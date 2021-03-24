Markets
Dangote Cement joins MTN in the trillion-naira club, as 2020 revenue surpassed N1 trillion
Dangote Cement becomes the second Nigerian corporate entity to attain the N1 trillion revenue mark, after MTN.
Leading cement manufacturer, Dangote Cement Plc (DCP) recently declared in its audited financial statement for the financial year 2020, a record high revenue of N1.03 trillion, making it the second Nigerian listed entity after MTN to surpass the N1 trillion mark.
The cement behemoth’s revenue expanded by 16% year-on-year to N1.03 trillion, with about N720bn of the revenue generated from its operations in Nigeria, while its Pan-Africa operations generated about N320 bn revenue in 2020.
The strong top-line growth was supported by strong cement demand, driven by the strong appetite for real estate investment and the recovery of infrastructure spending – including more concrete roads.
- Sales volume for both cement and clinker products increased by 8.9%, driven by the resurgence in demand in the third quarter and fourth quarter of 2020.
- The company’s profit surged by 37.9% year-on-year to N276.1 bn.
- Dangote Cement Plc announced a N16.00 per share dividend, driven by the increase in profits and cash flow generated from operations.
- The cement company generated a net cash flow of N511.89 bn from its operating activities higher than 2019 figures (N426.12 bn).
- The cement behemoth repurchased 0.24% or 40,200,000 units of the company’s issued and fully paid ordinary share, at N9.77 bn.
Dangote Cement experienced its strongest year in terms of volumes and EBITDA, as the Group’s Earnings Before Interest, Taxation, Depreciation, and Amortization increased by 20.9% to ₦478.1 bn, despite a challenging environment.
The company’s strong margin driven by its cost control measures and minimal exposure of its cost base to currency fluctuations resulted in a 37.9% surge in profit to N276.1 bn.
What they are saying
Commenting on the Dangote Cement’s financial performance in 2020, Michel Puchercos, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the leading cement maker, said:
“I am delighted to report that Dangote Cement experienced its strongest year in terms of EBITDA and strongest year in terms of volumes. Despite a challenging environment, Group volumes for the year were up 8.6% and Group EBITDA was up 20.9%, at a 46.2% margin.”
“Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 was a record year for Dangote Cement across the board. Several firsts made 2020 a productive year such as our maiden clinker shipment, maiden bond issuance, and successful buyback programme.”
In his statement on key expansion in 2020 in the company’s installed production capacity, Pucheros said:
“We increased our capacity by 3Mt in Nigeria, and commissioned our two export terminals, and commissioned our gas power plant in Tanzania. All this was achieved whilst we focused on protecting our people, customers, and communities from the impact of the pandemic.”
In line with this move, Dangote Cement’s production capacity expanded from 45.55 million mtpa to 48.55 million mtpa, cementing the company’s status further as the largest cement manufacturer in the African continent.
STANBIC, GUINNESS, OANDO trigger Nigerian stocks high
The performance of the index was largely influenced by buy interest in STANBIC, GUINNESS, and OANDO which gained 9.99%, 8.76%, and 8.68%, respectively.
The Nigerian stocks ended the mid-week trading session on an impressive note. The All Share Index added 0.98% to close at 39,085.78 index points.
- Year-to-date return and market capitalization settled at -2.39% and N20.44 trillion, respectively.
- Investor sentiment as measured by the market breadth closed positive at 1.25x on 20 advancers and 16 decliners.
- Performance across sectors improved, as the Consumer Goods, Oil & Gas, and Industrial Indexes gained +0.73%, +0.68%, and +0.65% respectively, while the Insurance and Banking sector fell by -0.56% and 0.12%.
Top gainers
- STANBIC up 9.99% to close at N48.45
- NPFMCRFBK up 9.60% to close at N1.94
- CORNERST up 8.93% to close at N0.61
- GUINNESS up 8.76% to close at N27.3
- OANDO up 8.68% to close at N3.38
Top losers
- MRS down 9.70% to close at N12.1
- WAPIC down 9.09% to close at N0.5
- WAPCO down 7.11% to close at N20.9
- AFRIPRUD down 5.45% to close at N5.2
- LIVESTOCK down 4.74% to close at N1.81
Dividends
Nigerian Stocks: List of Dividends announced in 2021
This is a list of Dividends announced so far in 2021 and their percentage yield.
As audited accounts start to trickle in, companies will propose dividend payments to their shareholders as recommended by their respective boards of directors. It is also important to track these announcements to know who is eligible to collect the dividend, when it will be approved and when it will be paid. Dividend payment also affects share prices.
This page will be updated from time to time.
Legend
Date announced – The date the company announced dividends evidenced by a corporate action published on the website of the NSE.
Qualification date – Shareholders who own shares as of this date will receive dividends. If you buy shares and want to receive dividends make sure it is at least three days before this date. Shares get transferred to you on the basis of the T+3 rule (the date you bought plus 3 working days).
Payment date – This is when the dividend will be paid to you, either via post (dividend warrants) or direct credit to your bank accounts (e-dividend).
Closure of Register – Only shareholders who own shares listed in their register before this date will be paid dividends.
You can also scroll sideways to view the rest of the columns if using a mobile phone.
2020 Dividends from companies quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange
|Company
|DPS (N)
|Date Announced
|Share price (23rd March 2021)
|Dividend yield (23rd March 2021)
|Bonus
|Closure Date
|AGM Date
|Payment Date
|Qualification date
|Lafarge Africa Plc
|1
|24th March 2021
|22.5
|4.4%
|Nil
|4th - 7th May 2021
|25th May 2021
|25th May 2021
|30th April 2021
|Dangote Cement Plc
|16
|23rd March 2021
|220
|7.3%
|Nil
|28th April 2021
|26th May 2021
|27th May 2021
|27th April 2021
|Cap Plc
|2.1
|22nd March 2021
|22
|9.5%
|Nil
|Union bank of Nigeria
|0.25
|18th March 2021
|5.3
|4.7%
|Nil
|1st April 2021
|13th April 2021
|13th April 2021
|31st March 2021
|Guaranty Trust Bank Plc
|2.7
|18th March 2021
|31.05
|8.7%
|Nil
|1st April 2021
|9th April 2021
|9th April 2021
|31st March 2021
|United Bank for Africa
|0.35
|9th March 2021
|6.9
|5.1%
|Nil
|22nd - 26th March 2021
|1st April 2021
|1st April 2021
|19th March 2021
|Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc
|1.5
|1st March 2021
|16.85
|8.9%
|Nil
|18th March 2021
|18th March 2021
|24-48hrs after AGM
|17th March 2021
|Africa Prudential Plc
|0.5
|2nd March 2021
|5.5
|9.1%
|Nil
|16th - 20th March 2021
|25th March 2021
|26th March 2021
|15th March 2021
|NASCON Allied Industries Plc
|0.4
|1st March 2021
|14.9
|2.7%
|Nil
|23rd April 2021
|4th May 2021
|5th May 2021
|22nd April 2021
|MTN Nigeria Plc
|5.9
|1st March 2021
|157.2
|3.8%
|Nil
|5th May 2021
|25th May 2021
|26th May 2021
|4th May 2021
|Seplat Petroleum Dev. Company Plc
|20.5
|1st March 2021
|550
|3.7%
|Nil
|5th May 2021
|20th May 2021
|28th May 2021
|4th May 2021
|Nestle Nig Plc
|35.5
|1st March 2021
|1375
|2.6%
|Nil
|24th - 28th May 2021
|22nd June 2021
|23rd June 2021
|21st May 2021
|Custodian Investment Plc
|0.45
|1st March 2021
|6
|7.5%
|Nil
|12th - 16th April 2021
|22nd April 2021
|22nd April 2021
|9th April 2021
|Zenith bank Plc
|2.7
|23rd February 2021
|22
|12.3%
|Nil
|9th March 2021
|16th March 2021
|16th March 2021
|8th March 2021
|United Capital PLC
|0.7
|22nd February 2021
|5.1
|13.7%
|Nil
|8th - 15th March 2021
|23rd March 2021
|26th March 2021
|5th March 2021
|Nigerian Breweries
|0.69
|17th February 2021
|48
|1.4%
|Nil
|11th - 17th March 2021
|22nd April 2021
|23rd April 2021
|10th March 2021
|PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc
|0.1
|7th January 2021
|4.85
|2.1%
|Nil
|11th - 15th January 2021
|29th January 2021
|1st February 2021
|19th October 2020
|Ardova Plc
|0.19
|11th March 2021
|15.4
|1.2%
|Nil
|26th March 2021
|12th April 2021
|13th April 2021
|25th March 2021
|Neimeth International Phamaceuticals
|0.065
|30th December 2020
|1.78
|3.7%
|Nil
|23rd February 2021
|9th March 2021
|12th March 2021
|22nd February 2021
|Lotus Halal Fixed Income Fund
|33
|0.0%
|Nil
|21st January 2021
|NA
|22nd January 2021
|SFS Real Estate Investment Fund (REIT)
|8.1
|68.6
|11.8%
|Nil
|29th March - 2nd Aprl 2021
|NA
|16th April 2021
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
- 2020 FY Results: Stanbic IBTC posts N83.2 billion profit after tax, as earnings per share prints N7.29.
- Secure Electronic Technology Plc reports a loss of N31.85 million in FY 2020.
- 2020 FY Results: Lafarge Africa Plc posts a profit of N30.8 billion.
- Dangote Cement Plc posts N276.07 billion profit in FY 2020.
- Linkage Assurance Plc forecasts a profit after tax of N446.84 million in Q2 2021.