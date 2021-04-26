Kamaru Usman’s $1.5 million payout can buy him 29 Bitcoins and 2.8 million Dangote Cement shares

The reigning UFC Welterweight champion of the world, Kamaru Usman, “the Nigerian Nightmare” defended and retained his UFC Championship belt against Jorge Masvidal, after landing a fatal knockout in the second-round of the UFC championship bout on Sunday.

The well-executed power punch delivered by the Nigerian born champion to the American mixed martial artist in the second round of the clash, secured him a performance of the Night bonus worth $50,000 and a sponsorship bonus put at $60,000.

This in addition to a pay of $750,000 and a Pay-Per-View of $640,000 extended his total earnings from the UFC261 main event to a whopping $1.5 million match pay-out, according to a report by Sport Bible.

How much cryptos can Kamaru Usman’s total payout buy?

As of the time of drafting this report, Bitcoin and Ethereum were trading at about $52,480 and $2,430 respectively. At these prices, Usman can opt to buy about 29 units of Bitcoin and 617 units of Ethereum respectively with his total match pay-out.

…What about Dangote shares?

On the flip side, Usman’s total match pay-out is worth a staggering N615 million when converted to naira, going with the official NAFEX rate of N410 to a dollar.

This huge cash will get him an ownership stake of about 2,795,454 ordinary shares in Dangote Cement Plc at the price of N220 per share as of market open this morning.

Shares of other Nigerian companies that Usman can acquire

Kamaru Usman can opt to acquire shares of the following companies:

About 661,290 units of the issued ordinary shares of Airtel Africa Plc.

About 3.73 million units of the issued ordinary shares of MTN Nigeria Plc.

About 8.46 million units of the issued shares of BUA Cement Plc.

About 433,098 units of the issued ordinary shares of Nestle Nigeria Plc.

Recall that the Board of Dangote Cement Plc resolved to pay a dividend of N16 per share for all the 17,000,307,404-residual issued and fully paid outstanding shares of Dangote Cement Plc. for the period ended December 31, 2020.

This dividend will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members at the close of business on Friday, 28th April 2021, on the 27th May 2021.

In line with this, Usman’s total match payout can qualify him to earn a dividend of N44.73 million.