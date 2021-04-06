Manufacturing
Nestlé’s capitalization on NSE sheds N103 billion in market value in Q1 2021
The shares of the leading FMCG company declined by 8.64% to close the first quarter lower at N1,375.
Nestlé Nigeria Plc lost a total of N103 billion in market capitalization in the first quarter of 2021, following the decline in the shares of the leading fast-moving consumer goods company.
The decline in the shares of the famed producer of the popular Milo beverage brand was driven by sustained sell-down by investors in the months of February and March, triggered by the need to cycle funds into fixed-income securities.
The move which dropped the shares of the company by 8.64% on the NSE, pressured the company’s market capitalization to about N1.090 trillion at the end of the first quarter of 2021.
Data tracked on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange revealed that Nestlé’s shares declined from N1,505 per share on the 31st of December 2020, to N1,375 per share on the 31st of March 2021. This translates to a N130 per share or 8.64% decline in the shares of Nestlé.
In line with this, the market capitalization of Nestlé Nigeria Plc declined from N1.193 trillion on the 31st of December 2020, to N1.090 trillion on the 31st of March.
What you should know
- Nestlé Nigeria was not the only FMCG company impacted by the sell-off which started in February. Other FMCG companies like Unilever, PZ and Cadbury saw their shares on the Exchange decline by 3.6%, 8.49% and 8.33% respectively during the quarter.
- The NSE Consumer Goods Index, an investable benchmark designed to track the performance of consumer goods companies like Nestlé Nigeria Plc, depreciated by 5.30% in the first quarter of 2021.
- The index lost a total of 30.41 index points between 31st of December 2020 and 31st of March 2021, following sustained sell down in the shares of listed consumer goods companies on the NSE.
Guinness Nigeria’s market value surged by N23.8 billion in March 2021
Shares of Guinness Nigeria Plc in the month of March surged by a whopping 47.07%.
Shares of Guinness Nigeria Plc in March increased by a whopping 47.07% following sustained buying pressures in the company shares.
This move led to a total of N23.8 billion increase in the market capitalization of the brewing company in March.
Data tracked on the Nigerian Stock Exchange website revealed that the market capitalization of Guinness Nigeria Plc rose from N50.5 billion on the 26th of February to N74.3 billion on the 31st of March.
The impressive 47.07% increase in the share price of Guinness was driven by investors buying interest in the shares of the brewer.
The buying interest (driven by the expectation of a sustained reopening of the on-trade channel as restaurants and bars reopen) has seen the shares of the company gain about 78% year-to-date.
What you should know
The NSE Consumer Goods Index, an investable benchmark designed to track the performance of consumer goods companies like Guinness, depreciated by 3.71% in March following sustained sell down in the shares of listed consumer goods companies on the NSE.
The bearish performance of the index was driven by the decline in the shares of NNFM, Champion Breweries, PZ, NB, Dangote Sugar, and eight others; while shares of Guinness Nigeria Plc and Vitafoam returned a gain of 47.07% and 7.10% for investors respectively.
Financial performance in Q2 2020/21
Guinness Nigeria Plc in its last quarterly filings revealed that the company made a profit of N524.2 million in the second quarter of its accounting period 2020/21.
During the quarter, the brewer’s revenue increased by a single digit 2.17% year-on-year, however, the rising cost of sales, the increase in administrative expenses, and finance costs pressured Guinness’s profit down 68.9% year-on-year.
NSE Industrial Index sheds 8.44 index points in March
The overall performance of the companies was bearish in March as the index closed on a negative note with five losers relative to four gainers.
The Nigerian Stock Exchange Industrial Index at the close of trading activities in the third month of 2021, closed on a bearish note, with the index depreciating by 0.44%, to close at 1,889.76 index points for the month.
A preview of the performance of the index revealed that it shed a total of 8.44 index points in the month of March, to complete two consecutive months of decline.
The drop in the index for the second consecutive month in March was occasioned by the decline in the shares of Dangote Cement, Lafarge WAPCO, Portland Paints and two others.
What you should know
- The NSE Industrial Index was designed to provide an investable benchmark to capture the performance of the Industrial Sector. It comprises the most capitalized and liquid companies in the industrial sector and is based on the market capitalization methodology.
- The index monitors the performance of ten industrial companies on the Nigerian Stock Exchange which includes Dangote, BUA, and Lafarge Cement.
- The overall performance of the companies was bearish in March as the index closed on a negative note with five losers relative to four gainers.
- CAP (13.85%) led the gainers’ list followed by BETAGLAS (8.00%) and CUTIX (4.21%), while BERGER (-10.34%) led the loser’s chart for the month, followed by PORTPAINT (-9.85%) and WAPCO (-4.33%).
Top Gainers
• CAP up by 13.85% to close at N22.20.
• BETAGLAS up 8.00% to close N54.00.
• CUTIX up by 4.21% to close at N2.23.
• BUACEMENT up 2.08% to close N73.50
Top Losers
• BERGER down by -10.34% to close at N6.50
• PORTPAINT down by -9.85% to close at N2.93
• WAPCO down by -4.33% to close at N22.10
• DANGCEM down by -2.08% to close at N215.00
