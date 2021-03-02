Billionaire Watch
Battle of Titans: Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos share world’s richest title
Stiff competition prevails as both Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk share the world’s richest title.
The battle for the worlds richest has suddenly become so intense that both Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos both share the world’s richest man title on the account they both have a net worth of $184 billion.
Bezos, the man behind the world’s most valuable retail company, Amazon, has steadily been seeing his wealth valuation appreciate amid high market volatility currently prevailing at global financial markets.
The 49-year-old self-made billionaire, Elon Musk is sharing, the world’s richest when recent data revealed Tesla recorded impressive gains of about $9.75 at the end of Monday’s trading session.
Investors are currently increasing their buying pressure on Tesla as they weigh reports that the electric vehicle industry is expected to grow into a $5 trillion market over the next decade, thereby giving the world’s most valuable car company room for more upside.
It’s important to note that both mega billionaires have in recent times focused their considerable brainpower on space technology as Bezos recently accelerated his space-travel efforts through his firm popularly known as Blue Origin.
Recent reports suggest SpaceX founded by Musk raised another $850 million this month from a group of leading institutional investors led by Sequoia Capital.
Such investment now puts SpaceX’s valuation at $74 billion, a 60% jump from August, and helped boost Musk’s net worth by about $11 billion, according to the index.
Bezos who is now the Chairman of the $1.58 trillion valued company, Amazon has about $9.63 billion cash in the bank.
The online retail giant returns have under his tenure as the chief executive officer of the e-commerce giant actually ranked second among all S&P stocks since the IPO in May 1997.
The 57-year-old billionaire is the founder of Amazon, the world’s biggest online retailer company on earth. The American-based company sells books, household goods, and other retail products through its flagship platform.
His company also controls the Whole Foods grocery chain and offers video streaming services and remains the biggest cloud computing provider worldwide.
That being said, both Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos’s wealth valuation would currently buy 107 million troy ounces of gold or 2.91 billion barrels of crude oil.
Elon Musk takes back world’s richest man title after gaining $10 billion in a day
Elon Musk bounced back strongly to become the world’s richest man amid a daily gain of $9.81 billion.
49-year-old self-made billionaire, Elon Musk bounced back strongly to become the world’s richest man amid a daily gain of $9.81 billion.
Tesla chief’s wealth surged back to $190 billion, as the electric car company’s shares recorded impressive gains of 6.18%, thereby putting the market value of Tesla at $712 billion coupled with the SpaceX he founded completing another funding round, pushing him atop the Bloomberg Billionaires Index for the third time in 2021.
Such record gains pushed Musk past Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos, who is now worth $185 billion and had a few days ago reclaimed the title as the world’s richest person after Tesla shares plunged to record levels.
Tesla Inc stocks were on a record buying spree at Wednesday’s trading session, indicating that global investors are buying the dip following a four-day plunge that erased the world’s most valuable car company year-to-date gains.
That being said, MicroStrategy CEO, Michael Saylor, has revealed that SpaceX, a company founded by Elon Musk, is exploring the merits of buying Bitcoin.
Saylor revealed that top representatives from SpaceX were among 7,000 companies represented at MicroStrategy’s recent Bitcoin seminar, which the leading business intelligence company organized to aid companies interested in buying Bitcoin as a treasury asset.
- Recent reports suggest SpaceX raised another $850 million this month from a group of leading institutional investors led by Sequoia Capital.
- Such investment now puts SpaceX’s valuation at $74 billion, a 60% jump from August, and helped boost Musk’s net worth by about $11 billion, according to the index.
- A November 15, 2016 filing with the Federal Communications Commission revealed that the tech billionaire owned 54% of SpaceX.
Elon Musk’s current net worth of $190 billion can currently buy 106 million troy ounces of gold or 2.82 billion barrels of crude oil.
Elon Musk’s SpaceX is exploring the merits of buying Bitcoin
SpaceX, a company founded by Elon Musk is exploring the merits of buying Bitcoin, according to MicroStrategy CEO, Michael Saylor.
MicroStrategy CEO, Michael Saylor, has revealed that SpaceX, a company founded by Elon Musk, is exploring the merits of buying Bitcoin.
Saylor revealed that top representatives from SpaceX were among 7,000 companies represented at MicroStrategy’s recent Bitcoin seminar, which the leading business intelligence company organized to aid companies interested in buying Bitcoin as a treasury asset.
“We had people from SpaceX there. We had people [from] some of Elon Musk’s companies. We had people from Marathon there.
“The ones you would expect were there, but of course, there’s an avalanche of private companies, and there were a decent number of public companies and treasurers and CFOs that were lurking.
“Some don’t want to have their names mentioned, as you can imagine, because it’s a sensitive topic,” Saylor said.
However, a significant number of traditional finance experts are not buying into the flagship crypto bullish run, as they see little value in the digital currency on the account that they believe Bitcoin, and other leading cryptos are just part of a larger speculative bubble.
Recent reports suggest SpaceX raised another $850 million this month from a group of leading institutional investors led by Sequoia Capital.
- Such investment now puts SpaceX’s valuation at $74 billion, a 60% jump from August, and helped boost Musk’s net worth by about $11 billion, according to the index.
- A November 15, 2016 filing with the Federal Communications Commission revealed that the tech billionaire owned 54% of SpaceX.
Micheal Saylor has always been a strong fan of the world’s most popular crypto asset and he thus shares the bias that companies can use Bitcoin to hedge against future fiat inflation and allow them to plug into a revolutionary and superior monetary network.
