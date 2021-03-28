Billionaire Watch
Space X Vs Blue Origin: Musk and Bezos’ subtle battle for supremacy
Bezos and Musk have have expressed their optimism for space travel with varying vision and ideas.
Elon Musk envisions a life outside the planet earth. He strongly believes human beings can inhabit Mars in Mega Cities and it can serve as a backup to earth should World War 3 or any major Global disaster occur.
According to Business Insider, Elon Musk hopes to create the first sustainable city on Mars by 2050. His company, Space X, hopes to commence launching cargoes with building equipment in 2024 and hopefully, a permanent city would begin to take shape by the 2030s.
Elon Musk’s Space Company is valued at $33bn with its initial funding coming from his big payout from selling PayPal. He funds SpaceX by getting contracts and investors for it.
Jeff Bezos’ Vision
Jeff Bezos’ vision for his space program is slightly different from that of Elon Musk. Jeff Bezos does not agree with the Mass Inhabitation of Mars by Elon Musk. He rather believes that his Blue Origin company can come up with floating cities in space that can house 1 trillion people. Jeff Bezos funds his Blue Origin project by allocating a certain percentage of his Amazon Shares for it. Last year he allocated a whopping $3.1bn to the Blue Origin project.
Billionaires at play
Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk are the two richest individuals on the planets. Little wonder they can afford to pursue these ambitions. Elon Musk is clearly leading the space race with a more robust SpaceX and cutting edge drive, while Jeff Bezos, the older and richer of the duo seems to be taking his time. Jeff Bezos puts more funds into his blue Origin Project while Elon Musk struggles a bit with funding Space X, relying on contracts and investors to get by.
What you should know
- Elon Musk is the younger of both billionaires and exudes a youthful energy that sort of gives him an edge over Jeff Bezos. Elon Musk is seen as the exciting Youthful Tech Billionaire who was once smoking pot on live TV.
- Both Space X and Blue Origin enjoy subtle help from NASA, America’s authoritative Space Body.
Billionaire Watch
The NFL: The Golden Goose of American sports
Despite a steady decline in viewership, loss of matchday revenue due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the NFL is still making unbelievable revenue.
America loves its sports, there are no two ways to say it. The average American loves sport, and follows at least 2 teams, especially in his vicinity. Americans pride themselves in their Big Three (American Football, Baseball and Basketball), and while these sports have a cult following on North American shores, they also enjoy wider global appeal, especially the NBA.
The National Football League is however the golden goose, with its annual Super Bowl tournament, a one-off game attracting remarkable viewership and even more astronomical numbers. Names such as Vince Lombardi and Tom Brady have made the sports more popular, but the NFL offers much more than nostalgia. The ROI for potential investors is quite the proposition, given that the potential reach is in billions of people.
There are 32 member teams but only Green Bay Packers retains its non-profit status. The other 31 teams are privately owned. Despite controversies over player concussions and the national anthem, a steady decline in viewership, loss of matchday revenue due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the NFL is still making unbelievable revenue. During the 2019 season, it made an estimated $15.26b, a 5.4% increase from the $14.48b generated the previous year. According to the Commissioner, it is also targeting a revenue of around $25b by 2027.
In this article, we highlight how the NFL makes its money.
TV is King
Most of the revenue the NFL generates is from TV, because American football is the most-viewed sport in the US. Media companies shell out top dollar to show these games on live TV, as they are consistently ranked the highest rated. Games are broadcast live on Mondays, Thursdays and Sundays. To put this into proper context, the Super Bowl accounts for 19 of the 20 most-viewed TV broadcasts in U.S history.
Companies such as CBS, NBC (owned by Comcast), ESPN, and Fox have deals with the NFL, with an agreed 7% annual raise, meaning that the NFL is guaranteed to net at least $3.1b per year by 2022.
Licensing and Merchandising Deals
Apart from its massive TV deals, the NFL sells licensing and merchandising rights to companies so that they can sell items that represent the NFL. In 2018, the NFL, in cahoots with Nike, signed a 10-year licensing deal with online sports retailer Fanatics to make the brand the exclusive manufacturer of all adult-sized, Nike-branded merchandise through the league’s online store. Although the value of this deal is undisclosed, there are indications that it doesn’t come close in terms of worth to the mammoth TV deals.
Concessions and Ticket Sales
NFL Stadiums sit at least 70,000 people, and oftentimes, these stadiums are not enough to sit the throng of people that want to experience matchday action live. In 2000, an NFL ticket was priced at $30, though as of last year, it was sold at $151. While there is also an average increase in price of 7% annually, these prices pale with what is accrued from TV.
In order to increase revenue from ticket sales, teams have renovated their stadia to provide a premium experience. Concessions are given to food vendors, although the margins are quite minimal compared to the sale of soda and beer, which generate up to 90% markup. Averagely, an NFL team earns about $8m, of which 8% is profit, with about 55% going to pay musicians or athletes, 10% for general stadium administration, 5% to the coaching staff and 5% in taxes. Concerts and non-football events are also an avenue to make money, but there are also limitations for growth.
Sponsorships
Uniforms, TV transitions, and merchandise are a key source of corporate sponsorships as brands and major companies pay NFL teams to display their logos on these media. However, naming rights to stadiums are the most coveted. The Met Life in New York and the AT&T Stadium in Dallas have naming rights that are worth $19m a year, according to the New York Times.
There are plans for the future…..
Like all properly-run businesses, the NFL is also projecting long-term as it seeks to conquer new landscapes and secure even more viewership in the US, and spread its tentacles all over the world into uncharted territories. It has plans for increased TV deals. Streaming is also not left out, as these deals will continually be on the rise in the years to come. Gambling will also become more significant in terms of revenue, although the league body is officially against it.
The NFL could decide to partner with established casinos and set up betting parlours in stadiums. With American sports gambling being worth a reported $150bn annually, the opportunities are endless, and the NFL could tap into this.
Last Words…
The earning power of the NFL is mind-boggling with the potential to be more. It has become one of the most successful sports leagues in the world and doesn’t look like it will rest on its laurels anytime soon. The structure, organization, and fan love mean it will continue to rake in remarkable numbers.
While Covid-19 and steady declining viewership mean that the bottomline will be affected, there is still enough going on for the league to ensure that it will stay on course for its large profits forecast.
Billionaire Watch
Aliko Dangote to earn N234 billion as dividend from his cement business
Africa’s richest man is set to cash out another mega dividend this year from his cement business.
Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, is set to earn a staggering N234 billion as dividends for the year ended 2020 from his stakes in his flagship company, Dangote Cement.
The billionaire, who founded Africa’s most diversified manufacturing conglomerate, Dangote Industries Limited, is the single majority shareholder of Dangote Cement Plc.
According to the information contained in the financial statement of his cement company, Aliko Dangote has a direct stake of 27,642,637 units, and an indirect stake of 14,621,387,610 ordinary shares, which he holds through Dangote Industries Limited.
A recent report revealed that the board of Dangote Cement proposed to pay N16.00 per share on all the issued ordinary shares of the company as dividend for the financial year 2020 – the same as what was paid out to shareholders as dividend last year.
With his total stakes pegged at about 14.65 billion ordinary shares of Dangote Cement Plc, the billionaire will earn another N234 billion from his Cement business this year, which is about 86% of the total N272 billion dividend proposed by the board of the company.
In case you missed it
- Dangote Cement Plc (DCP) in its audited financial statement for the year 2020, declared a record high revenue of N1.03 trillion, making it the second Nigerian listed entity after MTN to surpass the N1 trillion mark.
- Sales volume for both cement and clinker products increased by 8.9%, driven by the resurgence in demand in Q3 and Q4 2020.
- The growth in sales and the company’s strong margin driven by its cost control measures and minimal exposure of its cost base to currency fluctuations resulted in a 37.7% surge in profit to N276.1 billion.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- Ikeja Hotel Plc reports loss of N6.72 billion in FY 2020.
- 2020 FY Results: FCMB posts profit after tax of N19.6 billion.
- LivingTrust Mortgage Bank forecasts profit of N59.13 million in Q2 2021.
- ABC Transport Plc projects N34.59 million profit after tax in Q2 2021.
- 2020 FY Results: Stanbic IBTC posts N83.2 billion profit after tax, as earnings per share prints N7.29.