Exchange rate falls at NAFEX window, as dollar supply drops further
The exchange rate between the naira and the US Dollar depreciated by 0.08% to close at N410/$1 on Friday.
Friday, 19th March 2021: The exchange rate between the naira and the US Dollar closed at N410/$1 at the Investors and Exporters window, where forex is traded officially.
The Naira depreciated marginally against the US Dollar on Friday, 19th March 2021, to close at N410/$1. This represents a 0.08% decline when compared with the N409.67/$1 recorded in the previous day.
Also, the Naira maintained stability against the US Dollar in the parallel market, to close at N485 to a dollar. the same as recorded on the previous day, as the country’s external reserves dipped further to stand at $34.42 billion as of 18th March 2021.
Forex turnover also dropped by 52.7% from $98.2 million recorded on Thursday to $46.43 million on Friday.
Trading at the official NAFEX window
Naira depreciated against the US Dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Friday to close at N410 to a dollar. This represents a 33 kobo drop when compared to N409.67/$1 recorded on Thursday, 18th March 2021.
- The opening indicative rate closed at N410.05 to a dollar on Friday. This represents a N0.91 depreciation when compared to N409.14/$1 recorded on Thursday.
- Also, an exchange rate of N412 to a dollar was the highest rate recorded during intra-day trading before it closed at N410/$1. It also sold for as low as N394/$1 during intra-day trading.
- Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window dropped by 52.7% on Friday, 19th March 2021.
- A cursory look at the data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ showed that forex turnover declined from $98.2 million recorded on Thursday, March 18, 2021, to $46.43 million on Friday, March 19, 2021
Cryptocurrency watch
Bitcoin, the world’s most popular and largest cryptocurrency dipped by 0.87% in the early hours of Monday to sell for $56,880.
- This came on the back of a report, released by Deutsche Bank, which noted that Bitcoin is too important to ignore and is now the third-largest currency in terms of the total value in circulation.
- The report also stated that various governments and central banks know that cryptocurrencies are here to stay and are expected to start regulating the industry this year.
- Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Central Bank had instructed all Deposit Money Banks, Non-Financial Institutions, and Other Financial institutions to immediately close the accounts of persons transacting in or operating cryptocurrency within their systems.
- This move caused peer-2-peer transactions of Bitcoin in Nigeria to surge by 15% within the period.
Oil prices continue to decline
Crude oil prices recorded their biggest declines witnessed in recent times as Brent Crude dipped by as much as 6.8% in the week ended 19th March 2021.
- The decline in the price of crude oil could be attributed to the new wave of concern regarding oil demand, lockdowns in Europe, vaccine safety concerns, and growing oil stocks in the United States.
- This is despite the upward trend recorded in recent weeks when oil prices hit the $70 per barrel mark after the OPEC+ decided to sustain the production cut for an additional month.
- Meanwhile, on Sunday, 21st March 2021, Brent Crude closed at $64.08 (-0.7%). WTI (-0.72%), Bonny Light (-2%), and Natural Gas (-1.3%)
External reserves
Nigeria’s external reserve declined by 0.07% on Thursday, 18th March 2021 to stand at $34.42 billion being a record low in over 10 months.
- The country’s external reserve declined from $34.44 billion recorded as of Thursday, 18th March 2021 to stand at $34.42 billion as of 19th March 2021.
- The last time Nigeria’s external reserve position, dropped to this low, was on the 8th of May 2020, when the reserve stood at $34.29 billion
- Meanwhile, the latest decline indicates that Nigeria’s current external reserve position has lost about $683.2 million in the month of March 2021.
- It is worth noting that the recent bearish run at the global crude oil market could further dip the country’s external reserves as Brent Crude oil is currently selling at $60.96 per barrel.
Crypto dollar won’t replace cash – US Federal Reserve Chief
US Federal Reserve Chief has stated that central bank digital currencies would need to be integrated with other existing payment systems.
Jerome Powell, the leader of the world’s most powerful bank has recently disclosed that upcoming central bank digital currencies would need to be integrated with other existing payment systems, meaning it will not replace cash but complement such medium.
“A recent report from the Bank for International Settlements and a group of seven major central banks, which includes the U.S Central Bank assessed the feasibility of CBDCs in helping central banks deliver their public policy objectives,” Powell said in a news report credited to Bloomberg.
What you need to know:
- The U.S government had earlier considered a framework in creating a U.S. central bank digital currency which would be mined through the blockchain protocol, transferred between users, and recorded in a public ledger.
- The digital dollars would be stored in a distributed database via the internet, on an electronic computer database, within a stored-value card or virtual files.
The U.S Fed Chief was making such remarks at a conference hosted by the Committee on Payments and Market Infrastructures, a group of global central bankers convened by the Bank for International Settlements.
“The Covid crisis has brought into even sharper focus the need to address the limitations of our current arrangements for cross-border payments,” Powell said. “And as this conference amply demonstrates, despite the challenges of this last year, we still have been able to make important progress.”
Recall many months ago, the world’s largest economy considered the use of digital dollars, following slow COVID-19 stimulus payments to its citizens. The U.S Congress recently heard testimonies on the usage of digital dollars to facilitate the U.S’ legacy financial infrastructure.
Banks automatically create domiciliary accounts for Naira4Dollar recipients
The Naira4Dollar Scheme does not require banks to seek your permission to open a domiciliary account.
Commercial banks in Nigeria are automatically opening domiciliary bank accounts for Beneficiaries of diaspora remittances in Nigeria under the CBN’s Naira4Dollar scheme, Nairametrics authoritatively confirms.
The central bank introduced the scheme earlier in the month, offering N5 for every dollar remitted through any commercial bank or its partner receiving banks in Nigeria. The scheme took effect on Monday, March 8, 2021, and will end on Saturday, May 8, 2021.
According to the CBN, the scheme is “an effort to sustain the encouraging increase in inflows of diaspora remittances into the country”, a major source of forex liquidity for the apex bank.
The scheme is aimed at improving Nigeria’s remittance inflows which Nairametrics currently estimates to be about $1.1 billion citing CBN data as its source.
How it works
As part of our Financial advocacy initiative, Nairametrics Research conducted an investigation to determine the efficacy of the scheme and to find out whether commercial banks were complying with CBN’s directive to banks to pay beneficiaries in dollars and an extra N5 per dollar remitted.
Here are our findings;
- We got someone to transfer $100 to a beneficiary in Nigeria.
- The beneficiary provided their local naira bank account nos.
- The transferor who resides abroad then transferred the $100 to the beneficiary’s account in Nigeria using World Remit.
- World Remit sends an email and text notification to the beneficiary confirming that an inflow has been deposited in the account.
- The beneficiary went to the bank to claim the inflow. Upon discussing with the bank official, they are told that they received the $100 in a domiciliary account.
- The account owner then asks how an account was opened without their knowledge. The bank official responds that the account is automatically created upon receipt of foreign remittance.
- We then asked if the account is a suspense account or if that is transactional, the bank official responds that it is transactional, however, to a cumulative inflow of $2,000.
- Once the inflow is higher than this amount, the beneficiary is expected to fulfill KYC requirements to continue operating the account.
- The inflow can also be seen in the bank’s mobile banking application balances. The amount received is withdrawn easily and then you can go to the streets to sell at the prevailing black market rate.
- The N5 per dollar was also credited to the beneficiary bank account.
What this means
This new initiative suggests the CBN has temporarily opened up the ease of account opening for domiciliary accounts as this promo is meant to last for three months.
- Commercial banks do not need the permission of the recipients to open a domiciliary account, a huge departure from the CBN’s strict policy documentation requirement for opening domiciliary accounts.
- However, we observed that the email communication from World Remit includes a comment on account opening under the BIC/SWIFT as follows “consentNGUSDAccountCreation”.
- Apart from dependents expecting money from loved ones abroad, Small Business owners operating in Nigeria can now receive funds from clients without the need to provide a domiciliary account nos in the first instance.
- All they need to do is provide their naira bank account number and then their bank automatically opens a domiciliary account number once a remittance inflow is received.
- If this initiative is sustained, it could create a massive platform for the retail market to receive or earn a significant amount of forex abroad without the need to own a PayPal account or any other competing account.
But…
While Nairametrics Research also suggests the inflows can be withdrawn at source, it could also open up beneficiaries to tax authorities who also monitor bank account inflows.
- The Federal and State Inland Revenues also have access to bank accounts and can track inflows which they often use as a basis for their “best of judgment” tax demand notices.
- This development may also be viewed by critics as the CBN effectively dollarizing the economy through the proliferation of domiciliary account openings.
It is also perceived by critics as confirmation that the CBN is allowing Nigerians to withdraw and sell dollars via the black market.
