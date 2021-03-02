Energy
TCN hits power transmission of 5,615.40MW
The TCN has broken its own transmission record twice in the space of a week.
The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) announced that it hit another record milestone on transmission, as it recorded a national peak of 5,615.40MW.
This was disclosed in a statement by Ms Ndidi Mbah, General Manager, Public Affairs, TCN, on Tuesday in Lagos, she added that the TCN hit the record on the 28th of February.
The TCN added that the transmission was distributed at a frequency of 50.20Hz by 9.30 pm of the same day, as the TCN has broken its own transmission record twice in the space of a week.
“Also, on Feb.26, 2021, TCN equally transmitted a new Maximum Daily Energy of 116,891 14MWH which is higher than the previous value of 116,121 42MWH achieved on Feb. 25, 2021 by 769.72MWH,” the TCN said.
Mr Sule Abdulaziz, Managing Director, TCN, said the company would remain focused on its goal to complete ongoing projects and undertake new ones as it strives to put in place a robust transmission and, despite challenges posed by vandalism and insecurity.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported on March 1st that The Transmission Company of Nigeria announced it has broken its transmission record once again, after hitting a record of 5,584.40 MW.
Energy
Siemens Power deal: FG to collaborate with Egypt
Nigeria is set to collaborate with Egypt towards a total overhaul of the power grid and distribution systems.
President Muhammadu Buhari ordered the Ministry of Power to work with the Egyptian government on an effective rollout of the Presidential Power Initiative with German engineering company Siemens AG.
This was disclosed by Mr. Aaron Artimas, Special Adviser, Media and Communication to the Minister of Power, in a statement in Abuja on Monday.
The Special Adviser revealed that the Minister of Power, Mr. Sale Mamman, disclosed this in a meeting with the Egyptian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Ihab Awad, citing that the FG wants to learn from Egypt’s successful implementation of a power upgrade with Siemens AG.
“The President had reasoned that obtaining more information from Egypt will enable Nigeria to maximize our agreement with Siemens, towards the total overhaul of our power grid and distribution systems,” he said.
The Power Minister said that the FG would leverage on Egypt’s rollout programme also and added that both countries would also collaborate on renewable energy, and improving other sectors of the electricity value chain.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported that the FG and Siemens AG have signed a contract for the pre-engineering phase of the Presidential Power Initiative.
- In 2018, Siemens, Elsewedy Electric, and Orascom Construction launched a 14.4 GW project under 30 months including the largest combined cycle megaprojects in Beni Suef, Egypt.
Energy
Oil marketers say petrol will sell for N230 per litre in March
Oil marketers have insisted that petrol will sell for as much as N230 per litre in March.
Oil marketers, on Sunday, said that Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise known as petrol is to sell for as much as N230 per litre in March.
This is coming against the background of insistence by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) that it has no plans to increase the price of petrol in March.
There has been a reported reappearance of queues at filling stations in some parts of Lagos and Abuja as panic buying and petrol hoarding occurs in some filling stations.
According to a report by New Telegraph, the National Operations Controller, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Mike Osatuyi, declared that the whole nation had crossed the bridge and that there was no hiding place for a hike in fuel price.
What the IPMAN top officials are saying
Osatuyi said, “I have just returned from a meeting in Abuja. What I have observed is that many stations have closed down and there are queues in many places in both Lagos and Abuja. Nigeria has crossed the bridge, there is no hiding place, the N1.2 trillion, which was hitherto annual spending on subsidy, will be borne by the market.
“As it is, the prices of crude oil have gone up to $67 per barrel and, with this, the price of PMS will be between N220 per litre and N230 per litre. I was told by someone that the Group Managing Director of NNPC told them that the official price is likely to be N206 per litre.
“As it is now, all the stations that have shut down their gates must have heard information before they took that action. I want us all to wait by tomorrow we will all see clearly what will happen. There have been annual spending of N1.2 trillion on fuel subsidy and now that the subsidy has said to be abolished, that money must come from somewhere.
‘’The money must be coming from somewhere. “NNPC is not an NGO (non-governmental organisation), there is no budgetary provision for subsidy again and instead of wasting it on subsidy, it should be deployed to other sectors,’’ he said.
On what can be done to cushion the negative effects of higher fuel price, Osatuyi said: “This plan to cushion the negative effects of higher fuel price should be the next important thing. The government can do the free conversion of vehicle from fuel to gas. This should be done to help Nigerians who will definitely be affected by this fuel price hike.”
On his part, the IPMAN National Public Relations Officer, Alhaji Suleiman Yakubu, condemned the panic buying and return of long queues at some filling stations within Abuja.
While assuring Nigerians that the normal supply of petroleum products would soon be restored with the commencement of loading at various depots, Yakubu said the increase in the global price of crude oil has affected the price of petrol.
He said, “We want to assure the buyers that government and marketers are doing everything possible to ensure that the products are available in every filling station within a few days starting from today (Sunday).’’
What you should know
- The state oil giant, NNPC, had in a press statement on Sunday, assured Nigerians that despite the increase in the price of crude oil, it has no plans to increase the ex-depot price of petrol in the month of March. This is coming after it gave a similar assurance earlier in February, that it was not going to increase the price of the product in February.
- NNPC explained that the decision was to allow ongoing engagements with organized labour and other stakeholders on an acceptable framework that will not expose the ordinary Nigerian to any hardship, to be concluded.
- This uncertainty has led to hoarding of the product by depot owners and some retail marketers, which has led to the return of queues in some filling stations.
- The Federal Government had in March 2020, announced the removal of fuel subsidy and full deregulation of the downstream sector of the oil industry, which will allow market forces to determine the price of the product.
