Billionaire Watch
Billionaire investors in Nigeria you may not know
A compilation of top Investors in companies listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, with whom you may be unfamiliar.
As a Nigerian interested in investing or making money, names like Aliko Dangote, Femi Otedola, Mike Adenuga, Tony Elumelu, Jim Ovia, Rabiu Abdulsalam, etc., come to mind as aspirational role models when it comes to net-worth. These men have all made billions of naira investing in companies listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange either as founders or strategic investors.
- However, there are many other ‘lesser-known investors in companies listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange who are worth billions (in naira).
- These investors are seasoned and while they may not always be the founders of the companies they are invested in; they own a significant chunk of the business through strategic investment stakes that earn them billions annually in capital appreciation and dividends.
In line with our wealth-related articles, we bring to you a Nairametrics compilation of top Investors in companies listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, with whom you may be unfamiliar.
- All the information used for this article is solely based on data available from the audited financial statements of the elite NSE 30 Index of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), while information on their profiles was sourced from their company websites amongst others.
- Nairametrics also maintains a record of directors in all quoted companies including their direct and indirect shareholdings dating as far back as 2015.
Gbenga Oyebode – N3.23 billion
Gbenga Oyebode is one of the founding partners and Chairman, Management Board of Aluko & Oyebode law firm. He is also the Chairman at Okomu Oil Plc and a member of the board of directors of several publicly quoted and private companies in Nigeria. This man needs no introduction, especially for corporate historians and anyone experienced with the workings of corporate Nigeria.
- According to information on the website of his law firm, Gbenga’s extensive experience includes advising several top-tier Nigerian, international and multinational clients on energy and natural resources, project/infrastructure finance, privatization, and telecommunications.
- In this article, we will focus on Gbenga’s ownership in Okomu Oil Plc where he owns 35.94 million units of shares directly and another 5.73 million indirectly, thereby having total share ownership of 45.94 million units and 4.37% stake in the agricultural company.
As of 31st March 2021, his direct stake in the company was worth N3.75 billion at a share price of N90. Aluko Oyebode is worth a whole lot more than this according to our findings.
Olakunle Alake – N1.84 billion
Olakunle Alake was appointed to the Board of Dangote Cement Plc. on 22nd July 2005. He is also the Group Managing Director of Dangote Industries Limited. He was appointed to the Board of Dangote Industries Limited as Executive Director in 2001.
- He holds a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from Obafemi Awolowo University, lle-Ife, and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria.
- He joined Dangote Industries Limited in 1990, after six years at Price Waterhouse Coopers. He has held several management positions in Dangote Industries Limited, including Financial Controller and Head of Strategic Services.
Olakunle holds 8 million direct units of shares in Dangote Cement Plc and 7.19 million units of shares in Dangote Sugar Plc, making a total of N1.84 billion in value as of 31st March 2021.
Ifeoma Esiri – N1.77 billion
Ms. Ifeoma L. Esiri is on the Board of Directors at Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc, Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, Ashbert Beverages Ltd., Ashbert Oil & Gas Ltd., Ashburt Leisures Ltd., Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Ltd., and Veritas Geophysical Nigeria Ltd.
- According to information on the website of Stanbic IBTC, she is a Member of the Nigerian Bar Association; the International Bar Association; the Nigeria Economic Summit Group, and the Institute of Directors, Nigeria. She is a Notary Public and Life Member of the Capital Market Solicitors Association.
Ifeoma owns 34.62 million units of shares in Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc. As of 31st March 2021, her stake in Stanbic IBTC was worth N1.77 billion at a price per share of N51.25.
Dr. Adaora Umeoji – N1.55 billion
Dr. Adaora Umeoji is the Deputy Managing Director of Zenith Bank Plc, with over 20 years of cognate banking and broad executive management experience.
- She holds a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Jos, an MBA from the University of Calabar, and a Doctorate degree in Business Administration from Apollos University, Great Falls, Montana, USA.
- She is the founder of Catholic Bankers Association of Nigeria and is also on the board of Palais Vendome Ltd. and Member of The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, Member of Nigerian Institute of Management, Member of The Institute of Credit Administration, Member of Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Nigeria and Member of The Institute of Chartered Mediators & Conciliators.
She owns 68.87 million units of Zenith Bank shares, with a worth of N1.55 billion as of 31st March 2021.
Wole Oshin – N1.58 billion
Wole is the founder and Group Managing Director of the Custodian Investment Group with interests in Life Insurance, General Insurance, Pensions, and Trusteeship business.
He is a graduate of Actuarial Science from the University of Lagos and a Chartered Insurer by Profession, he holds the Doctor of Finance (Honoris Causa) and is a Fellow of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria, The Risk Managers Society of Nigeria, and the Association of Investment Advisers and Portfolio Managers. He is a past President of Lagos Business School Alumni Association (LBSAA), as well as an alumnus of the Harvard Business School.
Wale Oshin currently owns238.7 million units of Custodian Investment, which is worth about N1.58 billion as of March 31st, 2021 representing a 4.06% stake in the company.
Roger Brown – N1.56 billion
Mr. Brown joined Seplat as Chief Financial Officer in 2013. With a background in finance, he is a qualified Chartered Accountant with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland and also a member of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria.
Following Mr. Avuru’s retirement, Mr. Brown was appointed CEO and assumed the role on the 1st of August 2020.
Prior to joining Seplat, he held the position of Managing Director of Oil & Gas EMEA for Standard Bank Group and prior to this, Senior Manager in the Corporate Finance department of PricewaterhouseCoopers.
Brown Rogers owns 2.84 million units of shares, representing 0.48% of the total 588.4 million listed shares of Seplat Petroleum. As of 31st March 2021, his stakes in the company was worth N1.56 billion.
Devakumar V. G. Edwin – N1.29 billion
Currently, Devakumar Victor Edwin holds the position of Chairman for Agad Nigeria Ltd. He is also on the board of Dangote Group Ltd., Benue Cement Co. and Dangote Cement Plc (former Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director). Mr. Edwin received a graduate degree from the University of Madras.
He joined Dangote Industries Limited in 1992 and has since held several managerial positions within the Group. He is a Chartered Engineer, holding graduate and master’s degrees in Engineering from the Madras University, India, and holds a postgraduate diploma in Management from IITM, Holland, all obtained in 1978, 1980, and 1986 respectively.
Victor Edwin currently owns 6 million units of Shares of Dangote Cement, which sums of to a worth of N1.29 billion as of 31st March 2021.
Olusegun Agbaje – N1.06 billion
Mr. Olusegun Agabje is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, the most capitalised financial institution on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE). He was recently announced as an independent member of the board of PepsiCo, Inc in 2020.
This icon of the Nigerian banking sector needs to introduction having been on the scene for about 3 decades. However, he is not often associated with his wealth which we estimate to be in the billions. In terms of what we can publicly verify, he currently holds 32.15 million direct shares of GT Bank, which worths a sum of N1.06 billion as of 31st March 2021 at a price per unit of N32.85.
Mr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu – N1.05 billion
Ebenezer Onyeagwu is the CEO/Managing Director of Zenith Bank Plc, with a total direct share of 46.5 million units valued at N1.05 billion as of 31st March 2021.
Mr. Onyeagwu is a graduate in accounting from Auchi Polytechnic (1987), He qualified as a Chartered Accountant (ACA) of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) in 1989, almost immediately after graduation. He subsequently became a Fellow (FCA) of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), in 2003.
Ebenezer Onyeagwu is on the board of African Finance Corp. Ltd., Zenith Pensions Custodian Ltd., Zenith Bank (Ghana) Ltd., and Zenith Nominees Ltd. and Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD at Zenith Bank Plc.
Prior to joining Zenith Bank Mr. Onyeagwu occupied the position of Branch Manager at Citizens International Bank Ltd.
Editor’s Regrets: An earlier version of this article erroneously included some directors of Transcorp whose indirect shareholding was misconstrued as direct.
Thanks for the feedback from our readers.
Billionaire Watch
49 years old Ma Huateng is the new richest man in China
Ma Huateng, with a net worth of $64.6bn surpassed the former richest man in China, Zhong Shanshan whose net worth stands at $62.5bn.
49-year-old Ma Huateng is currently the richest man in the most populous country in the world. Ma Huateng who is also called “Pony Ma” by fans, is the Chairman and Founder of Tencent Holdings, China’s biggest Internet enterprise.
Ma Huateng is currently worth $64.6bn surpassing Zhong Shanshan who is currently at $62.5bn according to the Bloomberg Billionaire’s index
Ma Huateng is also the youngest amongst the first 15 multi-billionaires in the world.
At 49 years old, he is the Chairman of Tencent, a company listed amongst the biggest companies in the world by the sheer size of its market capitalization.
READ: President Trump finally bans TikTok, WeChat
Road To riches
Ma Huateng founded Tencent 5 years after graduating from the University of Shenzhen where he studied Computer science. He teamed up with 4 of his colleagues in school to found the business. Tencent is the internet company behind the social media giant WeChat with over 1 billion users.
QQ and WeChat
Tencent’s first product (QQ) was an instant messaging app that connected early adopters of desktop computers and mobile phones. It quickly became China’s largest instant-messaging platform according to the Wall Street Journal.
The company enjoyed early success with QQ. In the coming years, it raised over $32 million in investment and went public in 2004.
In 2011, it launched its most successful product to date – the giant social media platform, wechat.com with over a billion users. In the massive Chinese online market where Facebook and WhatsApp are banned, WeChat enjoys a large share of the market. It also offers its users additional features like shopping, gaming etc.
Tencent primarily makes money from advertisement and premium subscribers.
READ: Elon Musk gains $25 billion in a day, as Tesla surges by 20%
Tencent’s diversified portfolio
Ma Huateng of Tencent is obviously a fan of diversified investment. The company has spread its tentacles to various areas and markets, mostly in the United States.
According To CNBC, Tencent has invested in the following companies:
1. It has a 5% stake in Tesla
2. A 10% stock swap with Spotify
3. A 10% stake in Snap
Pony Ma!
Ma Huateng is referred to as Pony Ma by his large and youthful fan base. He is not related to Alibaba founder Jack Ma; both billionaires, however, share mutual respect.
Ma Huateng is currently worth $63.4bn and is the biggest success story from the streets of Shenzhen which is often referred to as China’s Silicon Valley.
He is the latest richest man in China.
READ: $119 billion valued investment bank, Goldman Sachs to begin offering Crypto in Q2
What you should know
- Ma Huateng and his colleagues did one simple thing. They founded a social media platform for their home country.
- Ma Huateng is a strong beneficiary of the long-standing ‘China First’ policy of the Chinese Communist Party.
- In a world where other countries are relying on US tech companies like Facebook and Apple for their tech products, the Chinese have always insisted on building their own and Ma Huateng is a product of such ideology.
Billionaire Watch
3 unbelievable facts about Warren Buffet, the world’s smartest investor
Here are three remarkable attributes of the multi-billionaire who is tagged the world’s smartest investor.
Warren Buffet is no ordinary man. The Oracle Of Omaha as he is fondly called leads a mysterious lifestyle. He is a man whose life story can be captioned with a single phrase, “Living outside the box.”
Warren Buffet is listed as the sixth richest man in the world with a net worth of $97.1bn.
He is believed to be the richest investor in the world because a large percentage of his wealth comes from investing and making calculated bets on the stock markets.
Warren Buffet also leads a peculiar and somewhat mysterious lifestyle. We highlighted three remarkable attributes of Warren Buffet’s persona which we will be sharing with you.
READ: What Warren Buffet will do if he traded Nigerian stocks
$100,000 annual salary for 40 years
Warren Buffet, according to Business Insider, despite being the 6th richest man in the world, has maintained an annual salary of $100,000 for the past 40 years. The boss of Berkshire Hathaway has approved for himself a paltry $100,000 in compensation every year.
In a 2017 company shareholders meeting, he expressed his views on salary where he stated that fat salaries for top executives encourage short-term thinking. This salary has not changed in the last 40 years. His company spends more on his security than it pays its founder.
It is important to note that other key members of the Berkshire Hathaway company are paid far better than Warren Buffet. For example, finance chief, Marc Hamburg, has seen his salary grow from about $300,000 in 1996 to $3.3 million last year.
READ: Why Warren Buffet’s $4.6m lunch with Bitcoin entrepreneur is experiencing delay
World’s simplest billionaire
Warren Buffet has his breakfast every morning at MacDonald’s, like a regular American citizen and drives a modest car. He lives in the same house he bought several years ago and has continuously told the Press that he feels very comfortable in his home and has no plans of moving.
Early starter
At age 11 Warren Buffet made his first investment in stocks with some cash he earned from a previous small business venture.
At 13, he filed his first tax return.
At 15, Warren Buffet was worth $6000 thanks to his love for the stock markets and trading. Today, he is regarded as the world’s smartest investor. No surprises here.
What you should know
- Warren Buffet is currently 90 years old but his lifestyle and daily routine over the years have remained the same.
- Warren Buffet is currently worth $98.2 billion and has pledged to donate 99% of his wealth. So far he has given more than $41 billion, mostly to the Gates Foundation and his kids’ foundations, according to Forbes.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- Julius Berger Nigeria Plc proposed final dividend of N633.6 million for shareholders.
- 2020 FY Results: Studio Press Plc records a decline of 87% in Profit after tax.
- Transcorp Hotels Plc announces Annual General Meeting.
- 2020 FY Results: Presco Plc records 37.1% increase in profit after tax.
- Sterling Bank Plc posts profit after tax of N11.2 billion in FY 2020
3 Comments