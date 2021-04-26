Corporate Press Releases
Transcorp makes new appointments to its Board, announces new subsidiary chief executive officers
Transcorp has announced the appointments of two new members to its Board of Directors and another two to its executive management.
- Famuyibo and Sambo Become Independent Non-Executive Directors
- Ozoude is MD/CEO of Tran-Afam Power Ltd; and Ikenga is MD/CEO, Transcorp Energy Ltd.
The Board of Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc (Transcorp), Nigeria’s largest listed conglomerate a leading investor in the Nigerian energy sector, through the ownership of Transcorp Power Ltd, Trans-Afam Power Ltd, Transcorp Energy and owners of the iconic Transcorp Hilton Abuja has announced the appointments of Mr. Victor Famuyibo and Mallam Ahmadu Hamman Sambo to its Board of Directors, effective Thursday, April 22, 2021. The Group also formally announced the appointments of two new members of its executive management team, Engr. Vincent Ozoude, as MD/CEO of Trans-Afam Power Ltd and Mr. Peter Ikenga, as MD/CEO of Transcorp Energy Ltd.
Victor Famuyibo is joining the Board with deep experience and knowledge in Human Resources and Personnel Management. He worked with multinational companies such as UAC Nigeria, Heineken International and Nigerian Breweries Plc, where he led numerous teams to drive strong employee engagement.
He retired from Nigerian Breweries as Director of Human Resources and a Member of the Board after a distinguished career of 32 years in the company.
Mallam Sambo has over 30 years work experience in the Private and Public Sectors in Nigeria and the United States of America. He retired as Group General Manager in charge of Group Finance for the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). Prior to this, he was the Managing Director of NNPC Oilfield Services Limited, NIDAS Marine Limited and NNPC Pension Fund Limited between 2011 and 2016. In recognition of his meritorious service, he received numerous awards, including the First Place Ministerial Award for outstanding Staff Performance from the Honorable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources.
He is a Member of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Board of Accountancy and State of New Hampshire Board of Accountancy. He is also a Member of the Massachusetts Society of Certified Public Accountants and National Association of Black Accountants.
Vincent Ozoude is the MD/CEO of Trans-Afam Power Ltd. He joined Transcorp Group from General Electric (GE) Inc-Sub Sahara Africa, where he was Sales Director, covering the entire Sub-Saharan Africa for General Electric Power Generation Services portfolio. A graduate of Chemical Engineering with Masters in the same field from Enugu State University of Science and Technology, Vincent is leading Transcorp’s recently acquired 966MW power plant asset, Afam Genco, which comprises of Afam Power Plc and Afam Three Fast Power Ltd.
Engr. Ozoude has over 20 years’ work experience in the Power Generation services sector, was at some time a member of GE Field Engineers advisory board for Africa and Middle East region, a greenbelt lean six sigma qualified and won numerous awards such as Everyday Excellence Expertise Award from GE Global leadership, Clear Thinker Award amongst others.
Peter Ikenga is the MD/CEO, Transcorp Energy to lead the Conglomerate’s integrated energy strategy, with particular focus on Gas, Renewables and Alternative Energy. He brings with him, a wealth of global professional experience, having directly developed and managed major Oil, Gas and power assets and operations in multiple regions including Nigeria, Brazil and the United States of America for Shell Nigeria and Shell International. Prior to joining the group, Peter was Refining Director for an Indigenous Oil and Gas operator in Nigeria.
Commenting on the appointments, the Chairman of Transcorp Group, Mr. Tony O. Elumelu, CON stated, “Transcorp has made a succession of important recent business acquisitions, consolidating our position in the power, oil and gas sectors, demonstrating our commitment to Nigeria’s economy and the rapid advance in our integrated power strategy. We are delighted to complement these with further investment in human capital. These announcements illustrate the depth, diversity and quality of experience of our leaders, both executive and non-executive. Our Board and management team, led by the President/Group CEO, Mrs. Owen Omogiafo, are further capacitized to deliver our vision. Mr. Famuyibo, with his considerable experience in human resources, will be invaluable in working with management to deliver cutting edge employee management practices. Mallam Sambo brings crucial knowledge of the energy sector, further accelerating our integrated energy strategy”.
Mr. Elumelu said: “Peter and Vincent, working with our existing CEOs, Mr. Chris Ezeafulukwe, MD/CEO Transcorp Power Ughelli and Mrs. Dupe Olusola, MD/CEO Transcorp Hotels Plc, will contribute to the Group’s mission of “Improving Lives and Transforming Nigeria”. With the acceleration in our integrated energy strategy and the expansion of our hospitality business, notably the recently launched digital hospitality platform, Aura by Transcorp, we are closer to our goal of powering one in every four homes in Nigeria and redefining the standards of hospitality in Africa. This investment in human capital demonstrates, once again, our commitment to bring together the best, to ensure the execution and value creation that our stakeholders expect”.
About Transcorp
Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc (Transcorp) is a publicly quoted conglomerate, with a diversified shareholder base of over 300,000. Our portfolio comprises strategic investments in the power, hospitality, agribusiness and oil and gas sectors.
Our portfolio includes Transcorp Hilton Abuja, Transcorp Hotels Calabar, Transcorp Power Ltd, Trans-Afam Power Ltd, Transcorp Energy and the recently launched digital hospitality platform, Aura by Transcorp Hotels.
For more information about Transcorp, please visit www.transcorpnigeria.com.
Nairametrics, Vbank, MTN, Nengi Hampson, Josh2funny and others shine at GAGE Awards 2021
Online comic act, JOSH2FUNNY made history by becoming the first-ever GAGE STAR Award winner.
It was a historical night at the GAGE Awards 2021 as stars of internet Africa gathered virtually to celebrate the great feats achieved by Individuals and brands who have made our lives easier and better, especially in the year of the pandemic.
In a night filled with glitz, Ex-BBNaija star Bisola hosted the show. There were cameo appearances by top entertainers such as Comedian Damola, JOSH2Funny, BKB the Magician, Badboy Timz and teenage sensation Batya Anorh serenaded the audience with her amazing sound.
Big winners emerged on the night in different categories. Nengi Hampson beat Erica Nlewedim, Pamilerin Adegoke, Aisha Yesuf and Tomike Adeoye to become Africa’s best Influencer of 2020/21. This category was determined by public nominations and votes. The Big Brother Naija Lockdown season revelation has been on a steady rise as an Influencer since she left the BBNaija lockdown house bagging numerous endorsement deals with top brands. She has developed a cult following among Nigerians and other parts of the world.
The Banking App of the Year was a stiff competition among top banks GTBank, Access Bank, VBank, Alat by Wema and Zenith Bank. Vbank emerged winner in that category. It came as a surprise defeating the already established traditional banks to it.
Another interesting category on the night was the Online Comedian of the Year. There were talks of Taaooma retaining her crown as King of Online Comedy but Mr Macaroni had other ideas. He emerged champion in that highly coveted category. Mr Macaroni has shown a lot of consistency with his ‘Sugar Daddy’ character which has brought joy to Nigerians.
MTN Nigeria won the Data Service Provider of the Year category in a tight battle of the data kings. Data was instrumental to our survival during the pandemic and we saw an upsurge in the usage of more data in the thick of the pandemic for many reasons. This category was an audience choice category and MTN can be proud of themselves as the people’s choice, wrestling away the crown from Airtel who were defending the title they won last year.
Other big winners who emerged on the night were Ndani Tv who won the Content Creator of the Year, Fishbone the movie emerged the Online Film and Documentary of the Year, RED Tv’s series ‘The Men’s Club’ came tops in the Webseries of the Year.
DSTV Nigeria website won the Website of the Year among four other outstanding websites. The podcast ‘I Said What I Said’ won the Podcast of the Year category. Nairametrics picked up the Blog of the Year among other top blogs.
High-end mobile phone brand, Oppo, won the Online Campaign of the Year with their #ShotOnOppo campaign which not only engaged the audience in 2020 but also met the brand marketing objectives. AriseTv News Online took away the Online News Platform of the Year for 2020/21.
One of the biggest awards on the night was the GAGE STAR Award which celebrates the most outstanding digital mind who revolutionalized the digital space with an interesting innovation that made life easier and simpler in the Year 2020/21. Online Comic Act JOSH2FUNNY made history by becoming the first-ever GAGE STAR Award winner. His ingenious idea #DONTLEAVEMECHALLENGE went viral beyond the shores of Africa to become a global phenomenon. It brought joy to many in the grim year of the pandemic across the World. He is deserving of this recognition.
It will be recalled that this is the second edition of the GAGE Awards. It is a comprehensive celebration of individuals, groups and brands that have impacted lives by making life easier and better for all. GAGE Awards has been consistent in facilitating growth, driving innovation and attracting new talents to the digital space.
Governor Sanwo-Olu pledges to reverse medical tourism at the launch of Marcelle Ruth Cancer Centre
… founder Commends Polaris Bank’s Support to Investment.
Lagos Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has expressed the state’s readiness to put its weight behind efforts to reverse medical tourism in Nigeria. He expressed this view at the launch of Marcelle Ruth Cancer Centre over the weekend even as the Chairman of the hospital, Mr. Bolaji Odunsi commended the role of Polaris Bank in making the project a reality.
In his welcome address at the launch, Mr. Odunsi, who went down memory lane, applauded the invaluable contributions of various stakeholders and partners in both the public and private sectors of the economy who assisted in making the vision of Marcelle Ruth Cancer Centre, a reality.
The Chairman who acknowledged the contribution of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Polaris Bank, said, “We have been beneficiaries of the Covid-related healthcare intervention fund and in particular we want to mention the support of Polaris Bank who helped us navigate the process. Without them, things would have been a lot more difficult.”
Governor Sanwo-Olu described the hospital as a story of courage, resilience, forthrightness, tenacity and the willingness not to give up, and used the opportunity of the launch to intimate guests at the occasion about Lagos State’s intervention strategies in the health sector.
The Lagos helmsman further added that: “We are donating one specialist cancer centre within the next 12 months to add to MRCC and the oncology center in LUTH. Looking at the statistics, we need ten more just to scratch the surface based on the number of cancer patients we are seeing. This is part of the medical infrastructure transformation project we are working on which cuts across all the disciplines of health – primary, secondary and tertiary.
Earlier in her remarks, the visioner and Chief Executive Officer of the hospital, Dr. Mrs Modupe Elebute-Odunsi, who was full of thanks and gratitude to everyone who have been part of the journey which has spanned over 30 years, described Marcelle Ruth as a hospital aiming to achieve international standards in the middle of Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria.
Dr. Elebute-Odunsi re-echoed Governor Sanwo-Olu’s vision of reversing medical tourism saying, “Mr Governor, I must say that we share your vision and your passion to reverse medical tourism in Nigeria. We need to do it together, between the private and public sectors because this is the time.
Continuing, the MRCC CEO spoke of her pride at the hospital housing qualified specialists with local and international experiences. “Their ultimate aim, according to the experienced medical practitioner, ‘is to improve private healthcare by offering quality medical services in addition to specialist services such as urology, sickle cell research, and stem cell transplant, which are largely unavailable in the country”.
The centre also houses an imaging centre with CT; mammogram; ultrasound; X-Ray machines; modern laboratory services; two operating theatres; an eight-bed chemotherapy suite; a radiotherapy centre with a linear accelerator and brachytherapy, fifteen private en-suite rooms for in-patients; pharmacy and counselling service.
The well-attended launch drew top dignitaries from all walks of life including; Africa’s richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Speaker House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. Mrs Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, and her Kebbi & Ondo state counterparts Dr. Mrs Zainab S. Bagudu and Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu respectively. Also present at the launch was Mrs. Toyin Saraki, wife of the immediate past senate president.
