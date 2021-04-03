Business
Medical Special Economic Zones to be established in partnership with IFC – NEPZA
NEPZA has announced a partnership with IFC to establish Medical Special Economic Zones in Nigeria.
The Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) announced it is working with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), to establish Medical Special Economic Zones in Nigeria, and urged the FEC to adopt the policy framework.
This was disclosed by Prof. Adesoji Adesugba, the Managing Director of NEPZA in a meeting with the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, in Abuja on Friday.
The NEPZA boss disclosed that the Medical Zones would be established across the six geo-political zones in partnership with the IFC, citing that the scheme would boost Nigeria’s industrialisation agenda and healthcare service delivery.
The NEPZA boss urged the federal government to support the project to encourage investors to the scheme and make Nigeria a Medical Tourism hub.
“The medical special economic zone remains a tool to reduce medical tourism and to reinstate buoyancy in our economy,’’ he said.
“We have lost more to TB, HIV, so our intention is to put together the kind of scheme that would holistically address the country’s healthcare challenges.
“We have been able to pick some locations and we discovered that it’s even easier for us because there are some states that have already indicated interest to host the project. Lagos, Kwara and Katsina States are waiting for the commencement of this great initiative. While Katsina is on the verge of allotting us 400 hectares of land near the airport for this scheme, we have taken delivery of large sites in Lekki, Lagos and Kwara respectively,” Adesugba added.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported in February 2021 that the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) announced plans in collaboration with stakeholders to launch Nigeria’s first Medical Special Economic Zone (MSEZ).
- Nairametrics also reported in November 2020 that NEPZA was thoughtfully considering setting up 15 Medical Free zones in at least 15 states of the federation which would save the country about $1billion in annual medical tourism.
Business
Crashed jet not shot down by Boko Haram – Nigerian Air Force
The Nigerian Air Force has said that the missing NAF Alpha Jet aircraft was not shot down by Boko Haram.
The Nigerian Air Force has said that the missing NAF Alpha Jet aircraft was not shot down by Boko Haram after reports of Boko Haram’s claims to have shot down the aircraft surfaced in the media.
This information was disclosed by the Nigerian Air Force in a statement on Friday night. In it, the Air Force claimed that the video released by Boko Haram was “deliberately doctored.”
What they are saying
“The attention of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has been drawn to some videos being circulated on Social Media, as well as media reports drawn therefrom, alleging that the NAF Alpha Jet aircraft, which was reported missing in Borno State on 31 March 2021 after losing radar contact, was shot down by terrorists.
One of such videos, in particular, began with sporadic shooting by several terrorists, including underaged children on motorcycles and vehicles.
It later skipped abruptly to a scene depicting an aircraft exploding mid-air, supposedly as a result of enemy action. Another part of the video showed a terrorist, who, while standing by the wreckage, claimed that they had shot down the NAF aircraft.
Although the video is still being thoroughly analysed, it is evident that most parts of the video were deliberately doctored to give the false impression that the aircraft was shot down,” the statement read.
The Air Force added that the video clip failed to show the correlation between the sporadic shooting, which even from casual observation was obviously aimed at ground targets, and the sudden mid-air aircraft explosion.
They urged Nigerians to ignore the contents of the videos making the rounds until all investigations as to how the aircraft crashed are completed.
“The NAF, on its part, remains resolute and will continue to work assiduously, in synergy with sister services and other security agencies, to rid the North East of all terrorist elements,” the statement said.
What you should know
The Nigerian Air Force disclosed late Wednesday evening that one of its aircraft on a mission in the Northern part of Nigeria has lost radar contact.
Alleged reports of the video clip circulated social media, showing Boko Haram taking down a Nigerian Air Force aircraft, with the terrorists posing with the corpse of the dead pilots.
Business
CAC to accept manual submission of some registration processes despite end of deadline
The CAC has stated that it will continue to manual submission of some registration processes despite the end of the deadline.
The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has announced that it will continue to accept manual submission in respect of some specific processes despite the closure of the window on manual submission of registration applications which took place on March 31, 2021.
The decision by CAC on some identified processes is to allow for the conclusion of the interface for online submission under the company registration portal.
This disclosure is contained in a public notice which was issued by the management of CAC on Thursday, April 1, 2021.
The commission in its statement listed some of the processes to include Alteration of Memorandum & Articles of Association and Schedule 14 (Form of Statement to be filed by Banks, Insurance and deposit Finance Institution).
Other processes listed are the Amendment of Constitution and Bi-annual Statement for Incorporated Trustees.
CAC also said that it will continue to accept manual post-incorporation applications which have been queried or for which payments were made on or before March 31, 2021.
However, this can only apply if such applications, with evidence of payment and query worksheet, shall get to the commission not later than April 30, 2021.
What Corporate Affairs Commission is saying
The statement from CAC reads, “The General Public and our Esteemed Customers are aware of the closure of the window on manual submission of Registration Applications which took place on the 31st March 2021 following the deployment of an end-to-end electronic registration solution.
However, the Commission shall continue to accept Manual Submission in respect of the processes listed below pending the conclusion of the interface for online submission under the Company Registration Portal. The processes are:
- Alteration of Memorandum & Article of Association
- Schedule 14 (Form of Statement to be filed by Banks, Insurance and deposit Finance Institution)
- Amendment of Constitution
- Bi-annual Statement for Incorporated Trustees
In addition, the Commission shall continue to accept manual post-incorporation applications which have been queried or for which payments were made on or before 31st March 2021 provided that such applications (accompanied with evidence of payment and query worksheet) shall be forwarded to reach the Commission not later than 30th April 2021.’’
What you should know
- It can be recalled that the Board of Directors of CAC had earlier set the end of December 2020, as the target deadline to get the electronic/online system fully operational in CAC throughout the country.
- This was to help improve ease of doing business and reposition the commission towards organizational excellence.
— Corporate Affairs Commission (@cacnigeria1) April 1, 2021
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- Transcorp Hotels Plc announces Annual General Meeting.
- 2020 FY Results: Presco Plc records 37.1% increase in profit after tax.
- Sterling Bank Plc posts profit after tax of N11.2 billion in FY 2020
- 2020 FY: Sterling Bank Plc proposes dividend of N1.44 billion for shareholders.
- 2020 FY Results: Chams Plc reports a loss after tax of N944.9 million