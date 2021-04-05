Connect with us
Real Estate and Construction

Building materials exported in Q4 2020 dropped by N222.26 billion

Building materials exported from Nigeria dropped by N222.26 million, as it fell to N459.31million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Published

2 mins ago

on

The worth of the building materials exported from Nigeria dropped by N222.26 million, falling to N459.31 million in Q4 2020 from N681.57 million recorded in Q4 2019.

The export data rose from N702.5 million in Q4 2017 to N1.09 billion in Q4 2018.

In the quarter under review, the total merchandise trade in the country stood at N9.12 trillion, representing 8.9% over the level recorded in Q3, 2020 but 9.9% lower when compared to Q4, 2019.

These were disclosed by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in its Q4 2020 trade report.

It added that the value of cement, asbestos, articles of stone, mica, and ceramic imported in the fourth quarter of 2020 stood at N31.07 billion. The value of trade in Q4 was the highest recorded over the past year, the NBS stated.

“The export component of trade stood at N3.19 trillion, an increase of 6.7% over the preceding quarter but a drop of 33% over the previous year. The share of exports in total trade declined to 35% in Q4, 2020 from 47% a year earlier. 

“The total imports reached a record high at N5.92 trillion in Q4 2020, an increase of 10.1% over the preceding quarter, and 10.8% over the preceding year,” the report stated.

The report also added that imports accounted for 65% of total trade in Q4 2020, compared to 53% the previous year.

What it means

  • The value of imports nearly doubled the value of exports, as the trade deficit rose to its highest level and a fifth consecutive quarterly deficit of N2.73 trillion, an increase of 14.30% compared to the preceding quarter, was recorded.
  • On an annual basis, total trade was valued at N32.42 trillion in 2020, or 10.3% less than the value recorded in 2019.

Business News

Lagos goes tough on illegal conversion of land use, enforcement begins in Ikeja GRA, Lekki, others

The Lagos State Government has moved against the illegal and unrestrained conversion of land use in government schemes in the state.

Published

6 days ago

on

March 30, 2021

By

Lagos dismisses levy on audio and visual contents, suspends LSFVCB boss, Lagos SEC meeting goes virtual as full lockdown commences, Partial lockdown guidelines for businesses from May 4, Nigeria @ 60: Lagos State Government opts for a low-key celebration of the Independence Day

The Lagos State Government has moved against the illegal and unrestrained conversion of land use in government schemes in the state.

This follows the state government’s determination to stop the unbridled conversion from designated use to mixed-use in Government Schemes in the State.

This disclosure was made by the Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Idris Salako, at an interactive session with the press in his office at the Secretariat, Alausa, on Monday, March 29, 2021.

READ: Lagos moves against estates without layout approvals, to commence enforcement

Salako pointed out that Government Schemes which were originally designated as residential had been subjected to indiscriminate change of use, leading to distortions in the original layout plans and creating planning challenges in the areas.

The Commissioner reiterated the commitment of the State Government to restoring the Schemes to their original plans and warned all those who had converted from designated use to mixed-use to revert forthwith or face immediate enforcement.

READ: Lagos commences disbursement of N1 billion to tourism practitioners, to establish film city

Salako explained that enforcement exercise would commence immediately in Ikeja GRA, Lekki Peninsula Scheme 1, Magodo Residential Scheme I and II, Ogudu GRA, Omole and Apapa GRA.

He added that serving of contravention notices would continue in the other schemes in the State, while their layout is being critically considered.

In case you missed it

  • The Lagos State Government had repeatedly warned against indiscriminate conversion of buildings from residential to commercial by individuals and groups with a threat to commence the restoration of Government Residential Schemes to their original plans.
  • The week-long monitoring and enforcement exercise were to be carried out in the Lekki Peninsula Scheme I and Magodo Residential Schemes I and II.

READ: Nightclub owners in Lagos appeal to government to allow safe reopening

Business

Lagos moves against ‘briefcase’ real estate agents, developers, to protect professionals

The Lagos State Government has urged Lagosians to support its efforts to eliminate fraudulent practices in the real estate industry.

Published

1 week ago

on

March 28, 2021

By

Nigeria’s real estate industry attracts foreign investors, Real Estate: Still not out of the woods

The Lagos State Government has moved against briefcase real estate agents/property developers and artisans saying it will not allow them to take over the real estate sector to the detriment of professionals in the state.

This is as the state government has urged Lagosians to support its efforts to eliminate fraudulent practices in the Real Estate Industry by patronising registered Real Estate Practitioners/Property Developers.

The Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Housing, Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka made this known on Friday, March 26, 2020, while reviewing Real Estate practice in the state during an online interview session with Thinkmint Nigeria – a marketing and communications company.

READ: Lagos moves against estates without layout approvals, to commence enforcement

What the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Housing is saying

Benson-Awoyinka in her statement said, “We should not allow ‘briefcase’ Real Estate Agents/Property Developers and Artisans take over the Real Estate Sector to the detriment of professionals that abound across the State.’’

While noting that Real Estate is not only about buying and selling properties but also about the provision of quality services to potential clients, she advised stakeholders in the sector to leverage the limitless opportunities in the value chain of the sector.

The Special Adviser stated that the Mega City Status of the State necessitated the establishment of the Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Authority (LASRERA) for the safety of residents and investors, and the protection of the interest of players in the Real Estate industry, adding that with the Agency as the regulator, there would be maximum value and Return On Investment for investors in the industry.

READ: Nightclub owners in Lagos appeal to government to allow safe reopening

Benson-Awoyinka who described Real Estate as Lagos State’s goldmine maintained that the sector must be protected and public trust restored for the genuine practitioners to have a deep penetration of the Real Estate Market.

She said, “With the judgment of the Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday, 22nd March 2021, which affirmed the constitutionality of the Lagos State Government, through Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Authority (LASRERA), to regulate the sector in the State, the Agency has legal right to sanitise the real estate sector for increased growth and more investment opportunities across the State.’’

She also revealed that a bill has been sent to the State Assembly for inclusion of the Foreclosure Clause in the Lagos State Mortgage Law. This is part of the governor’s efforts at increasing investor confidence and transparency in the sector.

READ: Lagos to execute development plans in Lekki, others, calls for expression of interest

What you should know

  • It can be recalled that in a bid to sanitize the real estate sector, the Lagos state government, in June 2020, announced a mandatory registration for real estate practitioners like house agents, property developers and professionals in the sector, with the state.
  • The state government through the Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Authority (LASRERA), launched a website and registration database for real estate practitioners in Lagos State as part of efforts to checkmate the activities of fraudsters in the sector.
  • The State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had approved the change of name of the government department, from Lagos State Real Estate Transaction Department to Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Authority (LASRERA).
  • The state government also recently enacted a Law, Lagos State Real Estate Transaction Regulatory Authority Law, which will curb activities of unscrupulous real estate agents and those who pose as estate developers to scam investors.
  • Although, the department has now been upgraded to an agency called Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Authority (LASRERA). The regulatory agency will coordinate, monitor and regulate the activities of practitioners in the real estate business in Lagos.

 

