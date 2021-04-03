Medical Special Economic Zones to be established in partnership with IFC – NEPZA

The Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) announced it is working with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), to establish Medical Special Economic Zones in Nigeria, and urged the FEC to adopt the policy framework.

This was disclosed by Prof. Adesoji Adesugba, the Managing Director of NEPZA in a meeting with the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, in Abuja on Friday.

The NEPZA boss disclosed that the Medical Zones would be established across the six geo-political zones in partnership with the IFC, citing that the scheme would boost Nigeria’s industrialisation agenda and healthcare service delivery.

The NEPZA boss urged the federal government to support the project to encourage investors to the scheme and make Nigeria a Medical Tourism hub.

“The medical special economic zone remains a tool to reduce medical tourism and to reinstate buoyancy in our economy,’’ he said.

“We have lost more to TB, HIV, so our intention is to put together the kind of scheme that would holistically address the country’s healthcare challenges.

“We have been able to pick some locations and we discovered that it’s even easier for us because there are some states that have already indicated interest to host the project. Lagos, Kwara and Katsina States are waiting for the commencement of this great initiative. While Katsina is on the verge of allotting us 400 hectares of land near the airport for this scheme, we have taken delivery of large sites in Lekki, Lagos and Kwara respectively,” Adesugba added.

