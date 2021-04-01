Coronavirus
COVID-19: Over 700 thousand Nigerians vaccinated in March
The NPHCDA has announced the successful vaccination of over 700 thousand Nigerians in March.
Nigeria vaccinated a total of 718,412 people in the month of March, representing 35.7% of its total vaccine proportion.
This was disclosed in a social media statement by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency on Wednesday.
Lagos State remains the State with the most vaccinations at 136,356, representing 53.7% of its vaccine proportion, while Kwara State tops the proportion list with 104.2% at 29,061 vaccinations.
Kogi state remains the only state yet to vaccinate anyone. Meanwhile, the FCT has conducted 24,810 vaccinations representing 22.6% of its population.
What you should know: Nigeria’s vaccines arrived on the 2nd of March, 2021. Dr Cyprian Ngon was the first to receive the vaccine. He led the first set of health workers including Nurse Faith E. Eragbai, Dr. Nuru Joseph and Dr. Thairu Yunusa to receive the vaccine.
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 31st of March 2021, 129 new confirmed cases and 1 death was recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 162,891 confirmed cases.
On the 31st of March 2021, 129 new confirmed cases and 1 death was recorded in Nigeria.
To date, 162,762 cases have been confirmed, 151,532 cases have been discharged and 2,056 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
A total of 1.77 million tests have been carried out as of March 29th, 2021 compared to 1.63 million tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 31st March 2021,
- Total Number of Cases – 162,891
- Total Number Discharged – 151,648
- Total Deaths – 2,057
- Total Tests Carried out – 1,767,694
According to the NCDC, the 129 new cases are reported from 13 states- Lagos (46), Ondo (19), Nasarawa (14), Kaduna (11), Borno (9), Bauchi (8), Akwa Ibom (5), FCT (5), Jigawa (4), Plateau (3), Bayelsa (2), Osun (2) and Rivers (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 57,594, followed by Abuja (19,617), Plateau (9,024), Kaduna (8,921), Rivers (6,909), Oyo (6,838), Edo (4,875), Ogun (4,617), Kano (3,908), Ondo (3,172), Kwara (3,083), Delta (2,599), Osun (2,527), Nasarawa (2,325), Enugu (2,237), Katsina (2,083), Gombe (2,030), Ebonyi (2,007), Anambra (1,909), Akwa Ibom (1,765), and Abia (1,665).
Imo State has recorded 1,642 cases, Bauchi (1,521), Borno (1,327), Benue (1,188), Adamawa (1,051), Niger (930), Taraba (910), Ekiti (865), Bayelsa (852), Sokoto (774), Jigawa (518), Kebbi (442), Cross River (366), Yobe (313), Zamfara (232), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State announced the closed down of the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre, with effect from Friday, 31st July 2020. He also mentioned that the Agidingbi Isolation Centre would also be closed and the patients relocated to a large capacity centre.
Due to the increased number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria, the Nigerian government ordered the reopening of Isolation and treatment centres in the country on Thursday, 10th December 2020.
On 26th January 2021, the Federal Government announced the extension of the guidelines of phase 3 of the eased lockdown by one month following the rising cases of the coronavirus disease in the country and the expiration of phase 3 of the eased lockdown.
On 28th February 2021, the federal government confirmed that the first tranche of Covid-19 vaccines will arrive in Nigeria on Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021.
On Tuesday, 2nd March 2021, the National Primary health Care Development Agency announced the arrival of the expected COVX Astrazeneca/Oxford covid-19 vaccines.
On Saturday, 6th March 2021, President Muhammadu Buhari and his vice, Yemi Osinbajo received vaccination against the covid-19 as the State House in Abuja.
African Union signs deal for 400 million Johnson and Johnson single shot vaccine
AU is set to receive 220 million doses of the Johnson and Johnson (J&J) single-shot vaccine through the AVAT programme.
The African Union will receive 220 million doses of the Johnson and Johnson (J&J) single-shot vaccine through the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust (AVAT).
The was disclosed by the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) in a statement on Monday. They added that a potential 180 million vaccines could also be purchased after the vaccine purchase agreement was signed.
What Afrexim is saying:
- The vaccines will be made available to African countries through the African Medical Supplies Platform (AMSP), over a period of 18 months.
- The successful conclusion of the agreement was made possible by the support of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) and the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), who supported the negotiation process with Johnson and Johnson.
- UNICEF is also acting as procurement and logistics agent, while the African Vaccine Acquisition Task Team (AVATT) was supported in terms of advice on various aspects by the World Health Organisation (WHO).
President of Afreximbank, Prof. Benedict Oramah, said the bank is highly honoured to have been given the opportunity by the African Union to facilitate this impactful transaction under the auspices of AVATT.
“This financing will support Intra-African trade and we have already commenced engagement with our financial partners to secure the additional funding that would support procurement if Africa decides to procure the additional 180 million doses,” he added.
In case you missed it: The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) disclosed on Sunday that it has vaccinated 513,626 Nigerians so far, representing a total sum of 25.5% of Nigeria’s vaccine proportion.
