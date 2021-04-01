Business
FG moves to recover N5.2 trillion debt owed by firms, individuals
Project Lighthouse has brought together data from FIRS, Customs, CAC, and CBN, in one central point.
The Federal Government is set to recover about N5.2 trillion debt owed by some individuals and firms, as it has approved the second phase of the Project Lighthouse.
The project was approved by the VP Yemi Osinbajo-led Federal Executive Council on Wednesday. This was confirmed by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, in a television interview after the council met.
Ahmed explained that the contract sum for the project awarded to Charterhouse Consulting was N316.5 million after the first phase was awarded to the company in May 2019.
What the Minister is saying
She said, “It is one major area that we have witnessed remarkable progress in terms of recovery of debt owed to government.
Generally, revenue loopholes have been aided by poor information sharing and enforcement. So, this project Lighthouse shows that many companies and individuals who owe government agencies have refused to honour their obligations yet are still being engaged and transacted with and even being paid on governments payment platforms like the TSA.
The Ministry in 2019, issued a directive to all MDAs to aggregate and send to the ministry a list of all debtors and the outstanding amount they owe to all government agencies. This we have put together in one central point that we call Project Lighthouse.
Since that time, we have been able to aggregate N5.2 trillion worth of debt that are being owed government by third parties.
As at today, we have been able to recover about N49.7 billion of this amount through the effort and working that we have been carrying out with Project Lighthouse and we are still compiling.”
According to her, the ministry was able to get land registry data from three states – the FCT, Kaduna State, as well as from Lagos state – while others would join in the second phase.
She added that the project had enabled the ministry to identify revenues that government could collect using the common platform.
What you should know
- The Project Lighthouse is a data engine that collects, integrates and analyzes data from revenue-generating agencies in order to create insightful information for improved decision-making.
- It has brought together data from the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, the Nigeria Customs Service, the Corporate Affairs Commission, as well as data from the Central Bank of Nigeria, in one central point.
Nigerian Air Force loses contact with aircraft in Northern Nigeria
The Nigerian Air Force has disclosed that one of its aircraft on a mission in the Northern part of Nigeria has lost radar contact.
The Nigerian Air Force has disclosed that one of its aircraft on a mission in the Northern part of Nigeria has lost radar contact.
This disclosure was made by Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, Director of Public Relations and Information, in a Press release on Wednesday night.
“A NAF aircraft on routine mission in support of own troops at one of the Theatres of Operation in the Northern part of Nigeria has lost radar contact. Efforts are currently ongoing to locate its whereabouts,” he said.
More details to follow…
Some Bureau De Change operators are facilitating money to terrorists – Presidency
The Presidency has alleged that some Bureau De Change operators were facilitating money to terrorists.
The Presidency has confirmed that some Bureau De Change operators were facilitating money to terrorists, insisting that Nigerians will be shocked when details of the investigation into their activities are fully disclosed.
The Presidency also said that many Nigerians were shocked over the revelation that the killers of policemen, naval officers and other military officers were harboured in places of worship and farms.
This disclosure was made by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, while appearing as a guest on a Channels Television program, Politics Today, on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.
What the Presidential Media Aide is saying
While confirming that there is a link between kidnapping, banditry and terrorism, as earlier pointed out by Governor Fayemi, who is the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, Shehu said the government will soon make public the names of those who are behind these evil acts.
Shehu in his response to a question said, “Clear indication is that all the problems have not been solved but we are getting somewhere. Look at the major breakthrough that the police achieved in the South East. It is shocking to many Nigerians that places of worship and farms are used as places where killers of police officers and naval officers and the military are being harboured. This discovery is shocking but this is going on all over the country as we speak to you.
The new service chiefs are working with the Inspector General of Police and heads of the intelligence agencies and there is a clear lead as Governor Fayemi who is the Chairman of Nigerian Governors said two or three days ago, there is a clear lead and connection now established between kidnapping, banditry and terrorism in the country especially in terms of financing.
I am not going to give you the numbers but there are a number of people who are currently under arrest, who are handling money, Bureaus De Change who are facilitating money to terrorists. We have already worked with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), convictions have been achieved of Nigerians who have been transferring money to Boko Haram terrorists and this is also happening domestically and I tell you that by the time they finish this investigation the shocking details will surprise many Nigerians,” he said.
In case you missed
It can be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday ordered the security chiefs to take out bandits, kidnappers, their collaborators and sponsors to restore confidence in the country.
The President said that he will no longer tolerate a situation where bandits and kidnappers are the ones dictating the pace and setting the tone and also will not condone a situation in which our own operations are reactionary rather than being proactive.
