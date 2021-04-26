Business News
Kamaru Usman’s $1.5 million payout can buy him 29 Bitcoins and 2.8 million Dangote Cement shares
The Nigerian born UFC fighter is set to pocket a whopping N615 million match payout from his fight against American Jorge Masvidal.
The reigning UFC Welterweight champion of the world, Kamaru Usman, “the Nigerian Nightmare” defended and retained his UFC Championship belt against Jorge Masvidal, after landing a fatal knockout in the second-round of the UFC championship bout on Sunday.
The well-executed power punch delivered by the Nigerian born champion to the American mixed martial artist in the second round of the clash, secured him a performance of the Night bonus worth $50,000 and a sponsorship bonus put at $60,000.
This in addition to a pay of $750,000 and a Pay-Per-View of $640,000 extended his total earnings from the UFC261 main event to a whopping $1.5 million match pay-out, according to a report by Sport Bible.
READ: Football fans cashing out with Crypto as Juventus’ fan token rises by 596.98%
How much cryptos can Kamaru Usman’s total payout buy?
As of the time of drafting this report, Bitcoin and Ethereum were trading at about $52,480 and $2,430 respectively. At these prices, Usman can opt to buy about 29 units of Bitcoin and 617 units of Ethereum respectively with his total match pay-out.
…What about Dangote shares?
On the flip side, Usman’s total match pay-out is worth a staggering N615 million when converted to naira, going with the official NAFEX rate of N410 to a dollar.
This huge cash will get him an ownership stake of about 2,795,454 ordinary shares in Dangote Cement Plc at the price of N220 per share as of market open this morning.
READ: Ex-Real Madrid Striker, David Barral becomes first-ever footballer to be bought with Bitcoin
Shares of other Nigerian companies that Usman can acquire
Kamaru Usman can opt to acquire shares of the following companies:
- About 661,290 units of the issued ordinary shares of Airtel Africa Plc.
- About 3.73 million units of the issued ordinary shares of MTN Nigeria Plc.
- About 8.46 million units of the issued shares of BUA Cement Plc.
- About 433,098 units of the issued ordinary shares of Nestle Nigeria Plc.
READ: Dangote Cement joins MTN in the trillion-naira club, as 2020 revenue surpassed N1 trillion
In case you missed it
Recall that the Board of Dangote Cement Plc resolved to pay a dividend of N16 per share for all the 17,000,307,404-residual issued and fully paid outstanding shares of Dangote Cement Plc. for the period ended December 31, 2020.
This dividend will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members at the close of business on Friday, 28th April 2021, on the 27th May 2021.
In line with this, Usman’s total match payout can qualify him to earn a dividend of N44.73 million.
Business
Ministry of Finance assesses its 40 Deliverables Mandate
The Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning hosted a meeting of the 40 Deliverables Mandate goals of the ministry related to the economy.
The Federal government through the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning hosted a meeting of the 40 Deliverables Mandate goals of the ministry related to the economy.
This was disclosed in a statement by the Finance Ministry on Monday morning.
The Meeting also acts as a retreat for other MDA heads under the supervision of the Ministry to receive Key Performance Indicators and targets to ensure the actualisation of the 40 Deliverables.
The Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed noted that the 2019 Presidential retreat was a catalyst for the implementation of a programme to target strategic planning for the Next Level Agenda of the Administration.
The Hon. Minister of @FinMinNigeria, Mrs. Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed @ZShamsuna is currently hosting a meeting on
‘The 40 Deliverables Mandate of the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget & National Planning’
at Finance HQ in Abuja. #FinMinNigeria pic.twitter.com/ecEmjwiL2C
— Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning (@FinMinNigeria) April 26, 2021
In case you missed it
Recall Nairametrics reported last week that the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, called on governments on all levels in Nigeria to control spending amid decreasing revenues and urged for prudent government spending. The Minister also denied claims that the Federal Government printed N60 billion as top-up for March FAAC numbers.
Energy
FG says World Bank report on Nigeria’s daily electricity supply is inaccurate
The data from NERC is that 55% of citizens connected to the grid are in tariff bands D and E which are less than 12 hours supply.
The Federal Government has dismissed the World Bank’s recent report that says over 78% of Nigerian electricity consumers access less than 12 hours of supply as inaccurate.
This was disclosed by the Special Adviser to the President on Infrastructure, Mr. Ahmad Zakari via a statement.
As far as the President’s aide is concerned, the global bank’s empirical evidence used to arrive at the figure was unclear.
Though the government revealed last week that 17 out of the 25 generation power plants were down, which led to a drop in supply across the nation, it insisted that power distribution to consumers had been steadily improving.
He stated, “It was inaccurate to make a blanket statement on the country’s power sector. The empirical evidence from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) showed that only 55% of citizens connected to the grid are in tariff bands D and E which is less than 12 hours supply.
It is inaccurate to make a blanket statement that 78% of Nigerians have less than 12 hours daily access. The data from NERC is that 55% of citizens connected to the grid are in tariff bands D and E which are less than 12 hours supply.
Those citizens are being fully subsidised to pre-September 2020 tariffs until Discos are able to improve supply. There is a N120 billion CAPEX fund from CBN for Discos to improve infrastructure for these tariff classes similar to the metering programme that is ongoing.”
What you should know about the World Bank report
Nairametrics had reported on Sunday that the World Bank revealed that about 62% of Nigerian consumers do not believe that the power sector is being managed efficiently.
It said 66% of electricity consumers in Nigeria are willing to pay more for power if supply improves. Also, a total of 74% of power users in the country are dissatisfied with the supply of electricity.
It further disclosed that while 93% of metered power users paid their bills regularly, 78% of electricity consumers in Nigeria received less than 12 hours of supply daily, stressing that the findings were done after a thorough survey conducted by the global financial institution.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- Ecobank Transnational Inc. Profit after tax increases by 23% in Q1 2021.
- Transcorp Plc profit surges exponentially by over 2,000% to N2.04 billion in Q1 2021.
- Transcorp Group Plc announces appointment of 4 executives across the group.
- Daar Communications Plc reports a loss of N144.6 million in Q1 2021.
- Glaxo SmithKline proposes dividend worth N478.4 million for shareholders.