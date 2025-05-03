Jeff Bezos, the billionaire founder of Amazon, has announced plans to sell up to 25 million shares($4.75 billion) of the company, according to a recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

This move, part of a pre-arranged trading plan, allows Bezos to gradually offload the shares over the next two years, with the sales set to conclude by May 2026.

At Amazon’s Thursday closing price of $190 a share, the planned divestiture is a significant step for the world’s second-wealthiest person, who has increasingly distanced himself from the day-to-day operations at the company since stepping down as CEO in 2021.

The timing of the filing comes shortly after Amazon’s announcement late Thursday, in which the company warned that its earnings might fall short of Wall Street estimates due to ongoing trade tensions.

The e-commerce giant attributed this potential shortfall primarily to the economic uncertainty surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump’s global trade war. Amazon’s warning highlighted the growing risks to its growth prospects stemming from these international trade challenges.

What to know

Bezos, who retains a massive stake in Amazon, has frequently used his shares to fund various ventures, including his space exploration company, Blue Origin, and philanthropic endeavors.

The sale of Amazon stock has long been a mechanism for Bezos to finance these ventures, further diversifying his portfolio beyond his e-commerce empire.

As of Friday morning, Bezos’ personal fortune stood at $205.4 billion, according to Forbes, making him the second-richest person in the world, behind only Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Despite his diminishing involvement with Amazon, the company remains a primary source of his wealth, as his holdings represent a significant portion of his net worth.

Bezos’ move to sell a large portion of his shares is not unprecedented. In February 2024, he sold 50 million Amazon shares through a similar trading plan, raising more than $8.5 billion.

As Bezos continues to shift his focus to other projects, including space exploration and media ventures like his ownership of The Washington Post, his financial ties to Amazon remain substantial, but his direct involvement with the company has waned.

With a history of using his Amazon stock for personal and professional investments, this latest round of share sales signals Bezos’ ongoing transition into his next phase as an entrepreneur, with his ventures in space and philanthropy taking on increasing prominence in his portfolio.