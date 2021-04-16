Dividends
SEC accuse CMOs of frustrating e-dividend mandate process
The DG of SEC revealed that 4.01 million accounts still have incomplete KYC information as of April 8 despite the government’s efforts.
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has faulted the activities of some Capital Market Operators (CMOs) which frustrates the e-dividend mandate process, leading to a rise in unclaimed dividends in the capital market.
This is as the unclaimed dividends in the capital market were estimated to have risen to over N200 billion.
According to a report from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), this disclosure was made by the Director-General of SEC, Lamido Yuguda, while speaking at the 2021 first post-Capital Market Committee (CMC) virtual news conference.
What the Director-General of SEC is saying
Yuguda, in his statement, said that the commission was aware that some CMOs were frustrating the e-dividend mandate process.
He said, “We implore all stakeholders to comply with all directives of the Commission in this regard, as defaulters would be sanctioned appropriately. We have observed that the growth in the number of mandated accounts has been on the decline for some time.
The capital market community has directed its e-Dividend Committee to engage with the Committee of Heads of Banking Operations to encourage better cooperation from banks as we tackle the challenges of unclaimed dividends.’’
The SEC boss reminded all CMOs that the commission’s directive on the update of investors’ Know Your Customer information was still in effect noting that the level of compliance had been low in spite of several engagements by the commission.
Yuguda revealed that 4.01 million accounts still have incomplete KYC information as of April 8 despite the government’s efforts.
He said, “Despite several engagements, we realised that as of April 8, there were still 4,012,311 accounts with incomplete KYC information. This exercise is critical to deepening the participation of retail investors and we direct all CMOs to accord it the highest level of priority.’’
- SEC had earlier urged all Capital Market Operators (CMOs) to update their investors’ Know Your Customer information due to the low level of compliance.
- The CMOs were also warned by SEC to stop providing any form of support to unregistered entities operating unlawfully in the country within the capital market as that would not be condoned.
Dividends
BUA Cement pays N129 billion in dividend in 2 years
BUA Cement has paid shareholders a dividend of N129 billion in 2 years.
BUA Cement Plc, one of Nigeria’s leading cement producers has recommended a total dividend payout of about N70 billion from the profits made in 2020.
The company will be paying shareholders a dividend of N2.067 per share for all the outstanding 33,864,354,060 ordinary shares of the company.
According to the figures contained in the company’s audited financial statement for the period ended December 31st 2020, the cement giant has now paid about a total of N129.26 billion to shareholders since 2019.
Africa’s 6th richest billionaire, Abdulsamad Rabiu is the majority shareholder of the company, with an ownership stake running in excess of 90% of the outstanding shares of the cement company.
The billionaire owns this stake directly, and indirectly through Damnaz Cement Company Limited, BUA International Limited and BUA Cement Company Limited.
In line with this, we estimate that over 90% of the dividends paid out over the last 2 years were paid to the billionaire industrialist.
The company’s dividend policy
BUA Cement Plc has maintained a dividend payout of more than N1.75 per share in the last two years, and a dividend payout ratio that averages 97.3% over the last two years, with 2019 being the highest with about 98% in the dividend paid out of profits.
- However, the defunct Cement Company of Nigeria (CCNN) that was acquired by BUA Cement, paid shareholders a dividend of N5.3 billion in 2019, which translates to a dividend of 40 kobo per share.
- The dividend payout ratio for 2020 was 96.76%, meaning it retained a meagre 3.24% from the profits it earned during the year.
- Total profits earned since 2019 is about N132.96 billion. Thus, over the last 2 years, it has paid out 97.2% of all its profits as dividends.
- BUA Cement Plc is currently valued at about N2.46 trillion, this valuation is 34x (thirty-four times) the company’s earnings of N72.344 billion in 2020.
- Despite paying out almost all its profits in the last 2 years, the cement manufacturer boasts strong retained earnings of N159.92 billion.
What you should know
- Focusing on price appreciation, the shares of BUA Cement from the price of N35.30 per share on April 1st 2020, are worth about 106% more in recent times, as the market value of the shares of the leading cement maker is currently put at N72.70 per share.
- BUA Cement’s topline revenue rose from N175.52 billion in 2019 to N209.44 billion in 2020, the company’s profits also increased from N60.61 billion to N72.34 billion between 2019 and 2020.
- BUA Cement’s total installed production infrastructure of 8 million MTPA, in line with the cement maker’s strategic midterm expansion program is expected to expand to 20 million MTPA by the end of 2022.
Dividends
Nigerian Stocks: List of Dividends announced in 2021
This is a list of Dividends announced so far in 2021 and their percentage yield.
As audited accounts start to trickle in, companies will propose dividend payments to their shareholders as recommended by their respective boards of directors. It is also important to track these announcements to know who is eligible to collect the dividend, when it will be approved and when it will be paid. Dividend payment also affects share prices.
This page will be updated from time to time.
Legend
Date announced – The date the company announced dividends evidenced by a corporate action published on the website of the NSE.
Dividend during the year – This represents all the dividend announcements made by a company in a given year.
Total dividends – This is the summation of a company’s interim dividend (often announced in a prior year) and the final dividend announced following the publishing of full-year annual report (after announced in the first quarter of the year).
Qualification date – Shareholders who own shares as of this date will receive dividends. If you buy shares and want to receive dividends make sure it is at least three days before this date. Shares get transferred to you on the basis of the T+3 rule (the date you bought plus 3 working days).
Payment date – This is when the dividend will be paid to you, either via post (dividend warrants) or direct credit to your bank accounts (e-dividend).
Closure of Register – Only shareholders who own shares listed in their register before this date will be paid dividends.
You can also scroll sideways to view the rest of the columns if using a mobile phone.
2020 Dividends from companies quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange
|Company
|Date Announced
|Interim (DPS)
|Final dividend (DPS)
|Total dividend
|Share price (9th April 2021)
|Dividend yield (9th April 2021)
|Bonus
|Closure Date
|AGM Date
|Payment Date
|Qualification date
|Jaiz Bank Plc
|8th April 2021
|0
|0.03
|0.03
|0.63
|0.047619047619048
|Nil
|11th - 18th June 2021
|TO be communicated
|To be advised
|10th June 2021
|Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc
|31st March 2021
|0
|0.13
|0.13
|2.2
|0.059090909090909
|Nil
|14th July 2021
|30th July 2021
|30th July 2021
|Fidson Healthcare Plc
|31st March 2021
|0
|0.25
|0.25
|4.75
|0.052631578947368
|Nil
|8th - 14th July 2021
|22nd July 2021
|23rd July 2021
|7th July 2021
|Presco Plc
|7th April 2021
|0
|2
|2
|72
|0.027777777777778
|Nil
|7th July 2021
|21st July 2021
|26th July 2021
|6th July 2021
|McNichols Consolidated Plc
|31st March 2021
|0
|0.03
|0.03
|0.8
|0.0375
|Nil
|1st July 2021
|29th July 2021
|5th August 2021
|UAC of Nigeria Plc
|31st March 2021
|0
|1.2
|1.2
|9.3
|0.12903225806452
|Nil
|15th-21st June 2021
|30th June 2021
|1st July 2021
|14th June 2021
|Beta Glass Plc
|31st March 2021
|0
|1.04
|1.04
|54
|0.019259259259259
|Nil
|11th-18th June 2021
|1st July 2021
|2nd July 2021
|10th June 2021
|Stanbic IBTC Holdings
|31st March 2021
|Nil
|#VALUE!
|48.3
|0
|1 for 6
|11th June 2021
|27th May 2021
|Nil
|Living Trust Mortgage Bank Plc
|29th March 2021
|0
|0.01
|0.01
|0.68
|0.014705882352941
|Nil
|9th June 2021
|To be advised
|To be advised
|BOC gases Nigeria Plc
|30th March 2021
|0
|0.05
|0.05
|13.61
|0.0036737692872888
|Nil
|7th - 10th June 2021
|24th June 2021
|25th June 2021
|4th June 2021
|Cadbury Nigeria Plc
|30th March 2021
|0
|0.18
|0.18
|8
|0.0225
|Nil
|17th May 2021
|16th June 2021
|17th June 2021
|Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc
|30th March 2021
|0
|0.165
|0.165
|3.33
|0.04954954954955
|Nil
|7th June 2021
|22nd June 2021
|22nd June 2021
|4th June 2021
|Prestige Assurance Plc
|30th March 2021
|0
|0.025
|0.025
|0.42
|0.05952380952381
|Nil
|18th - 21st May 2021
|26th May 2021
|28th May 2021
|May and Baker Plc
|30th March 2021
|0
|0.3
|0.3
|4.2
|0.071428571428571
|Nil
|19th - 21st May 2021
|3rd June 2021
|4th June 2021
|18th May 2021
|Courteville Business Solutions Plc
|29th March 2021
|0
|0.03
|0.03
|0.22
|0.13636363636364
|Nil
|6th May 2021
|20th May 2021
|20th May 2021
|Linkage Assurance Plc
|31st March 2021
|0
|NA
|#VALUE!
|0.8
|0
|2 for 5
|3rd May 2021
|20th May 2021
|26th May 2021
|NA
|Eterna Plc
|30th March 2021
|0
|0.1
|0.1
|5.8
|0.017241379310345
|Nil
|3rd May 2021
|22nd July 2021
|23rd July 2021
|GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Nigeria Plc
|31st March 2021
|0
|0.4
|0.4
|6.8
|0.058823529411765
|Nil
|26th April 2021
|27th May 2021
|28th May 2021
|AXA Mansard Insurance Plc
|30th March 2021
|0
|0.055
|0.055
|0.98
|0.056122448979592
|Nil
|23rd April 2021
|7th May 2021
|7th May 2021
|22nd April 2021
|Total Nigeria Plc
|24th March 2021
|0
|6.08
|6.08
|142
|0.042816901408451
|Nil
|19th April 2021
|17th June 2021
|18th June 2021
|16th April 2021
|Union Homes Real Estate Investment Trust
|31st April 2021
|0
|1.86
|1.86
|36.6
|0.050819672131148
|Nil
|15th April 2021
|Not Applicable
|To be announced
|14th April 2021
|Aluminium Extrusion Industries Plc
|1st April 2021
|0
|0.085
|0.085
|7.3
|0.011643835616438
|Nil
|28th May 2021
|TO be communicated
|To be advised
|27th May 2021
|Sterling Bank
|1st April 2021
|0
|0.05
|0.05
|1.56
|0.032051282051282
|Nil
|19th - 23rd April 2021
|6th May 2021
|6th May 2021
|16th April 2021
|Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc
|1st April 2021
|0
|0.04
|0.04
|1.36
|0.029411764705882
|Nil
|26th - 30th April 2021
|20th May 2021
|24th May 2021
|23rd April 2021
|Access Bank
|1st April 2021
|0.25
|0.55
|0.8
|8.05
|0.099378881987578
|Nil
|16th April 2021
|NA
|30th April 2021
|15th April 2021
|Fidelity Bank Plc
|31st March 2021
|0
|0.22
|0.22
|2.48
|0.088709677419355
|Nil
|19th - 23rd Aprl 2021
|30th April 2021
|30th April 2021
|16th April 2021
|FBN Holdings Plc
|31st March 2021
|0
|0.45
|0.45
|7.25
|0.062068965517241
|Nil
|21st - 22nd April 2021
|27th April 2021
|28th April 2021
|20th April 2021
|Berger Paints
|31st March 2021
|0
|0.4
|0.4
|6.5
|0.061538461538462
|Nil
|3rd - 7th May 2021
|20th May 2021
|21st May 2021
|30th April 2021
|Transnational Corporation of Nigeria
|31st March 2021
|0
|0.01
|0.01
|0.8
|0.0125
|Nil
|16th April 2021
|26th April 2021
|27th April 2021
|15th April 2021
|11 Plc
|31st March 2021
|0
|8.5
|8.5
|228
|0.037280701754386
|Nil
|30th April - 4th May 2021
|To be advised
|Tobe advised
|29th April 2021
|Caverton Offshore
|31st March 2021
|0
|0.1
|0.1
|1.95
|0.051282051282051
|Nil
|28th April 2021
|27th May 2021
|27th May 2021
|27th April 2021
|Bua Cement
|30th March 2021
|0
|2.067
|2.067
|72.7
|0.028431911966988
|Nil
|12th - 16th July 2021
|22nd July 2021
|23rd July 2021
|9th July 2021
|Nem Insurance Plc
|31st March 2021
|0
|0.09
|0.09
|2.1
|0.042857142857143
|Nil
|7th - 11th June 2021
|24th June 2021
|24th June 2021
|4th June 2021
|Julius Berger Plc
|30th March 2021
|0
|0.4
|0.4
|20
|0.02
|Nil
|31st May - 2nd June 2021
|17th June 2021
|18th June 2021
|28th May 2021
|First City Monument Bank
|26th March 2021
|0
|0.15
|0.15
|2.92
|0.051369863013699
|Nil
|9th - 13th April 2021
|21st April 2021
|21st April 2021
|8th April 2021
|Stanbic IBTC
|24th March 2021
|0.4
|3.6
|4
|48.3
|0.082815734989648
|1 shares for every 6 shares
|15th April 2021
|27th May 2021
|28th May 2021
|7th April 2021
|Lafarge Africa Plc
|24th March 2021
|0
|1
|1
|21
|0.047619047619048
|Nil
|4th - 7th May 2021
|25th May 2021
|25th May 2021
|30th April 2021
|Dangote Cement Plc
|19th March 2021
|0
|16
|16
|215
|0.074418604651163
|Nil
|28th April 2021
|26th May 2021
|27th May 2021
|27th April 2021
|Cap Plc
|22nd March 2021
|0
|2.1
|2.1
|23.9
|0.087866108786611
|Union bank of Nigeria
|18th March 2021
|0
|0.25
|0.25
|4.9
|0.051020408163265
|Nil
|1st April 2021
|13th April 2021
|13th April 2021
|31st March 2021
|Guaranty Trust Bank Plc
|18th March 2021
|0.3
|2.7
|3
|28.9
|0.1038062283737
|Nil
|1st April 2021
|9th April 2021
|9th April 2021
|31st March 2021
|United Bank for Africa
|9th March 2021
|0.17
|0.35
|0.52
|7
|0.074285714285714
|Nil
|22nd - 26th March 2021
|1st April 2021
|1st April 2021
|19th March 2021
|Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc
|1st March 2021
|0
|1.5
|1.5
|16.95
|0.088495575221239
|Nil
|18th March 2021
|18th March 2021
|24-48hrs after AGM
|17th March 2021
|Africa Prudential Plc
|2nd March 2021
|0
|0.5
|0.5
|5.4
|0.092592592592593
|Nil
|16th - 20th March 2021
|25th March 2021
|26th March 2021
|15th March 2021
|NASCON Allied Industries Plc
|1st March 2021
|0
|0.4
|0.4
|15.2
|0.026315789473684
|Nil
|23rd April 2021
|4th May 2021
|5th May 2021
|22nd April 2021
|MTN Nigeria Plc
|1st March 2021
|3.5
|5.9
|9.4
|163.9
|0.057352043929225
|Nil
|5th May 2021
|25th May 2021
|26th May 2021
|4th May 2021
|Seplat Petroleum Dev. Company Plc
|1st March 2021
|19.289
|20.5
|39.789
|550
|0.072343636363636
|Nil
|5th May 2021
|20th May 2021
|28th May 2021
|4th May 2021
|Nestle Nig Plc
|1st March 2021
|25
|35.5
|60.5
|1420
|0.042605633802817
|Nil
|24th - 28th May 2021
|22nd June 2021
|23rd June 2021
|21st May 2021
|Custodian Investment Plc
|1st March 2021
|0.1
|0.45
|0.55
|7
|0.078571428571429
|Nil
|12th - 16th April 2021
|22nd April 2021
|22nd April 2021
|9th April 2021
|Zenith bank Plc
|23rd February 2021
|0.3
|2.7
|3
|21.95
|0.13667425968109
|Nil
|9th March 2021
|16th March 2021
|16th March 2021
|8th March 2021
|United Capital PLC
|22nd February 2021
|0
|0.7
|0.7
|5.4
|0.12962962962963
|Nil
|8th - 15th March 2021
|23rd March 2021
|26th March 2021
|5th March 2021
|Nigerian Breweries
|17th February 2021
|0.25
|0.69
|0.94
|51
|0.01843137254902
|Nil
|11th - 17th March 2021
|22nd April 2021
|23rd April 2021
|10th March 2021
|PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc
|7th January 2021
|0
|0.1
|0.1
|4.85
|0.020618556701031
|Nil
|11th - 15th January 2021
|29th January 2021
|1st February 2021
|19th October 2020
|Ardova Plc
|11th March 2021
|0
|0.19
|0.19
|14.15
|0.013427561837456
|Nil
|26th March 2021
|12th April 2021
|13th April 2021
|25th March 2021
|Neimeth International Phamaceuticals
|30th December 2020
|0
|0.065
|0.065
|1.95
|0.033333333333333
|Nil
|23rd February 2021
|9th March 2021
|12th March 2021
|22nd February 2021
|Lotus Halal Fixed Income Fund
|33
|33
|12.32
|2.6785714285714
|Nil
|21st January 2021
|NA
|22nd January 2021
|SFS Real Estate Investment Fund (REIT)
|8.1
|8.1
|68.6
|0.11807580174927
|Nil
|29th March - 2nd Aprl 2021
|NA
|16th April 2021
|Vitafoam Nigeria Plc
|0.7
|0.7
|8.3
|0.08433734939759
|Nil
|15th February 2021
|4th March 2021
|5th March 2021
- Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc records a 60% increase in profit after tax in Q1 2021.