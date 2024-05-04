Nollywood veteran, Shan George, has cried out in a desperate plea for help following an alleged bank fraud which saw the disappearance of N3.6 million from her Zenith Bank account.

Speaking in a now viral video posted on Friday, May 3, 2024, she explained that the alleged disappearance of her money was orchestrated by an individual she identified as Cecilia Chiagoziem Okoro.

“I need help because I’m dying. This person has just cleared my account.”

In a heartfelt appeal, George implored her followers to intervene and urged Zenith Bank to reverse the transaction.

“Please my people, everyone please help. Please Zenith Bank, reverse it. I can’t access my app. I’m dead,” she later wrote on her Instagram page.

Subsequently, George posted the video on Instagram, tearfully recounting the incident and beseeching for assistance in recovering her funds. “Cecilia Chiagoziem Okoro, that is the name of the person that have just wiped all the money in my account, 3.6 million into an Opay account,” she lamented.

What you should know

Shan George is a 54-year-old Nollywood actress, singer, film producer and director. She is the Founder/CEO of a tuition-free film school, Divine Shield Film Academy in Calabar, Nigeria.

She began her acting career in 1996 and has featured in movies such as Outkast, Welcome to Nollywood, London Forever, A Kiss from Rose, Blood Diamonds and more.

Expressing her dire situation, George pleaded with Zenith Bank, Opay, and law enforcement agencies, including the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Nigerian police, to intervene.

“I don’t have any kobo anywhere again, what will I eat? I no fit beg, I beg una, make una help me, ” she exclaimed in pidgin English.

The actress’s emotional plea shows the urgency of the situation, as she implored for swift action to reverse the unauthorized transaction.

“From Opay please help me reverse the money, N3.6 million. That is everything I have in my whole life, ” she tearfully said.