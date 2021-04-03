Afenifere spokesman, Yinka Odumakin is dead

Yinka Odumakin, the Publicity Secretary of the Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere has been reported dead.

According to media reports, he died at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) after a brief illness.

The death of the Afenifere spokesman, which was reported to have occurred at the LASUTH isolation centre was confirmed by his wife, Mrs Joe Okei-Odumakin.

The wife said, “A part of me is gone. A part of me is gone. He fought hard at the intensive care unit. Pray for me to survive this. My love is gone.

“He was OK before. Even on March 10, he was still attending meetings. He was recovering yesterday but he died this morning. I am at the intensive care unit. A part of me is gone.”

Also confirming his death, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, in an early reaction, said, ‘’Yinka’s death is a personal loss to me. Himself and the wife, Joe, have been my long-time friends and allies. I knew them separately before they met and got married. I just called the wife’s line and they’re still at the hospital. My deepest condolences to Josephine and the Odumakin family.’’

Details later…