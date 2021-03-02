Battle of Titans: Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos share world’s richest title

The battle for the worlds richest has suddenly become so intense that both Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos both share the world’s richest man title on the account they both have a net worth of $184 billion.

Bezos, the man behind the world’s most valuable retail company, Amazon, has steadily been seeing his wealth valuation appreciate amid high market volatility currently prevailing at global financial markets.

The 49-year-old self-made billionaire, Elon Musk is sharing, the world’s richest when recent data revealed Tesla recorded impressive gains of about $9.75 at the end of Monday’s trading session.

Investors are currently increasing their buying pressure on Tesla as they weigh reports that the electric vehicle industry is expected to grow into a $5 trillion market over the next decade, thereby giving the world’s most valuable car company room for more upside.

It’s important to note that both mega billionaires have in recent times focused their considerable brainpower on space technology as Bezos recently accelerated his space-travel efforts through his firm popularly known as Blue Origin.

Recent reports suggest SpaceX founded by Musk raised another $850 million this month from a group of leading institutional investors led by Sequoia Capital.

Such investment now puts SpaceX’s valuation at $74 billion, a 60% jump from August, and helped boost Musk’s net worth by about $11 billion, according to the index.

Bezos who is now the Chairman of the $1.58 trillion valued company, Amazon has about $9.63 billion cash in the bank.

The online retail giant returns have under his tenure as the chief executive officer of the e-commerce giant actually ranked second among all S&P stocks since the IPO in May 1997.

The 57-year-old billionaire is the founder of Amazon, the world’s biggest online retailer company on earth. The American-based company sells books, household goods, and other retail products through its flagship platform.

His company also controls the Whole Foods grocery chain and offers video streaming services and remains the biggest cloud computing provider worldwide.

That being said, both Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos’s wealth valuation would currently buy 107 million troy ounces of gold or 2.91 billion barrels of crude oil.