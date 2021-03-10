Currencies
Naira falls to N412/$1 at NAFEX window as dollar supply jumps by 238%
Naira depreciated yet again at the NAFEX window to close at a record low of N412/$1 on Tuesday 9th March 2021
Tuesday 9th March 2021: The exchange rate between the naira and the US Dollar closed at N412 to a dollar at the Investors and Exporters window.
Naira depreciated yet again at the NAFEX window to close at a record low of N412/$1 on Tuesday 9th March 2021, representing a 0.03% decline when compared to N411.88/$1 recorded on Monday, 8th March 2021.
Also, Naira weakened further against the US Dollar in the parallel market to close at N482/$1 on Tuesday, 9th March 2021, despite recording a similar decline on Monday. This decline at the NAFEX window and at the parallel market came on the back of CBN’s announcement of a Naira4Dollar scheme.
According to the Apex bank, beneficiaries of diaspora remittances will be paid N5 for every $1 remitted through the banks.
Trading at the official NAFEX window
Naira depreciated further against the US Dollar to a record low at the Investors and Exporters window on Tuesday to close at N412 to a dollar. This represents a 12 kobo decline when compared to N411.88/$1 recorded on the previous trading day.
- The opening indicative rate closed at N410.91 to a dollar on Monday. This represents a 73 kobo gain when compared to N411.64/$1 recorded on Monday.
- Also, an exchange rate of N415 to a dollar was the highest rate during intra-day trading before it closed at N412/$1. It also sold for as low as N390/$1 during intra-day trading.
- Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window skyrocketed by 237.7% on Tuesday, 9th March 2021.
- A cursory look at the data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ, forex turnover increased from $32.58 million recorded on Monday, March 8, 2021, to $110.01 million on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.
Cryptocurrency watch
The world’s flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin surged by 3.56% to trade at 54.294.73 as at 11.34 pm on Tuesday, 9th February 2021 compared to $503,299.51 recorded around the same time on Monday.
- This increase came after Norwegian oil billionaire Kjell Inge Rokke, owner of Aker Asa announced that his company has established a business, Seetee AS to tap into the potential of the cryptocurrency.
- According to him, he believes that bitcoin could become the core of a new monetary architecture and each coin could be worth millions of dollars.
- Meanwhile, onchain data have revealed that bitcoin exchange balances held on popular trading platforms have continued to deplete since October 2020.
- The analysis shows that popular trading exchanges like Coinbase, Binance, Huobi, and many other platforms have lost 20% of bitcoin balances during the last 12 months.
- This suggests that investors are accumulating, rather than selling the bitcoin on exchanges.
Oil prices lose further grounds
Brent Crude oil on Tuesday dipped further by 1.41% to close at $67.28 on Tuesday 9th March 2021, after the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a build in crude oil inventories of 12.792 million barrels for the week ending March 5.
- The various crude oil products decline on Tuesday, despite Brent Crude rallying above the predicted $70 per barrel in the early hours of Monday.
- The decline can also be attributed to the attack by rebel Houthi rebel on the Saudi oil infrastructure on Sunday.
- The ministry of Suadi Arabia confirmed that shrapnel from a ballistic missile fell near Saudi Aramco’s residential area in Dhahran.
- WTI Crude closed at $64.01 (-1.6%), OPEC Basket $67.05 (+7.88%), Bonny Light $66.71 (-1.78%), and Natural Gas $2.662 (-0.08%).
External reserves persistent decline
Nigeria’s external reserve continued its decline as it dropped by 0.29% on Monday, 8th March 2021 to stand at $34.74, being its highest daily decline in over 10 days.
- The country’s external reserve declined from $34.84 billion recorded last week Friday to stand at $34.74 billion as of 8th March 2021.
- It is worth noting that Nigeria’s external reserve has depleted to its lowest position in 10 months, which was as of 11th May 2020 when the reserve was at $34.66 billion.
- The CBN has however introduced a “Naira4Dollar” scheme in favour of diaspora Nigerians who are seeking to send in money into Nigeria. This is aimed at ensuring that remittance flows and diaspora investments become a significant source of external financing.
Diaspora remittances are down 61% YoY highlighting need for CBN’s Naira4Dollar promo
Data shows diaspora remittances are down 61% YoY and may have sparked CBN’s Naira4Dollar promo.
The Central Bank of Nigeria announced on Friday that it was offering a Nara4Dollar initiative that will reward anyone who remits dollars via banks N5 for every $1 remitted.
However, data from the website of the central bank may provide further insight into why the central bank is embarking on such an unprecedented scheme which according to our analysis could add an extra premium on the prevailing black market rate.
The CBN reports Diaspora remittances in two of its research reports, Balance of Payment and Foreign Currency Flows. The BoP collates remittances the included cash and goods and services brought into the country by Nigerians in Diaspora.
The remittances included in the Foreign Currency flows are mostly if not all cash only and is perhaps the best proxy of just how much diaspora remittances in cash, the central bank has received through the official banking system.
READ: CBN issues modalities for payout of diaspora remittances in dollars
Cash Remittances
The chart above sheds more light on why the CBN is gunning for Diaspora inflows.
In 2019, Nigerian abroad remitted a record $3.3 billion via official channels, the highest in the last 5 years. However, in 2020 where the exchange rate was devalued and the disparity with the black market rates widened remittances plummeted by as much of 61% from $2.8 billion Q3 YTD in 2019 to $1.09 billion same period in 2020.
This huge drop can be attributed to the effects of Covid-19 in the US, Canada, and the UK, where a lot of Nigerians live, and the disparity between the parallel market and the official exchange rates.
READ: CBN explains why it introduced cash for dollar scheme
CBN’s data also indicate remittance figures from the balance of payment report have fallen drastically in 2020 compared to the same period in 2019. In the first 9 months of 2019 total workers remittances are reported as $17.5 billion compared to $12.8 billion in the corresponding period in 2020.
This represents a 26.8% drop further confirming the impact on the reliability of diaspora remittances for the country.
READ: CBN expects $24bn annual diaspora remittances – Emefiele
The data above perhaps explains why the central bank is keen on driving up remittances even if it means paying a premium for it. To buttress the reason for the initiative, the Central Bank claimed: “This new measure will help to make the process of sending remittances through formal bank channels cheaper and more convenient for Nigerians in the diaspora” hoping this will help boost liquidity in the retail end of the forex market.
The Central Bank in a series of tweets on Saturday cited a PwC report stating as follows. “PwC forecasts suggest that Nigeria’s remittance flows could reach US$34.89 billion by 2023. But this can only be accomplished if remittance infrastructure improves and if the right policies are put in place.”
READ: The Nigerian economy is increasingly dollarized but there is a way-out
Exchange Rate Disparity
Another possible and perhaps more plausible reason for the CBN’s Naira4dollar promo is its potential impact on the exchange rate. Sources at the central bank reveal to Nairametrics that the CBN strategy is that by giving beneficiaries of remittances an option to withdraw their money in exchange for cash incentive, it could create liquidity in the black market and therefore strengthen the exchange rate.
- For example, a beneficiary expecting $5,000 from a loved one in the diaspora will likely prefer the official route as they would withdraw the dollars and sell at the black market and then pocket an extra N25,000 in cash.
- However, it is highly unlikely that this promo will dent peer-to-peer transfers where a Nigerian who needs dollars abroad is willing to barter with another Nigerian in the diaspora who needs Naira locally.
- This market is said to be highly liquid and very popular amongst parents and guardians with wards schooling abroad. They also avoid some of the transfer charges associated with cross-border remittances.
The CBN is hinging on the relationship between incentives and the laws of demand and supply hoping this will drive liquidity at the retail end of the black market. While this is a plausible strategy there are more “known unknowns” than “known knowns” in the battle for closing the exchange rate disparity.
One “known unknown” is the impact of peer-to-peer wired transfers between parties with millions of dollars to transfer. The transactions occur outside Nigeria and often at a premium to black market rates. The CBN recently warned exporters that they will be kicked outside the banking system if they fail to remit dollar proceeds through official channels. That warning has so failed to step the slide of the naira.
Exchange rate weakens to N482/$1 as traders react to Naira4Dollar scheme
The exchange rate between the naira and the US Dollar fell on Monday to close at N411.88/$1 at the Investors and Exporters window
Monday 8th March 2021: The exchange rate between the naira and the US Dollar closed at N411.88/$1 at the Investors and Exporters window
Naira depreciated yet again to a record low of N411.88/$1 on Monday 8th March 2021 at the NAFEX window, representing a 0.21% decline when compared to N411/$1 recorded on the previous trading day.
Also, Naira dipped against the US Dollar in the parallel market to close at N482/$1 on Monday, March 8th 2021. This represents a N2 depreciation when compared to N480/$1 recorded on Friday, 5th March 2021. Over the weekend the central bank announced a Naira4Dollar scheme where beneficiaries of diaspora remittances will be paid N5 for every $1 remitted via the banks.
Though still early days, traders appear to have ignored the likely effect of the policy as the scarcity of dollars on the streets of major cities in Lagos forced prices to weaken.
Trading at the official NAFEX window
The Naira depreciated against the US Dollar to a record low at the Investors and Exporters window on Monday to close at N411.88/$1. This represents an 88 kobo decline when compared to N411/$1 recorded on the previous trading day.
- The opening indicative rate closed at N411.64 to a dollar on Monday. This represents an 86 kobo gain when compared to N412.5/$1 recorded on Friday.
- Also, an exchange rate of N412 to a dollar was the highest rate during intra-day trading before it closed at N411.88/$1. It also sold for as low as N390/$1 during intra-day trading.
- Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window dropped by 61.2% on Monday, 8th March 2021.
- According to the data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ, forex turnover decreased from $83.93 million recorded on Friday, March 5, 2021, to $32.58 million on Monday, March 8, 2021.
ABCON Reacts to Naira4Dollar
The members of The Association of Bureau De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) have weighed in on the Naira4Dollar scheme of the CBN. Its President of ABCON, Alhaji Aminu Gwadabe said the policy will help improve forex liquidity.
Gwadabe said: “There is no doubt the incentive will be somehow attractive to the targeted beneficiaries of the remittances and therefore aimed to address concerns of one of the principal ally in the chain of remittances. This, therefore, suggests that it is a window, if well-articulated and includes all the principal allies in the remittances space, will help the Nigerian economy for the availability of FX liquidity,’’
Cryptocurrency watch
The world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin gained 6% to trade at $53,299.514 as at 11.52 on Monday, 8th February 2021 compared to $50,044.64 recorded on the previous trading day.
- This is after a Chinese photo-editing app, popularly known as Meitu announced that it had bought $40 million worth of Ethereum and Bitcoin.
- Meanwhile, reports suggest that Nigeria has seen about a 15% surge of activity in peer-to-peer transactions since the Central Bank of Nigeria issued a circular reminding financial institutions in Nigeria about the prohibition in crypto-related transactions.
- Also, another report showed that Nigeria led Africa’s peer-to-peer transactions in the last 30 days, as it posted monthly P2P volumes of about $31 million, followed by the Kenyans and Ghana each posting about $12.1 million and $8.4 million respectively.
Oil prices lose grounds
Brent Crude oil on Monday dipped by 1.61% to close at $68.24 despite hitting the $70 per barrel earlier in the day.
- The decline came hours after Saudi Arabia’s Energy Ministry said that a drone hit a petroleum tank farm at Ras Tanura Port, one of the world’s largest oil shipping ports.
- The ministry also confirmed that shrapnel from a ballistic missile fell near Saudi Aramco’s residential area in Dhahran.
- Oil prices had soared past the $70 per barrel earlier on Monday, which is in line with the projected oil price of Goldman Sach for Q1 2021.
- WTI Crude closed at $64.81 (-0.37%), OPEC Basket $67.05 (+7.88%), Bonny Light $67.92 (+0.34%), and Natural Gas $2.659 (-0.19%).
External reserves persistent decline
Nigeria’s external reserve continued its decline as it dropped by 0.1% on Friday, 5th March 2021 to stand at $34.84 billion compared to $34.88 billion recorded as of March 4, 2021.
- This represents the lowest reserves position recorded in almost 3 months.
- Consequently, Nigeria’s external reserve has lost about $257.11 million in the month of March, on the back of the $1.2 billion lost in February 2021.
- The current reserves also represent a $531.2 million decline when compared to $35.37 billion recorded as of 31st December 2020.
- Worthy of note is the fact that Nigeria’s external reserve has continued to record declines since the month of January despite the increase in the price of crude oil in the global market.
- This might be attributed to the CBN forex market intervention aimed at managing the country’s exchange rate volatility.
- The CBN has however introduced a “Naira4Dollar” scheme in favour of diaspora Nigerians who are seeking to send in money into Nigeria. This is aimed at ensuring that remittance flows and diaspora investments become a significant source of external financing.
