Nigeria’s debt sentence: The burden of the Port Harcourt refinery
Deciding to spend $1.5 billion to rehabilitate a refinery that has sunk so much is definitely a miss for the government.
Only a couple of days ago, Fitch Ratings released its credit ratings for Nigeria, placing Nigeria at a “B” rating. For many who may not understand, a Fitch “B” rating signifies a degrading financial situation and highly speculative financial market in the country in question.
Fitch carries out sovereign credit ratings to determine a country’s ability to meet its debt obligations. Its ratings equally help to provide investors with insight into the level of risk associated with investing in a particular country. What a “B” rating does for Nigeria is signal to investors that risk levels are high, which in turn makes them either take their funds to less speculative markets or require excessive risk protection when investing in Nigeria. Consequently, the cost of funding government projects increases.
About a day before the rating was released, Nigeria’s Federal Executive Council approved $1.5 billion for the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt refinery, a refinery that was part of the trio on which the NNPC spent $396.33 million between 2013 and 2017, with no apparent result achieved. In 2019, the refineries were also reported to have lost N167 billion in a consecutive 9-month period, with Port Harcourt refinery alone losing N33.31 billion as it idled away for at least 7 months.
The confusion surrounding the means by which this proposed rehabilitation would be funded, is worrying.
“The end result will look more like the NLNG model with clear involvement from the private sector. This is not just another promise.”
He further acknowledged during an interview on Arise TV, that the government had failed at making the refineries work over the past 25 years and with respect to the Port Harcourt refinery, admitted that the NNPC knows that “the problem is securing financing.”
In mid-February this year, the Federal Government proposed selling off at least 34 national assets including the refineries, to raise money to finance the budget, an unsurprising move since the country was to spend at least 24% of its 2021 N13.5trn ($35.7bn) budget on debt servicing.
It was also going to raise an additional N4.28trn in new borrowings to fund the budget, pushing its public debt to about N35trn over a four-year period, which the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, recently revealed will hit N38trn by December 2021.
Strangely, the same government has approved $1.5 billion that it undoubtedly cannot afford, to fund a project that it has consistently failed at. With an existing deficit in the budget, there is no doubt that the funding for this project will come from more borrowing, either domestic or foreign.
The problem with either of these borrowings is that they sink Nigeria further down a rabbit hole. With excessive domestic borrowing, there is a danger that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) may be unable to curtail inflation if the pattern continues.
Fitch, in its most recent rating, expressed concern about this, noting that the government had borrowed up to N13.2 trillion from the CBN between 2015 and 2020, constituting 8.6% of the country’s GDP. Also, excessive foreign borrowing and unsustainable debt servicing from internally generated revenue will raise macro-economic risks significantly.
Deciding to spend $1.5billion to rehabilitate a refinery that has sunk so much money – whether in corruption and embezzlement or actual spending – without any meaningful achievement, is certainly a step in the wrong direction.
Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has referred to the government’s decision as “an unwise use of scarce funds.” It is particularly distressing because when such funds are allocated to an infrastructure for which prior monies spent have not been accounted for, the possibility for mismanagement is high.
With the allocation for total debt servicing in the 2021 budget amounting to more than the sum of the allocations to education and healthcare, Nigeria is taking from its critical sectors to fund its irresponsibility.
No surprise Fitch ratings highlighted that the rating for Nigeria is constrained by “particularly weak fiscal revenue, comparatively low governance and development indicators, high dependence on hydrocarbons and continued weak growth and high inflation.”
A public-private partnership is what the refinery needs – A Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model will suffice, as the country will take on no debt, but be able to benefit from private sector financing and experience.
Floating an Incorporated Joint Venture to manage the refinery with private sector participation and a sturdy corporate governance framework is also a viable alternative not just for the Port Harcourt refinery, but other energy infrastructure in the country.
While doing this, the country should work tenaciously to diversify its revenue base, obliterate irrational spending habits like the Port Harcourt refinery allocation and move away from hydrocarbon dependence, while seeking to unify the multiple exchange windows.
Nigeria has completely complied with OPEC obligations – NNPC GMD
The NNPC GMD has stated that Nigeria has fully complied with OPEC obligations.
The Group Managing Director, NNPC, Mele Kyari clarified Nigeria’s oil production numbers during the oil cuts period, saying Nigeria’s oil production is between 1.6 million BPD and 1.7 million BPD and has fully complied with OPEC obligations. He cited that compliance needed to happen over a period of time.
Mele Kyari disclosed this in an interview with Channels TV on Monday evening. He stated that before the COVID-19 pandemic, Nigeria had reached its highest output in ten years, which was cut short by the effect of the pandemic on the market.
“…precisely last year, our production reached 2.4 million BPD, that did not happen in ten years, that means you also have to face what covid has put on the table, so you have to cut down production.”
“…today we are producing anywhere between 1.6 -1.7 million BPD,” he added.
We are producing between 1.6 to 1.7 m barrels of crude oil per day, says Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari.#NewsNight#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/XlmecMynQI
— Channels Television (@channelstv) March 22, 2021
On OPEC quota breaches
According to Mr Kyari, Nigeria needed time to meet its obligations and face some bottlenecks; however, the obligations have been fully met.
“There is a distinction between what you can do immediately and what you can do over a period of time. Sometimes we do have technical constraints that make it impossible to meet that quota. You may have seen through OPEC conversations that in some months we actually under-produced. Put in on balance, Nigeria has completely complied with our obligations to OPEC.”
What you should know
Mr. Kyari also disclosed that NNPC will not operate and manage the Port Harcourt refinery upon completion of the $1.5 billion rehabilitation work, but rather a private-sector partner.
“This means that the NNPC will not operate this plant as a basic requirement of the financing institution. The financing partner will ensure that the contractor will work efficiently. Importantly, is that the contractor O&M gave a guarantee that the facility will operate for the duration of the loan and the fact is that the project will be done under a financing structure supported by Afreximbank,” he said.
NNPC explains why FG is spending as much as $1.5 billion on Port Harcourt refinery
The NNPC has defended FG’s decision to expend the huge sum of $1.5 billion in rehabilitating the Port Harcourt refinery.
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has explained why the Federal Government is spending the huge sum of $1.5 billion on the Port Harcourt refinery, as it weighs in on the controversies and unverified claims by some Nigerians on the funds for the project.
The state oil giant said that the funds approved for the 210,000 barrels per day capacity refinery was for complete rehabilitation and not turnaround maintenance.
According to a report from NAN, this disclosure was made by the Group Managing Director (GMD) of NNPC, Mele Kyari, during a chat with the press on issues surrounding the rehabilitation of the refinery in Abuja, on Monday, March 23, 2021.
Kyari said that the refinery would work in optimal capacity upon the completion of the rehabilitation programme.
What the Group Managing Director of NNPC is saying
Kyari said, “We are not doing turnaround maintenance, we are doing rehabilitation of the refinery, and it is very different; it means that we are replacing certain major components.
“We are introducing some items that ordinarily we won’t need to do in turnaround maintenance and there are major shifts in the status of the plant that we have to do and it is not done during turnaround maintenance.
“During rehabilitation, by the 18th month, part of this plant will begin to produce, particularly the gasoline plants. In rehabilitation, we normally don’t shut down the plant completely, we repair a segment of it, and then it starts working, and then, you move to the next segment.
“You continue to scale up and that is why, within the four-year period, the contractor would have completely left your premises. What it means in a technical sense is that in 18 months, we will see production coming from that plant; we will follow it plant by the plant until we are completely done,” he said.
In case you missed it
- It can be recalled that the Federal Executive Council a few days ago approved the sum of $1.5 billion for the immediate rehabilitation of the 210,000 barrels per day Port Harcourt refinery.
- This has drawn a lot of criticism from Nigerians who expressed doubts over the high maintenance cost and government’s transparency towards the project. They also expressed their disapproval of the Federal Government’s decision to spend such a huge sum of money on an asset that they eventually plan to privatize.
