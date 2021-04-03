Obituaries
Afenifere spokesman, Yinka Odumakin is dead
The Publicity Secretary of the Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere has passed on.
Yinka Odumakin, the Publicity Secretary of the Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere has been reported dead.
According to media reports, he died at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) after a brief illness.
The death of the Afenifere spokesman, which was reported to have occurred at the LASUTH isolation centre was confirmed by his wife, Mrs Joe Okei-Odumakin.
The wife said, “A part of me is gone. A part of me is gone. He fought hard at the intensive care unit. Pray for me to survive this. My love is gone.
“He was OK before. Even on March 10, he was still attending meetings. He was recovering yesterday but he died this morning. I am at the intensive care unit. A part of me is gone.”
Also confirming his death, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, in an early reaction, said, ‘’Yinka’s death is a personal loss to me. Himself and the wife, Joe, have been my long-time friends and allies. I knew them separately before they met and got married. I just called the wife’s line and they’re still at the hospital. My deepest condolences to Josephine and the Odumakin family.’’
Tanzania’s President, John Magufuli dies at 61
John Magufuli, Tanzania's President, has passed on from a brief illness.
The President of Tanzania, John Magufuli has passed away at the age of 61, after an illness that saw him disappear from public life for 2 weeks.
This was disclosed by Vice President, Samia Suluhu Hassan in a broadcast on Wednesday evening.
“Dear Tanzanians, it is sad to announce that today 17 March 2021 around 6 p.m. we lost our brave leader, President John Magufuli who died from heart disease at Mzena hospital in Dar es Salaam where he was getting treatment,” the vice president said
Magufuli had not been seen in public since the 24th of February. The Vice President, Samia Suluhu Hassan, will be sworn in and complete the rest of the five-year term that Magufuli began serving last year after winning a second term, becoming Tanzania’s first female president.
What you should know about Magufuli
Magufuli was born in Chato, north-west Tanzania, in 1959, and Studied Chemistry and maths at the University of Dar es Salaam, after which he worked as a Teacher and Industrial Chemist before he entered Politics.
He was elected as Member of Parliament in 1995, Minister in 2000 and President in 2015.
Obituaries
Supreme Court Judge, Sylvester Ngwuta reported dead
Justice Sylvester Ngwuta, has been reported dead.
A Supreme Court Judge, Justice Sylvester Ngwuta, has been reported dead.
He was said to have died in the early morning of Sunday, March 7, 2021, in his sleep at his official residence in Abuja at almost 70 years.
According to a report from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Justice Ngwuta who is from Amofia-Ukawu, Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, was said to be getting set for his retirement from the Supreme Court on March 30, 2021, upon attainment of the mandatory retirement age.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that Justice Ngwuta was arraigned before the Federal High Court in Abuja in 2017 over money laundering and passport charges after large sums of money were discovered in his residence following a raid by security officials
- He started his private legal practice at Abakaliki in July 1978 to October 1995, from where he was appointed a judge of the High Court Abia in October 1995 and then promoted to the Court of Appeal on May 22, 2003, was finally sworn-in as Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria in May 2011.
- He was the chairman of a judicial panel of inquiry into the Obegu Enyibichirikwo Disturbance 1997-1998 and has been a member of several Election Petition Tribunal, Governship and legislative House Election Petition Tribunal; Nasarawa State held at Lafia in February 1999, National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal Plateau State held at Jos in April 1999, among others.
