Dangote Cement gains N133 billion, as shares increase in value by 3.6%
The shares of Dangote Cement rose by 3.7% or N7.8 to close higher at N228 per share.
Dangote Cement had a bullish run today on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, as the shares of the leading cement manufacturer surged by 3.55%, to record N133 billion gain in market value in a day.
This recent gain can be linked to the building sentiment in the market, as shareholders await the resolutions of the Dangote Cement Board, after the Board meeting on Thursday.
Data tracked at the open and close of the stock market today, the 16th of March 2021 revealed that the shares of Dangote Cement rose by 3.7% or N7.8 to close higher at N228 per share.
This bullish move in the share price of DANGCEM today, saw the market capitalization of the company rise from N3.749 trillion to N3.882 trillion.
Sentiment on the market
- There has been a growing sentiment in the market as investors anticipate the release of Dangote Cement’s 2020 Audited results, noting that the Board meeting of Directors in the company was postponed to 18th March 2021, due to the impact of the second wave of COVID-19.
- However, the Audited financial statement of the largest cement manufacturer in the African continent is expected to be released 24 hours after the Board meeting on Thursday, 18th of March 2021.
- Investors however expect the Board of Dangote Cement to propose an impressive final dividend this year, at least higher than the final dividend of N16 per share the company paid shareholders last year.
- In line with the cement manufacturer’s performance in the third quarter of 2020, its revenues are expected to hit the N1 trillion mark this year, making Dangote Cement the second company (after MTN) to achieve such a landmark.
Billionaire Watch
Dangote’s stakes in his sugar enterprise has earned him N90 billion in 365 days
Shares in Dangote Sugar held by Aliko Dangote has added N90 billion to his wealth in 365 days.
Stakes held by Aliko Dangote – the founder of Africa’s most diversified manufacturing conglomerate, Dangote Industries Limited – in Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc (DSR) has added about N90 billion to his wealth in a year.
The billionaire whose wealth peaked at $18.4 billion this year, is the single majority shareholder of his integrated sugar business, considering his direct and indirect stakes in Dangote Sugar, which amount to total holdings of 8,775,541,295 issued shares of the company.
His stakes in DSR represent a total of 72.3% issued ordinary shares of Dangote Sugar Refinery.
In just a year, Dangote’s 8.78 billion shares in his integrated sugar business have gained N67.6 billion in market value, driven by the N7.65 per share increase (77.66%) in the share price of Dangote Sugar – leading to a market value gain of N67.1 billion in his stakes.
As the shares of his sugar enterprise surged from N9.85 on March 16, 2020, to N17.50 at the close of the stock market this afternoon – 16th of March 2o21.
During this period, he received a dividend payment of N1.10 per share on the 9th of July 2020, as a final dividend paid by his sugar business for the year ended 31st December 2019 – with the total dividend received by the Billionaire in excess of N9.6 billion.
In like manner this year, Africa’s richest billionaire is on course to earn a whopping N13.2 billion from the stakes in his integrated sugar business.
In case you missed it
- Recall that the Board of Directors of Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc proposed a final dividend of N1.5 per share to its shareholders for the financial year 2020.
In line with this, the total wealth gained by Aliko Dangote from his stakes in Dangote Sugar is N89.9 billion (approx. N90 billion).
Nestlé S.A acquires additional shares of its Nigerian subsidiary worth N774 million
The Swiss multinational has increased its stake in Nestlé Nigeria with the acquisition of additional shares worth N774 million.
Nestlé S.A, the parent company of Nigeria’s largest consumer goods company, Nestlé Nigeria, has increased its stake in its Nigerian subsidiary with the acquisition of shares worth N774 million.
This disclosure was contained in a notification issued by the Nigerian consumer goods giant, in compliance with the Nigerian Stock Exchange policy on insider dealing.
According to the notification, Nestlé S.A, who is the majority shareholder of Nestlé Nigeria Plc – with an ownership stake of 66.5% or 527,080,970 units of the total issued shares of the company (December 31st, 2020) – bought a total of 562,796 additional shares of its Nigerian Subsidiary, at a price of N1374.92 per share.
This puts the total purchase consideration for the shares of Nestlé Nigeria by the Swiss multinational at N773.8 million.
READ: Nestlé S.A purchased 666,596 additional shares of Nestlé Nigeria Plc in 17 days
Why this matters
- Dealings by insiders of listed companies are corporate actions to be disclosed by the management of the company.
- This is in compliance with NSE’s policy on insider dealing, as the disclosure is key in the effort to ensure transparency and reinforce the trust of the investing public.
- The purchase cements Nestle’s position as the majority shareholder of the company.
READ: MTN to still sell stake in its Nigerian subsidiary
What you should know
Prior to the recent acquisition, Nestlé S.A spent a total of N3.02 billion to acquire 2,243,666 additional shares of Nestlé Nigeria Plc. Recall that the acquisitions were reported by Nairametrics:
- Nestlé S.A. acquires additional shares in Nestlé Nigeria worth N2.92 billion.
- Nestlé S.A acquires shares in its Nigerian subsidiary worth N104 million.
After putting the recent purchase into consideration, Nestlé S.A has now spent a whopping N3.8 billion to acquire more shares of its Nigerian subsidiary in just two weeks.
A recent report revealed that the Switzerland-based consumer goods company is expected to earn a mega N32 billion in dividend from its Nigerian subsidiary in 2020.
The market capitalization of all the issued ordinary shares of Nestlé Nigeria stands at N1.09 trillion, making Nestlé Nigeria the fifth-largest company in terms of market capitalization on the NSE.
