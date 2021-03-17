Health
Evercare’s $1 billion emerging market health fund will reverse outbound medical tourism – VP Osinbajo
The Federal Government has described the Evercare choice to invest its $1 billion emerging market health fund in Nigeria as the birth of what will be one of the fastest-growing in the Nigerian economy.
This was disclosed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo while commissioning Evercare Hospital in Nigeria.
According to him, the development will help the nation “reverse the trend of outbound medical tourism and become a place of choice for specialised procedure in healthcare.”
He said, “The opening of Evercare Hospital in Nigeria marks an exciting moment for healthcare in Nigeria. This is not just because of the several groundbreaking innovations that come with the package, but perhaps even more for what this holds for the future of medical care in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa as the business landscape for medical care becomes wider.
“The fact that Evercare chose to invest in Nigeria with the Evercare one-billion-dollar ($1 billion) emerging market health fund, truly confirms that we are seeing the birth of what will be one of the fastest-growing areas in the Nigerian economy. This will help us reverse the trend of outbound medical tourism and become a place of choice for specialised procedure in healthcare.”
Chairman, Evercare Hospital Lekki, Tosin Runsewe, said: “Evercare Hospital Lekki is determined to transform the healthcare sector by focusing on delivering value-based, and accessible quality care to Nigeria. This project which is impact-based has created hundreds of jobs, thereby positively affecting the economy and nation at large. Evercare Hospital Lekki has no doubt invested in a community of diverse, qualified, and service-driven people to provide the best quality affordable care to its patients.”
What you should know
- Some of the investors of the facility are Evercare Group, Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation among others.
- It is a strategic investment on the part of NSIA and others to support the Nigerian healthcare sector by providing quality and accessible healthcare which will help alleviate some of the burden brought on by medical tourism.
- Evercare’s facility is equipped and designed with modern state-of-the-art infrastructure and diagnostic services, with core focus specialties including Mother & Child Services, Cardiac Sciences, Neurosciences, Orthopedics, Critical Care & Emergency Medicine. The team is comprised of a mix of highly skilled local and international full-time and visiting consultants, setting a benchmark that will enhance the long-term sustainability of the country’s healthcare ecosystem for both patients and practitioners.
