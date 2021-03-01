Energy
TCN breaks transmission record again in 2021, hits 5,584.40 MW
The TCN has broken its transmission record once again, after hitting a record of 5,584.40 MW.
The Transmission Company of Nigeria has announced it has broken its transmission record once again, after hitting a record of 5,584.40 MW.
This was disclosed by the Minister of Power, Engineer Sale Mamman in a social media statement on Sunday evening.
Sale tweeted, “A New National Transmission Peak and Maximum Daily Energy at 8:15pm on Friday, February 26, 2021.
“5,580.40 MW at 116,891.14 MW per hour.
“Impressive from everyone at the Transmission Company of Nigeria. We will do better for Nigerians.
In case you missed it
- The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) announced that it hit a peak transmission of 5,459.50MW on the 28th, October 2020.
- The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) later announced that it hit a peak transmission of 5,552.80 MegaWatts (MW) in January 6, 2021.
NNPC says it does not plan to increase ex-depot price of petrol
The NNPC has said that it has no plans to increase the ex-depot price of petrol in March 2021.
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has said that it has no plans to increase the ex-depot price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol, in March 2021.
This was disclosed in a press release by the NNPC and signed by its Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Dr Kennie Obateru, on Sunday, February 28, 2021.
NNPC, in the statement, warned petroleum products marketers against engaging in arbitrary price increases or hoarding petrol, so as to avoid artificial scarcity and undue hardship for Nigerians.
The statement from NNPC partly reads, “Contrary to speculations of an imminent increase in the price of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) in the country, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has ruled out any increment in the ex-depot price of petrol in March 2021.
“The Corporation was not contemplating any raise in the price of petrol in March in order not to jeopardize ongoing engagements with organized labour and other stakeholders on an acceptable framework that will not expose the ordinary Nigerian to any hardship.
“NNPC also cautioned petroleum products, marketers, not to engage in an arbitrary price increase or hoarding of petrol in order not to create artificial scarcity and unnecessary hardship for Nigerians.”
The statement further stated that the corporation had enough stock of petrol to keep the nation well supplied for over 40 days and urged motorists to avoid panic buying.
It also called on relevant regulatory authorities to step up monitoring of the activities of marketers with a view to sanctioning those involved in products hoarding or arbitrary increase of pump price.
What you should know
- The ex-depot price is the price at which depot owners sell petroleum products to retail outlet owners and petrol marketers across the country.
- It is a major determining factor in fixing the retail pump price of petroleum products.
- Since the increase in the global price of crude oil, there has been a lot of speculation that the retail pump price of petrol would increase to between N190 and N200 per litre as against the present N162 per litre, following the removal of petrol subsidy and the announcement of full deregulation of the downstream sector of the oil industry.
Dangote tells FG to allow only refinery license holders to import petrol
Dangote Group has urged the National Assembly to include in the PIB a law allowing only companies with active refining license to import petroleum products.
The Dangote Group has suggested the inclusion of a provision that in the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) that only companies that have active refining license should be allowed to import petroleum products.
The company, which is on the verge of completing a 650,000-barrels-per-day refinery in Lagos, said this would encourage investment in local refining.
According to a report by Punch, this disclosure was made by the Chief Strategy Officer of Dangote Group, Aliyu Suleiman, in a presentation during a visit by members of the National Assembly’s Joint committee on PIB to the project site as he highlighted several recommendations by the company.
What the Dangote Group top official is saying
Suleiman said, “Nigeria is exceptional in being a major oil producer with near-zero refining capacity.
“Though the Dangote Refinery will help address this, there could be periods when petroleum products may need to be imported, such as when the refinery is undergoing turnaround maintenance or if demand grows to exceed capacity.”
The company made a recommendation for a backward integration policy to be applied in the downstream petroleum sector to encourage investment in local refining.
He said, “To support this, licence to import any product shortfalls should be assigned only to companies with active refining licences. Import volume to be allocated between participants based on their respective production in the preceding quarter. Such import will be done under the DSDP scheme.’’
The Dangote Group said that fuel imported into Nigeria are of very low quality with a harmful effect on health and also impacts the performance and durability of vehicles, especially high-performance cars.
The company suggested that to safeguard the health of Nigerians, imported petroleum products must conform to the Afri-5 specification (50 ppm sulphur) in line with the ECOWAS declaration of February 2020 on the adoption of the Afri-Fuels Roadmap.
What this means
- The implementation of this policy suggestion will go a long to improve the local refining capacity of refined petroleum products in the country and subsequently end its massive importation that is the current trend.
- This will also help conserve the scarce foreign exchange that is being expended on the importation of petroleum products in the country.
- The Dangote refinery which has faced several delays in its completion is expected to take in 2021.
