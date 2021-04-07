Business
USSD service disruption: MTN, banks meeting end in a deadlock, continues today
The meeting was adjourned to Wednesday after the Tuesday discussions on the issues surrounding the commercial dispute were inconclusive.
The meeting between MTN and the commercial banks is expected to continue today as the one held yesterday between both parties ended in a deadlock.
The officials of the commercial banks and MTN were physically present in the hybrid meeting while the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ibrahim Pantami; the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele; and the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Professor Umar Garba Danbatta, joined virtually.
According to a report from Thisday, the meeting was adjourned to Wednesday after the discussion on the issues surrounding the commercial dispute were inconclusive.
However, a source added that the meeting was not likely going to be concluded today, because of the grey issues in the commercial dispute, but expressed optimism that the resolution might be reached on Thursday.
The Chief Executive Officer of MTN Nigeria, Mr Karl Toriola, had earlier written a letter to the CEO of banks where he reminded them of yesterday’s hybrid meeting.
The letter partly reads, “In an attempt to resolve the current USSD recharge impasse, given the intervention from our regulators, we hereby agree that the banks revert to the status of 4.5 per cent commission. However, the banks and MTN Communications Nigeria Plc shall sit to agree on various options that will result in the reduction in the costs on April 6, 2021.”

It can be recalled that on Thursday last week, MTN subscribers were disconnected from all banking channels by the commercial banks, due to disagreements over banks’ commission which was reduced by the mobile network operator from 4.5% to 2.5%
The commercial banks, in an earlier written communication with MTN, were reported to have asked for a reversal to the old commission or they would block MTN airtime recharge services in all their channels.
All the commercial banks, except Zenith Bank which was connected directly to MTN, thereafter barred MTN from their banking channels, leaving many MTN subscribers stranded and frustrated as they were unable to recharge airtime through USSD and bank apps amid the Easter celebrations.
However, the Federal Government, through the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, had waded into the matter and had a meeting with the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, on Sunday, where it was agreed that both parties should return to the status quo pending the resolution of the issues.
The banks immediately reconnected all MTN customers and a meeting was fixed for yesterday April 6, 2021, to begin negotiations that would lead to the resolution of the commercial dispute between the banks and MTN.
Shoprite looks set to completely dispose of its Nigerian subsidiary
Arrangements leading to the eventual disposal of Shoprite Nigeria is at the final stage.
Africa’s retail giant, Shoprite holdings Limited, has revealed that arrangements on the complete disposal of its Nigerian Subsidiary, retail Supermarkets Nigeria Ltd was being completed.
The South African based retail behemoth had first disclosed its intention to leave the country last year, owing to the streak of losses it made from its investments in Nigeria.
After due consideration by the Board of the Group in April 2020, the intention to dispose of a majority stake in its Nigerian operations was approved.
Following this move, the management of Shoprite holdings received interest from potential buyers, and after key talks with buyers, it is at the approval stage in terms of the sale of its Nigeria supermarket operation.
This move became possible after the company embarked on a process to identify a strategic partner that will improve the performance and operational efficiencies of the business in Nigeria.
According to a report by The Punch, the Chief Executive Officer of Shoprite Holdings Limited, Pieter Engelbrecht revealed that Shoprite’s exit arrangement from the Nigerian market is at the final stage.
“From here, our capital allocated to the region remains at a minimum and we continue to manage costs as best as we can,” he said.

Shoprite Nigeria in 2020 made a total loss of R87 million rand, down from R345 million loss it made in 2019, when converted to naira using the conversion rate indicated in the company’s financial statement for 2020, the subsidiary made a loss of about N1.98 billion in 2020, and a loss of N8.85 billion in 2019 from its operation.
The cumulative foreign currency losses recognized in other comprehensive loss in relation to Shoprite’s discontinued operations in Nigeria as of 28 June 2020 was R488 million; this in naira is valued at N21.47 billion.
As of June 2020, the total assets of Shoprite’s subsidiary in Nigeria are put at N74.8 billion (R1.701 billion), while its total liabilities in naira run to about N84.1 billion (R1.911 billion).

The South African retail giant is a famed employer of labour in Nigeria, with approximately 2,000 employees who are 99% Nigerians, across about 26 outlets in the country.
Based on Shoprite’s status in the country, there have been reactions on social media on the group’s move to discontinue its operations in Nigeria after 16 years of operations, as Nigerians understand this will further compound the prevailing level of unemployment in the nation.
Recently Nairametrics reported that workers of the retail giant, Shoprite embarked on a nationwide industrial strike action to demand proper information on staff benefits as well as terms of sale to interested investors who are on course to acquire the Nigerian subsidiary of the South African retail outlet.
IMF lifts 2021 global GDP growth to 6%
The group also warned that economic recoveries are diverging dangerously across and within countries.
The International Monetary Fund has lifted its global growth outlook to 6% in 2021 (0.5% point upgrade) and 4.4% in 2022 (0.2 percentage point upgrade), after an estimated historic contraction of -3.3% in 2020 due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. This disclosure was made on the organisation’s website on Tuesday.
The group also warned that economic recoveries are diverging dangerously across and within countries, as economies with slower vaccine rollout, more limited policy support, and more reliance on tourism do less well.

What the IMF is saying
“The upgrades in global growth for 2021 and 2022 are mainly due to upgrades for advanced economies, particularly to a sizeable upgrade for the United States (1.3 percentage points) that is expected to grow at 6.4 percent this year.
This makes the United States the only large economy projected to surpass the level of GDP it was forecast to have in 2022 in the absence of this pandemic.
China is projected to grow this year at 8.4 percent. While China’s economy had already returned to pre-pandemic GDP in 2020, many other countries are not expected to do so until 2023.”

On divergent recoveries
The IMF stated that divergent recovery paths are likely to create wider gaps in living standards across countries compared to pre-pandemic expectations.
“The average annual loss in per capita GDP over 2020–24, relative to pre-pandemic forecasts, is projected to be 5.7 percent in low-income countries and 4.7 percent in emerging markets, while in advanced economies the losses are expected to be smaller at 2.3 percent,” they said.
“Faster progress with vaccinations can uplift the forecast, while a more prolonged pandemic with virus variants that evade vaccines can lead to a sharp downgrade. Multispeed recoveries could pose financial risks if interest rates in the United States rise further in unexpected ways.“
For Africa, IMF forecasts economic growth of 3.4% in 2021 and 4% by 2022, Nigeria is expected to grow by 2.5% in 2021 and 2.3% by 2022, while South Africa is projected to hit growths of 3.1% and 2.0% for the respective years in focus.


The International Monetary Fund (IMF) identified some factors that hamper the economic recovery of low-income countries from the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic, factors including access to vaccines, limited policy space to respond to the crisis, the lack of means for extra spending, pre-existing vulnerabilities such as high levels of public debt in many low-income countries and sometimes weak, negative, total factor productivity performance in some low-income countries. These factors continue to act as a drag on growth.
