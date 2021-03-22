Coronavirus
Nigeria records lowest daily Covid-19 cases in 112 days
Nigeria recorded 86 new cases of the covid-19 disease on Sunday, which is the lowest recorded in 112 days.
On Sunday, 21st March 2021, Nigeria recorded a total of 86 new confirmed cases of the covid-19 disease, which is the lowest daily number of cases recorded in exactly 112 days.
This is according to information obtained from the website of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and historic data tracked by the Nairalytics – the research arm of Nairametrics.
The last time Nigeria recorded daily cases of the disease less than 86, was on the 29th of November 2020, when 82 cases and 2 deaths were recorded by the NCDC.
This indicates that the pandemic curve in Nigeria is flattening at a rapid pace as the number of active cases has dropped to 11,808 compared to 19,909 recorded at the beginning of the month of March.
So far, Nigeria has recorded 161,737 cases of the disease and 2,030 related deaths, having carried out tests on 1.68 million people between 28th February 2020 to date.
States with highest cases
Lagos state has recorded 57,273 cases of the disease, 426 deaths and currently has 60 cases in admission, Abuja is second on the list with 19,580 recorded cases, 156 deaths, and 3,534 cases still in admission.
Plateau State stands third with 9,006 cases, 57 deaths, and 62 patients still admitted, Kaduna with 8,858 cases, 65 deaths, and 84 cases in admission, while Rivers State has recorded 6,855 cases, 98 deaths, and 113 cases in admission.
Others include; Oyo (6,823), Edo (4,868), Ogun (4,610), Kano (3,889), and Ondo (3,157).
Why this matters
The rapid decline in the number of new cases recorded in the country is an indication that Nigeria has fallen out of the second wave of the pandemic and could resume economic activities fully considering that vaccine has been disbursed and administered in various states of the federation.
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 161,737 confirmed cases.
On the 21st of March 2021, 86 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria.
To date, 161,737 cases have been confirmed, 147899 cases have been discharged and 2,030 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
A total of 1.68 million tests have been carried out as of March 20th, 2021 compared to 1.6 million tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 21st March 2021,
- Total Number of Cases – 161,737
- Total Number Discharged – 147,899
- Total Deaths – 2,030
- Total Tests Carried out – 1,684,305
According to the NCDC, the 86 new cases are reported from 7 states- FCT (33), Lagos (28), Ondo (11), Kano (7), Akwa Ibom (3), Rivers (3), and Kaduna (1)
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 57,210, followed by Abuja (19,525), Plateau (9,006), Kaduna (8,848), Rivers (6,852), Oyo (6,823), Edo (4,867), Ogun (4,610), Kano (3,881), Ondo (3,129), Kwara (3,067), Delta (2,597), Osun (2,506), Nasarawa (2,315), Enugu (2,221), Katsina (2,082), Gombe (2,025), Ebonyi (1,976), Anambra (1,909), Akwa Ibom (1,733), and Abia (1,649).
Imo State has recorded 1,639 cases, Bauchi (1,482), Borno (1,324), Benue (1,188), Adamawa (942), Niger (930), Taraba (910), Ekiti (857), Bayelsa (863), Sokoto (773), Jigawa (501), Kebbi (438), Cross River (357), Yobe (293), Zamfara (231), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State announced the closed down of the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre, with effect from Friday, 31st July 2020. He also mentioned that the Agidingbi Isolation Centre would also be closed and the patients relocated to a large capacity centre.
Due to the increased number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria, the Nigerian government ordered the reopening of Isolation and treatment centres in the country on Thursday, 10th December 2020.
On 26th January 2021, the Federal Government announced the extension of the guidelines of phase 3 of the eased lockdown by one month following the rising cases of the coronavirus disease in the country and the expiration of phase 3 of the eased lockdown.
On 28th February 2021, the federal government confirmed that the first tranche of Covid-19 vaccines will arrive in Nigeria on Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021.
On Tuesday, 2nd March 2021, the National Primary health Care Development Agency announced the arrival of the expected COVX Astrazeneca/Oxford covid-19 vaccines.
On Saturday, 6th March 2021, President Muhammadu Buhari and his vice, Yemi Osinbajo received vaccination against the covid-19 as the State House in Abuja.
Covid-19 vaccines delivered to 35 States – NPHCDA
NPHCDA has stated that it has delivered the covid-19 vaccines to 35 states in the country.
The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) disclosed to the National Economic Council (NEC) that it has delivered the covid-19 vaccines to 35 states in the country.
This was disclosed by NPHCDA’s Executive Director, Dr Faisal Shuaib, at the NEC meeting on Thursday in Abuja.
“All states except Kogi have received their vaccines.
“The vaccination application has been launched in most states’ Treatment Centres even against distractions and criticism of the Federal Government’s efforts to ensure availability of vaccines in the nation.
“The roll-out of the vaccines across Healthcare Front-line Workers and other Health Support Staff was scheduled to commence by March 15, 2021, in some States, with the intention of wider coverage after the training of the states’ health workers across board,” he told the NEC.
The NPHCDA boss also added that it plans to commence a weekly record of a dashboard showing the level and efficacy of the inoculation by the end of Monday, March 15, 2021, and revealed that Nigeria would receive its second batch of vaccines before the second dose of the vaccine intake is concluded.
The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) also announced recently that over 50% of Nigerians have admitted that they will take the Covid-19 vaccines, compared to earlier studies which showed that up to 75% of Nigerians said they will not take it.
