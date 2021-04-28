Elon Musk trolls Jeff Bezos’ space program after failed NASA bid

Space X point man and Chief Navigator, Elon Musk has thrown subtle jabs at his rival, Jeff Bezos after his company Space X won a NASA contract over Bezos’ Blue Origin.

Elon Musk’s Space X last week won a lucrative $2.9bn NASA contract to help NASA return to the moon. NASA wants the company to help build a new “human landing system” for NASA.

The contract was initially meant for SPACE X and Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin but budget constraints meant they could only choose one. They chose Elon Musk’s Space X and Jeff Bezos was not so happy about this.

Elon Musk trolls Jeff Bezos

The controversial Elon Musk took to his favourite social media channel, Twitter to throw shades at Jeff Bezos whose company was making a fuss about their failed NASA bid. See his tweet below

Blue Origin’s position on the failed bid

The New York Times reported that Blue Origin filed a protest with the Government Accountability Office to challenge NASA’s decision to award the exclusive contract to SpaceX.

The CEO lamented that NASA changed the rules at the last minute and this gave Elon Musk’s Space X an edge. In an official email statement, they had this to say:

“NASA has executed a flawed acquisition for the Human Landing System Program and moved the goalposts at the last minute. Their decision eliminates opportunities for competition, significantly narrows the supply base, and not only delays but also endangers America’s return to the moon. Because of that, we’ve filed a protest with the GAO.”

What You Should Know

In an earlier Nairametrics post, we outlined how Elon Musk’s Space X program has been more successful than that of Jeff Bezos.