Personal Finance
5 business lessons from Elon Musk
Here are fivw important business lessons you can learn from multi-billionaire, Elon Musk.
Elon Musk, currently the richest man in the world, is a serial entrepreneur who has managed to start and scale several businesses in different industries. His most valuable companies, Tesla and SpaceX, are currently worth $773 billion and $74 billion, respectively.
Musk also founded other industry-leading companies such as Zip2, PayPal, Neuralink, SolarCity, Starlink, The Boring Company, Hyperloop and OpenAI. While this may seem like tremendous success for a 49-year-old man (which it actually is), the multi-billionaire also learned a lot during his entrepreneurship journey.
Here are FIVE important business lessons you can learn from the multi-billionaire.
READ: Battle of Titans: Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos share world’s richest title
1. Read vigorously
As a business owner, you can become a leader in your field if you read enough books about it.
Whenever people ask Elon Musk how he learnt to build rockets, his answer is: “I read books.”
In a documentary by Bloomberg Quicktake, we learnt that Musk read the entire Encyclopedia Britannica when he was 9-years-old. He also read science fiction novels for more than 10 hours daily. While you may be unable to spend that amount of time reading books daily, strive to assign a realistic amount of time to read every day.
READ: Meet the 39 years old Chinese billionaire electric car maker
2. Constantly seek and accept criticism
As the billionaire will always say, “a well thought out critique of whatever you’re doing is as valuable as gold.”
When you start your business, rather than assuming you have created a perfect product/service, constantly seek honest criticism from your customers/users. Don’t get it from your friends. They may keep it from you, as they won’t want you to feel inadequate or discouraged.
Elon Musk, last December, advised top business leaders in the US to ditch spreadsheets and instead use the time and energy to seek criticism of their product. According to him, it’s a massive requirement for running a successful business. Don’t just sit in your office, get as much customer feedback as you can and act on them.
READ: How to fund your business without a debt sentence (Part 1)
3. Hire the very best, but fire when necessary
Elon Musk is known to hire the very best but while he hires the most brilliant and innovative people who are not just skilled but also extremely good at what they do, he is also known to fire non-collaborative employees.
In growing a successful company, do not rely too much on an employee. Get a pool of skilled employees who can easily be called upon to fill up vacancies. Use headhunters (professional recruiters) to find these employees if you must.
4. Have a high pain threshold
“A lot of times, people think creating companies is gonna be fun. I would say it’s not. It’s really not that fun. I mean, there are periods of fun. And there are periods where it’s just awful. And particularly if you’re CEO of the company. You actually have a distillation of all the worst problems in a company.” – Elon Musk.
When starting a company, you must have a high pain threshold. The first few months may be exhilarating, but what happens when things don’t go as planned?
You imagined having many customers, but suddenly you don’t have any. You find it difficult to manage your team. You are unable to raise funds. What do you do?
Are you going to give up or are you going to keep pushing relentlessly?
Do you think Tesla and SpaceX would be where they are today if Musk did not have a high pain threshold? In 2008, Tesla was a few days from bankruptcy. The first three launches of SpaceX failed. If the fourth one had failed, that would have been the end of SpaceX and even Tesla. In Musk’s most challenging times, he got divorced. But he remained committed to his goal and never gave up. That’s a high pain threshold.
READ: Successful Entrepreneurs Say These 9 Tips Are Critical To Starting A Great Business
5. Work Like Hell
“Work like hell. I mean, you just have to put in 80 to 100 hours every week. [This] improves the odds of success. If other people are putting in 40 hour work weeks and you’re putting in 100 hour work weeks, then even if you’re doing the same thing, you know that you will achieve in 4 months what it takes them a year to achieve.” – Elon Musk.
As an entrepreneur, you are to put your all into growing your business. That is why it is crucial to only start a business you’re passionate about.
If you read up to this point, congratulations! Here is a bonus for you.
READ: How Elon Musk lost $8 billion this week
6. Reason from first principles
From Musk’s perspective, first principles thinking requires you to boil things down to “the most fundamental truths” and then reason up from there. Musk made us understand what led him to start building rockets. While his main goal was to explore beyond earth, the rockets he would have used to do such were too expensive. As a result, he decided to build his rockets from scratch.
If you want to start and scale a successful business, do NOT reason by analogy. This is what many entrepreneurs do. They see a product or service, then they emulate it but make it slightly better.
With first principles thinking, you have to reason from the ground up. When you want to start a business, ask yourself these critical questions:
‘What problem am I trying to solve?’
‘Why should I solve this problem?’
‘Who has solved this problem and how?’
‘How does my proposed solution solve this problem effectively?’
What can I do that’s completely different and better?’
‘What impact will my proposed solution have in years to come?’
READ: Elon Musk gains $25 billion in a day, as Tesla surges by 20%
Reasoning from first principles is about providing a solution to an existing problem in a completely different and better way. Cars were in existence long before Musk was born. However, what Tesla did was completely different from what other car makers were doing. Tesla harnessed the power of sustainable energy to build electric cars, while others relied on fossil fuels.
Will you like to become the next Elon Musk?
Take note of these business lessons in your entrepreneurial journey and the sky will be the starting point of your success.
Financial Literacy
Employment strategies for startups
Here are a few employment strategies you should adopt as a startup.
As a startup company, one of the tasks you should take seriously is recruitment, and this can be a bit difficult, especially when you are just coming to the limelight and don’t have a structure yet. You should be sure of the type of people you want to join your team and to do this; you will need some strategies which we’ve summarised into: knowing your company’s mission, vision, values and the type of personalities you want to recruit.
To elaborate further, here are a few employment strategies you should adopt as a startup.
- Put your finances into consideration before hiring
It would be best if you thought about your costs and benefits before recruiting as a startup. Some of the questions you must ask yourself are; “Do I need to employ other people for this role? Will I get ROI after recruiting for this role? How beneficial is this person’s skill going to be for my organisation, etc.” You don’t need a large number of employees for your company to function well, all you need is the right talents, and you are good to go.
- Try outsourcing
For one-time or short term projects, you can always use freelancers or agencies to get the job done instead of employing new people. For instance, if you need to create content or advertise your company, you can always use advertisement agencies or get freelancers who are good at the job.
- Have a good employee benefits policy in place
To attract the best talent that will be loyal to you, you need to put a good employee benefits policy in place. Some of the attractive benefits that will help you to attract suitable candidates include compensation, bonuses, pension plan, HMO and overtime pay, amongst others. These benefits will make you attract the best people in the field despite being new.
- Take time to know your candidates
As a startup company, you should be sure to employ the right people because your organisation’s growth depends on it. You need to take time with your recruitment process and get to know your candidates by taking them through a series of tests. You should also have an interactive session with them to get to know them better. Having the best team is vital. Many startup companies, when asked what their success stories are, always mention their team or employees.
- Make use of recruitment agencies
As a new company, you might not have the time to do your recruitment yourself, and this is where recruitment agencies come in. Since it is their job, recruitment agencies take their time to look out for candidates and get the exact talents you need to get your company moving. Recruitment agencies such as EjiCareers help startups to recruit the best talents in Nigeria and also offer consulting services.
- Don’t rush it!
We understand that you want to get your business going as fast as possible, but you have to be patient, especially with the recruitment process, to achieve the best result. Give your company enough time to recruit and carefully headhunt the best people to join your team.
While there have been existing companies doing exactly what you do, you can surpass them as a startup by being strategic about everything you do. One of the aspects you should be strategic about is your recruitment process. Being a startup, you might not have a recruitment team setup, and that’s where recruitment agencies come in. They help remove the stress of getting the right people and help you focus on other areas.
ABOUT US
EjiCareers Recruitment Services is a Recruitment and HR Consulting Agency that prides itself on sourcing the best candidates for organizations in Nigeria. They have a team of recruiters who source for the pool’s best talents and make sure you get exactly what you want in a candidate. Their slogan is, “we choose the right fit for you,” and they do just that. You can contact them on 08097907735/09039926933 or check them out on LinkedIn and Instagram @ejicareers.
Financial Literacy
How to move from middle class to upper class (Part 1)
Here are a few tips to help you elevate to the upper class if you want to leave the middle class.
Every working professional that I know today wishes that they will one day leave the financial struggles of the middle class. And join the freedom of the upper class. If this is your desire, this article is for you. Not many people are pleased by the status of the middle class.
The middle class is a group of overworked, underpaid, and stressed-out people. They depend on an income that is limited, uncertain, and requires a huge amount of stressful work. The upper-class are financially free, work as they please, and are able to pay their bills without financial stress.
Thus belonging to the upper class has a huge financial advantage. And according to research, only 20% of the population belongs to the upper class. The remaining 80% are either living in financial scarcity or broke. But if you want to achieve more financial success in your life, you must move from the limitations of the middle class to the opportunities of the upper class.
READ: How to cut off impulsive spending as a millennial
The truth is there is nothing stopping you from joining the upper-class today. Members of the upper-class were once members of the middle or lower class. They joined the upper class either through their own effort or through the efforts of their parents. This is why I know that you can make the transition today if you choose to. However, only a few people do this in reality. And the reason for this is simple. There is a huge difference between knowing how to do a thing and doing it in reality.
While a lot of people know what to do to improve their financial lives only a few people actually do it. The reason is that knowing requires knowledge which is easy. And doing requires sacrifice which is hard. Doing what it takes to achieve financial success is the most difficult part of climbing to the top. Thus, the reason why many are not yet successful in their lives is that they lack the discipline to pay the price.
This means that this article will only benefit you if you are willing to do what it takes to achieve your goals. So, if you are ready to do what it takes to achieve success, below are the three things you must do to join the upper class.
First, you must understand the real definition of the upper class and how it is different from the middle class. The upper class is beyond just having money. Second, you must know how people join the upper-class group and why the upper class is wealthier than the middle class. And third, you must know how to join the upper-class group, what your options are and the exact steps to take to get to the top.
READ: 6 fundamental risks every business owner must not take for granted
So let’s begin with understanding the definition of the upper class and the middle class.
The upper class is a group of people who have achieved three levels of freedom. The first is work freedom. That is they have the flexibility to choose when and how to work. And they work because they want to make a difference and not because they want to make a living. The second is income freedom.
The upper class controls their own financial destiny. They are financially free and fund their lives majorly from passive sources of income. The third is opportunity freedom. The upper class can seize any opportunity as they please. They have the liberty to do an enormous number of different things that can enlarge their income. And this is why they have enormous wealth-building capacities.
Thus, being a member of the upper class is all about work freedom, financial freedom, and the freedom to seize limitless opportunities. Regardless of how much you earn today, you are still middle class if you lack these three levels of freedom.
READ: How does a bank make N19 billion a month?
The middle class in contrast is a group of people that has three major disadvantages. The first is that they lack work flexibility. People in the middle class have to be physically present to earn income. They have zero work flexibility, can barely take time off work, and are stressed out of their lives. But they work, regardless, because they need to do so to earn a living.
According to a global poll conducted by Gallup, a global research and analytics company, out of the world’s one billion full-time workers, only 15% of people are engaged and happy at work. The remaining 85% of people are unhappy in their jobs. Yet they keep working because they want to earn a living.
The second disadvantage of the middle-class group is that they lack income security. The middle-class live in constant fear of losing their job or income. In instances where their job is secure, they live in the fear of Retirement. They also lack control over their own financial destiny and earn income that is limited in size and advantage. The middle class also majorly fund their life from active income. They are active income rich but passive income poor.
The third disadvantage of the middle-class group is that their source of livelihood depends on a retiring income. The entire middle class are under a 30-year income contract with their employers. This means that their active income earning years is limited to 30 years. In 30 years, they will have to decide what to do with themselves and how to fend for themselves. And the majority of them fail woefully at this.
The reason for this is three-fold. First, they fail to plan for retirement early. Second, they sacrifice their income for others while in active service. And third is that they have skills that function in the career world but fail in the real world. The average middle-class person lacks the capacity to function in the real world. They are not producers or creators of wealth who can take as little as an idea and turn it into mega success.
Usually, they need a structured environment to thrive. And when thrown into the outer society that is largely unstructured, they struggle to create their own income. This is why they crack financially when they lose their jobs or enter retirement. Succeeding in a job and in the outside world and are two different things.
So how do people join the upper class? The answer is simple.
The path to joining the middle class has already been crafted for us. It is a straight, simple, and attainable path. You simply go to school, get good grades, get a job, and work as hard as you can to reach the top of the ladder. This path has been created to help you add value to products and services in exchange for income. Thus, here, the ability to add value is very important.
The path to joining the upper-class is varied. The route is not straight forward and there are different routes to it. To join the upper class, you must develop your mental ability to create wealth from scratch. That is, upper class people must be able to start with almost nothing and create value that multiplies wealth.
To join the upper-class, you have to submit yourself to the leadership of another upper-class person. And be willing to enrol in another school that I call “the school of the Hard Knocks of Life.” In this school, you learn from the trenches of real life. And you will fail many times before you become successful. Creating value from scratch and adding value to existing value is thus, not the same thing. And they have two different potentials for creating wealth.
So what then is the main difference between adding value and creating value? Let’s take a look.
Adding Value
To add value, you must develop the ability to improve, increase, refine or upgrade existing products and services. And deliver these products and services in ways that make profits for an organization. Adding value is thus value that emanates from employers leveraging the time and effort of other people. To work on, expand and improve existing products and services. And it is the way many organizations expand their wealth and income. Adding value is built on the foundation of physical energy.
This is why you typically have to go to work and exert physical energy to earn income. People with the ability to add value earn limited amounts of income and this is because they are taking a limited risk. They are improving and expanding and not creating and producing.
A typical example of people with the ability to add value is employees. Employees have a great ability to add and manage value but are poor at creating value. As long as employees remain within the workforce, they are economically productive. But when they are thrown out into the real world, employees struggle to create their own income. This is why most employees fall apart when they lose their job or enter retirement. Thus, the ability to add value may be enough to help you build a successful career. But to succeed in the outside world you need to develop your ability to create value.
Creating Value
Creating value is the ability to convert ideas and opportunities into finished products and services. That is products that solve real problems and produce real income. It is creating income and wealth from scratch. And it is also the ability to develop your mental capacity.
That is your ability to think accurately, multiply natural resources and innovate or invent new ideas. The ability to create is the force that formed all successful businesses. People who have these abilities focus on developing their mental energy and capacity. And because the mental capacity controls physical capacity they earn the most income. One of the best stories that illustrate the ability to create value is the story of the five loaves of bread and two fishes in the bible.
A long time ago Jesus encountered a multitude of people and only had five loaves of bread and two fishes. He prayed on what he had, distributed it, and fed 5,000 people with it.
But how can five loaves of bread and two fishes feed 5000 people you may ask?
I know what you may be thinking. It must be a miracle and a miracle is different from reality. The truth is yes, it was a miracle, but I find that these miracles happen in our world today. Every day someone wakes up with an idea, scrambles their savings, and uses their mental energy to bring that idea to life. A few years down the line the small idea and little beginnings become a multi-billion-naira company. Only the ability to create value can create this kind of miracle for you.
You see while the middle class focuses their energy on earning a regular income. And making modest gains from their savings and investments. The upper class focuses on creating value, multiplying value, and building billion-dollar companies. Because they have a billion-dollar mindset, they can create fortunes almost overnight. Thus, it is the ability of the upper class to use their mental capacity to multiply little resources that stands them out. It is what makes them wealthier than the middle class.
To develop your mental capacity, you must continuously seek knowledge. Most importantly you need to take action and develop skills that are relevant in the real world. You must also submit yourself to mentorship as it is easier to be pulled up by someone in the upper class than attempting to climb there on your own. People with great mental ability are the greatest winners in the game of wealth. Even when they lose all their wealth, they can make it all back again.
So why do only a few people develop their mental capacity to create wealth?
The answer is simple but not easy.
It is harder to develop mental capacity than physical capacity. Raising your mental capacity to the level where it can multiply little resources is not an easy thing to do. It requires discipline, high pain tolerance, and the ability to see failure as part of success. Until the middle-class is willing to embrace pain and failure as part of success. They will not rise to the level of the upper class.
So now that you know the reason for the disparity in wealth between the middle class and upper class, let’s see how you can join the upper class if you want to leave the middle class. Read my next article.
About the author
Grace Agada is a recognized leading Financial Expert on Nigerian Soil. She is a Renowned Speaker, Author, and Column Contributor in Punch Newspaper, This Day Newspaper, Vanguard newspaper, Business Day Newspaper, Leadership Newspaper, The Tribune Newspaper, and Online Platforms like Nairametrics, Proshare, and Bellanaija. Grace is the author of “The Financial Freedom MBA Program, “The Passive Income Retirement Blueprint” and “The Wealthy Business Blueprint” for Advisors, Consultants, and Coaches who want to get off the roller coaster of irregular income. Grace is on a mission to shrink the middle class and populate the upper class. Her ultimate goal is to create a tribe of professionals that are thriving in any economy. Grace has been featured on BBC Africa. Business Day TV. Inspiration FM. and inside Naijatv. She has consulted for Numerous Top Organizations, Company Directors, Senior Executives, and Top performing Professionals.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- Transcorp Hotels Plc announces Annual General Meeting.
- 2020 FY Results: Presco Plc records 37.1% increase in profit after tax.
- Sterling Bank Plc posts profit after tax of N11.2 billion in FY 2020
- 2020 FY: Sterling Bank Plc proposes dividend of N1.44 billion for shareholders.
- 2020 FY Results: Chams Plc reports a loss after tax of N944.9 million