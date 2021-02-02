Tech News
Update: Jeff Bezos to step down as Amazon CEO
Founder, Amazon is expected to step down from his role by the third quarter of 2021.
This was disclosed by Amazon in a statement according to Forbes on Tuesday.
Bezos, 57, will become an Executive Chair and is expected to be replaced by Amazon’s Cloud Computing Division CEO, Andy Jassy, Amazon said.
Bezos stated, “Right now, I see Amazon at its most inventive ever, making it an optimal time for this transition.”
Breaking News: Jeff Bezos to step down as Amazon CEOhttps://t.co/SUTg5bjVdC pic.twitter.com/ZdT9VGGV79
— Forbes (@Forbes) February 2, 2021
As the Executive Chairman, he said, he intends “to focus my energies and attention on new products and early initiatives.”
What you should know
Bezos had stepped back from much of the day-to-day business over several years, though the pandemic pulled him back in last spring.
The move marks the end of an era for Amazon, as Bezos has personified the company since he founded it as an online bookseller in 1996, growing it into a $1.7 trillion with more than 1.2 million workers.
Under Bezos leadership, the company grew into sales of millions of different items, turning to a logistics giant, before it spread further into cloud computing, streaming entertainment and artificial-intelligence-powered devices.
Spotlight Stories
Telegram now lets you import your Whatsapp chats
Whatsapp users who are moving to Telegram can now bring their chat history – including videos and documents – to the new platform.
Telegram is introducing the ability to import your chat history from other apps including WhatsApp. This means that you won’t lose past conversations from your Whatsapp.
Over 100 million users have joined Telegram in January since Whatsapp made an update to its privacy policy.
With this new feature, everyone can bring their chat history from both individual chats and groups – including videos and documents – to Telegram from WhatsApp.
This feature is available on both Android and IOS. You can import your chats as long as you have an account on both WhatsApp and Telegram.
For users jumping ship from WhatsApp to Telegram, being able to take their chat histories with them means one fewer barrier to switching.
How to move your chat from Whatsapp to Telegram
To move a chat from WhatsApp on iOS, open the Contact Info or Group Info page in WhatsApp, then tap Export Chat, then choose Telegram in the Share menu.
Meanwhile, on Android, to export chats on WhatsApp, on mobile, click on the three dots at the top right of a chat (for both individual and group), tap ‘More’, then ‘Export chat’, and follow the prompt to choose the destination.
This feature allows you to send all conversations in the chat with or without media.
Any messages imported into chats have a small “Imported” label on them noting when they were originally sent, and when they were brought into Telegram, and messages are visible to all chat participants.
Imported messages appear in the order in which they are imported, rather than in the order they were originally sent.
In case you missed it: Telegram and Signal raked in so many new users when Whatsapp announced changes to its privacy policy earlier this month. Now they both have to do everything to retain these new users.
Spotlight Stories
Whatsapp to require biometric authentication for PC and web access
WhatsApp is adding a new biometric feature to confirm users’ identity when linking accounts to PC or the web.
WhatsApp is adding a new biometric feature to confirm your identity when you want to link your WhatsApp account to a PC or the web.
The social media app is rolling out this new feature for its web and desktop apps, which will let people create an additional authentication layer using biometrics when they want to use WhatsApp on desktop or web.
READ: Facebook launches new payment platform, Facebook Pay
Users will now have the option (not a requirement) to add in a biometric login, which uses either a fingerprint, face ID, or iris ID — depending on the device — on Android or iPhone, to add in the second layer of authentication.
When implemented, it will appear for users before a desktop or web version can be linked up with a mobile app account.
WhatsApp told TechCrunch that it is going to be adding in more features this year to bring the functionality of the two closer together. There are still big gaps: for example, you can’t make calls on the WhatsApp web version.
READ: Researchers discover malicious add-on on Google’s Chrome browser with over 32 million downloads
To be clear, the biometric service, which is being turned on globally, will be opt-in: users will need to go to their settings to turn on the feature, in the same way, that today they need to go into their settings to turn on biometric authentication for their mobile apps.
WhatsApp has added that it will not be able to access the biometric information that you will store in your device and that it is using the same standard biometric authentication APIs that other secure apps, like banking apps, use.
This new feature will work alongside another, which sends your phone notifications whenever somebody logs into your account on the web or a computer.
READ: Snap to pay video creators $1 million daily
What you should know
- The company has been getting a lot of backlashes since it announced it will now share its users’ personal information, including phone numbers, IP addresses, contacts, and more with Facebook from February 8, 2021.
- WhatsApp’s new privacy policy forced many users to quit the app and to seek alternatives in Signal and Telegram
Market Views
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp user base top 3.3 billion, Q4 revenue of $28 billion
More people are spending their time online on the bias COVID-19 pandemic has negatively disrupted social mobility.
The world’s biggest social media company, Facebook, recently posted its fourth-quarter earnings which were better than what many stock market experts had expected, against a backdrop of growing regulatory and political challenges.
Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp now have a combined user base of 3.3 billion to get their messages out.
Facebook itself has about 2.8 billion monthly users, beating the Wall Street market prediction of 2.76 billion, as humans spend more of their activities online on the basis that the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively disrupted social mobility.
READ: Facebook Oversight Board to review decision to suspend Trump’s account
Here are highlights of key metrics expected versus the comparable year-ago quarter, according to a Bloomberg consensus forecast of Wall Street analysts:
- Revenue: $28 billion vs $26.407 billion estimated; $21.082 billion in Q4 2019.
- Earnings per share (Adjusted): $3.88 vs $3.54 expected; $2.56 in Q4 2019.
- Ad Revenue: $27.19 billion vs. $26.07 billion expected; $20.74 billion in Q4 2019.
- Daily Active Users (DAU): 1.84 billion vs 1.828 billion estimates; 1.66 billion in Q4 2019.
READ: YouTube suspends President Trump’s account
“We believe our business has benefited from two broad economic trends playing out during the pandemic. The first is the ongoing shift towards online commerce.
“The second is the shift in consumer demand towards products and away from services.” Facebook CFO, Dave Wehner, said.
READ: Facebook founder, Mark Zuckerberg, worth $104 billion keeps $2.3 billion in cash
Capital expenditures including principal payments on finance leases, were $4.82 billion and $15.72 billion for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020, respectively.
Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities were $61.95 billion as of December 31, 2020.
However, in spite of an impressive earning resulted posted by the world’s most valuable social media company, Facebook shares tanked by more than 3% on the consideration that the company printed a blurry outlook amid growing regulatory concerns and stiff competition.
READ: Google threatens to remove its search engine from Australia due to media code
“We also expect to face more significant ad targeting headwinds in 2021. This includes the impact of platform changes, notably iOS 14, as well as the evolving regulatory landscape. While the timing of the iOS 14 changes remains uncertain, we would expect to see an impact beginning late in the first quarter,” Dave Wehner said.