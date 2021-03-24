Connect with us
UBA
Alpha
UBA
Patricia
forex
app

Markets

Dangote Cement joins MTN in the trillion-naira club, as 2020 revenue surpassed N1 trillion

Dangote Cement becomes the second Nigerian corporate entity to attain the N1 trillion revenue mark, after MTN.

Published

5 hours ago

on

Dangote Cement Plc. appoints Ms. Berlina Moroole as non-Executive Director

Leading cement manufacturer, Dangote Cement Plc (DCP) recently declared in its audited financial statement for the financial year 2020, a record high revenue of N1.03 trillion, making it the second Nigerian listed entity after MTN to surpass the N1 trillion mark.

The cement behemoth’s revenue expanded by 16% year-on-year to N1.03 trillion, with about N720bn of the revenue generated from its operations in Nigeria, while its Pan-Africa operations generated about N320 bn revenue in 2020.

The strong top-line growth was supported by strong cement demand, driven by the strong appetite for real estate investment and the recovery of infrastructure spending – including more concrete roads.

  • Sales volume for both cement and clinker products increased by 8.9%, driven by the resurgence in demand in the third quarter and fourth quarter of 2020.
  • The company’s profit surged by 37.9% year-on-year to N276.1 bn.
  • Dangote Cement Plc announced a N16.00 per share dividend, driven by the increase in profits and cash flow generated from operations.
  • The cement company generated a net cash flow of N511.89 bn from its operating activities higher than 2019 figures (N426.12 bn).
  • The cement behemoth repurchased 0.24% or 40,200,000 units of the company’s issued and fully paid ordinary share, at N9.77 bn.

Dangote Cement experienced its strongest year in terms of volumes and EBITDA, as the Group’s Earnings Before Interest, Taxation, Depreciation, and Amortization increased by 20.9% to ₦478.1 bn, despite a challenging environment.

The company’s strong margin driven by its cost control measures and minimal exposure of its cost base to currency fluctuations resulted in a 37.9% surge in profit to N276.1 bn.

What they are saying

Commenting on the Dangote Cement’s financial performance in 2020, Michel Puchercos, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the leading cement maker, said:

“I am delighted to report that Dangote Cement experienced its strongest year in terms of EBITDA and strongest year in terms of volumes. Despite a challenging environment, Group volumes for the year were up 8.6% and Group EBITDA was up 20.9%, at a 46.2% margin.”

“Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 was a record year for Dangote Cement across the board. Several firsts made 2020 a productive year such as our maiden clinker shipment, maiden bond issuance, and successful buyback programme.”

In his statement on key expansion in 2020 in the company’s installed production capacity, Pucheros said:

“We increased our capacity by 3Mt in Nigeria, and commissioned our two export terminals, and commissioned our gas power plant in Tanzania. All this was achieved whilst we focused on protecting our people, customers, and communities from the impact of the pandemic.”

In line with this move, Dangote Cement’s production capacity expanded from 45.55 million mtpa to 48.55 million mtpa, cementing the company’s status further as the largest cement manufacturer in the African continent.

Omokolade Ajayi is a graduate of Economics, and a certificate holder of the CFA Institute’s Investment Foundation Program. He is a business analyst, and equity market researcher, with wealth of experience as a retail investor. He is a business owner and a stern advocate of Financial literacy, who believes in the huge economic prospect of the Nigerian Payment channels and Fintech space.

STANBIC, GUINNESS, OANDO trigger Nigerian stocks high

The performance of the index was largely influenced by buy interest in STANBIC, GUINNESS, and OANDO which gained 9.99%, 8.76%, and 8.68%, respectively.

Published

48 seconds ago

on

March 24, 2021

By

The Nigerian stocks ended the mid-week trading session on an impressive note. The All Share Index added 0.98% to close at 39,085.78 index points.

  • Year-to-date return and market capitalization settled at -2.39% and N20.44 trillion, respectively.
  • Investor sentiment as measured by the market breadth closed positive at 1.25x on 20 advancers and 16 decliners.
  • Performance across sectors improved, as the Consumer Goods, Oil & Gas, and Industrial Indexes gained +0.73%, +0.68%, and +0.65% respectively, while the Insurance and Banking sector fell by -0.56% and 0.12%.

Top gainers

  1. STANBIC up 9.99% to close at N48.45
  2. NPFMCRFBK up 9.60% to close at N1.94
  3. CORNERST up 8.93% to close at N0.61
  4. GUINNESS up 8.76% to close at N27.3
  5. OANDO up 8.68% to close at N3.38

Top losers

  1. MRS down 9.70% to close at N12.1
  2. WAPIC down 9.09% to close at N0.5
  3. WAPCO down 7.11% to close at N20.9
  4. AFRIPRUD down 5.45% to close at N5.2
  5. LIVESTOCK down 4.74% to close at N1.81

Outlook

Nigerian stocks ended Wednesday’s trading session on a bullish note. The performance of the index was largely influenced by buy interest in STANBIC, GUINNESS, and OANDO which gained 9.99%, 8.76%, and 8.68%, respectively.

  • STANBIC (+9.99%) led the gainer’s chart today, while MRS (-9.70%) closed the top loser. The Nigerian Stock market advance to close in positive territory as buying interest was seen on stocks across the board.
  • Nairametrics however, envisage cautious buying, amid improved market conditions in Nigeria’s financial market.

Dividends

Nigerian Stocks: List of Dividends announced in 2021

This is a list of Dividends announced so far in 2021 and their percentage yield.

Published

7 hours ago

on

March 24, 2021

By

SEPLAT, OANDO post losses, All Share Index down by 0.03%

As audited accounts start to trickle in, companies will propose dividend payments to their shareholders as recommended by their respective boards of directors. It is also important to track these announcements to know who is eligible to collect the dividend, when it will be approved and when it will be paid. Dividend payment also affects share prices.

This page will be updated from time to time.

Legend

Date announced – The date the company announced dividends evidenced by a corporate action published on the website of the NSE.

Qualification date – Shareholders who own shares as of this date will receive dividends. If you buy shares and want to receive dividends make sure it is at least three days before this date. Shares get transferred to you on the basis of the T+3 rule (the date you bought plus 3 working days).

Payment date – This is when the dividend will be paid to you, either via post (dividend warrants) or direct credit to your bank accounts (e-dividend).

Closure of Register – Only shareholders who own shares listed in their register before this date will be paid dividends.

You can also scroll sideways to view the rest of the columns if using a mobile phone.

2020 Dividends from companies quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange

Calculate Dividends

CompanyDPS (N)Date AnnouncedShare price (23rd March 2021)Dividend yield (23rd March 2021)BonusClosure DateAGM DatePayment DateQualification date
Lafarge Africa Plc124th March 202122.54.4%Nil4th - 7th May 202125th May 202125th May 202130th April 2021
Dangote Cement Plc1623rd March 20212207.3%Nil28th April 202126th May 202127th May 202127th April 2021
Cap Plc2.122nd March 2021229.5%Nil
Union bank of Nigeria0.2518th March 20215.34.7%Nil1st April 202113th April 202113th April 202131st March 2021
Guaranty Trust Bank Plc2.718th March 202131.058.7%Nil1st April 20219th April 20219th April 202131st March 2021
United Bank for Africa0.359th March 20216.95.1%Nil22nd - 26th March 20211st April 20211st April 202119th March 2021
Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc1.51st March 202116.858.9%Nil18th March 202118th March 202124-48hrs after AGM17th March 2021
Africa Prudential Plc0.52nd March 20215.59.1%Nil16th - 20th March 202125th March 202126th March 202115th March 2021
NASCON Allied Industries Plc0.41st March 202114.92.7%Nil23rd April 20214th May 20215th May 202122nd April 2021
MTN Nigeria Plc5.91st March 2021157.23.8%Nil5th May 202125th May 202126th May 20214th May 2021
Seplat Petroleum Dev. Company Plc20.51st March 20215503.7%Nil5th May 202120th May 202128th May 20214th May 2021
Nestle Nig Plc35.51st March 202113752.6%Nil24th - 28th May 202122nd June 202123rd June 202121st May 2021
Custodian Investment Plc0.451st March 202167.5%Nil12th - 16th April 202122nd April 202122nd April 20219th April 2021
Zenith bank Plc2.723rd February 20212212.3%Nil9th March 202116th March 202116th March 20218th March 2021
United Capital PLC0.722nd February 20215.113.7%Nil8th - 15th March 202123rd March 202126th March 20215th March 2021
Nigerian Breweries0.6917th February 2021481.4%Nil11th - 17th March 202122nd April 202123rd April 202110th March 2021
PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc0.17th January 20214.852.1%Nil11th - 15th January 202129th January 20211st February 202119th October 2020
Ardova Plc0.1911th March 202115.41.2%Nil26th March 202112th April 202113th April 202125th March 2021
Neimeth International Phamaceuticals0.06530th December 20201.783.7%Nil23rd February 20219th March 202112th March 202122nd February 2021
Lotus Halal Fixed Income Fund330.0%Nil21st January 2021NA22nd January 2021
SFS Real Estate Investment Fund (REIT)8.168.611.8%Nil29th March - 2nd Aprl 2021NA16th April 2021

