies stakeholders of 62nd Annual General Meeting.