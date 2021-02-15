Business
FG announces plan to concession Lagos Int’l Trade Fair Complex, Calabar Special Economic Zone, others
FG through the BPE has announced plans to concession Lagos Int’l Trade Fair Complex, Calabar Special Economic Zone and other assets.
The Federal Government through the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) has announced plans to concession the Tafawa Balewa Trade Fair Complex, Lagos International Trade Fair Complex (LITFC), Calabar Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and Kano Special Economic Zone (SEZ).
According to NAN report, this was disclosed by Amina Othman, the Head of Public Communications at BPE in a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday.
She added the BPE has scheduled to disclose more on the concessions at an International Investors’ webinar on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.
“The webinar is in line with the new mandate of BPE as contained in a new Federal Government circular.
“It gives the bureau the responsibility for the concession of public enterprises and infrastructure already listed in the first and second schedules of the Public Enterprises Act.
“Acting on behalf of the Federal Government as the counterparty on all infrastructure projects being developed on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) basis,” she added.
What you should know
- Recently, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, led other members of the Bankers’ Committee to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Federal Government for the handover of the National Arts Theater, Iganmu, Lagos.
- Nairametrics earlier reported that the Federal Government declared that the Special Concession Account (SCA) for Public-Private Partnerships with the CBN has netted the sum of N2,400,689,340 so far.
- The Federal Government revealed recently that it is expecting over N1 trillion investments from the private sector for the development and maintenance of the various highways earmarked for concessioning under the Highway Development Management Initiative (HDMI).
UK approves more foreign direct investments into Lagos
The UK Government has approved more foreign direct investments into Lagos State.
The UK Government over the weekend gave its approval for more foreign direct investments in Lagos State, as plans have been concluded for the take-off of the first waste to energy plant in the state.
This is as a firm is expected to invest about $125 million to $150 million to build a waste to energy facility.
This approval was given by the Deputy British High Commissioner in Nigeria, Mr Ben Llewellyn Jones while speaking at Igando Refuse Dumpsite after a guided tour of facilities of the West African ENRG, in the company of some Lagos State officials, led by the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tunji Bello.
What they are saying
Llewellyn Jones in his statement said, “Though some people think about Nigeria and investments and look the other way, we say ‘look this way’. We will help you and it is a real opportunity here as it is being demonstrated today and even opportunities to grow beyond even what is being achieved now, which is so fantastic.
“It is absolutely outstanding what is being achieved using British technology, finance and real great Nigerian drive and expertise to create something special that is really going to grow and grow,’’ the diplomat added.
Jones reiterated that so many issues of climate change, the challenge of pollution, challenge of drainage and of plastics getting into the drains cropped up at the site but are being solved by the West African ENRG waste conversion facility, which is so impressive.
In his welcome statement, the Lagos State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tunji Bello, said the quest of West African ENRG to move from waste-to-wealth to establishing the first waste-to-energy facility speaks volumes about the conducive business atmosphere in Lagos.
He said West African ENRG came to Lagos in 2014 and had its waste conversion plant unveiled by Governor Fashola in 2015, saying the company now plans to set up a waste-to-energy plant.
Bello said, “There were some intervals of difficulties, that we have now successfully overcome. Now, we have been able to restore all that they started with. They have also improved a lot of things. You must have observed during the inspection today a lot of conversion processes from waste to plastics, rubber, cans and bottles.’’
“Lagos has always been a Mecca of investments. What we just need to do is to make sure that infrastructural developments are accelerated and substantial progress is being made in that regard. We have the roads, water and other infrastructural facilities ready,’’ he said.
On his part, the CEO of West African ENRG, Mr Paul O’Callaghan, while conducting the guests around the facility, said his organisation plans to invest about $125 to $150 million dollars to build a 25 megawatts waste-to-energy facility that would process 2.5 tonnes of waste daily.
O’Callaghan explained, “At the moment, it takes three to four hours in the dry season to tip waste at the open landfill site to the wet season that takes as much as 24 hours depending on the weather. We are committing to under 30 minutes and aiming for 15 minutes turnaround time.’’
He said the new project means the PSP will move from houses to the waste-to-energy facility and within 15mins will be back on the streets collecting wastes, thus creating a better economy for the PSP and a quicker and cleaner Lagos State.
O’Callaghan, also expressed the readiness of his firm to convert the Olusosun dumpsite to a waste-to-energy facility that would be built to British standards in terms of emission control if closed down, adding that it would take approximately 20 months to complete after groundbreaking.
What you should know
- The waste to energy projects initiated by the Lagos State Government, is in response to the prevalent power outage in the state, making use of domestic wastes which has long been a huge challenge.
- This the state hopes to achieve through a partnership with the private sector in having a cleaner and waste-free environment and increasing the power generation in Lagos, Nigeria’s economic hub.
Ebola outbreak: A public health advisory will be issued soon – NCDC
The NCDC says it is aware of confirmed Ebola cases in Guinea and is assessing the risk to Nigeria.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said it would soon issue a public health advisory over the rising Ebola cases in the West African nation of Guinea.
The NCDC disclosed this in a social media statement on Sunday evening.
“NCDC is aware of confirmed Ebola cases in Guinea and is assessing the risk to Nigeria,” the agency said.
It added that talks have started with WHO, West African Health Organization and the Africa CDC in coordinating efforts in the region.
NCDC is aware of confirmed #Ebola cases in Guinea and is assessing the risk to Nigeria
We’re in touch with @WHO @OoasWaho @AfricaCDC who are coordinating efforts in the region
A public health advisory will be issued soon pic.twitter.com/EnydUUea0S
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) February 14, 2021
What you should know
- Public health officials in Guinea declared Ebola as an epidemic on Sunday after recording seven cases and three deaths, the first of its kind since the Ebola pandemic of 2014-2016.
- World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti said that the WHO is ramping up readiness & response efforts to the potential resurgence of Ebola in West Africa, a region that suffered so much from Ebola in 2014.
