Lekki Tollgate Shooting: US says security forces shot in the air, no information on fatalities
The U.S Government has said that the Nigerian security forces fired shots into the air to disperse #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate.
This contradicts allegations from media reports that some eyewitnesses saw soldiers firing live ammunition at the peaceful protesters.
This disclosure is contained in the 2020 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices: Nigeria released by the US Department of State on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.
The report pointed out that there was no accurate information on the number of fatalities from the shootings contrary to Amnesty International’s report that 10 people died during the incident as a result of gunshot wounds.
What the report on Human Rights Practices on Nigeria is saying
The report partly reads, “On Oct. 20, members of the security forces enforced curfew by firing shots into the air to disperse protesters, who had gathered at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos to protest abusive practices by the Nigerian Police Force’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).
Accurate information on fatalities resulting from the shooting was not available at year’s end.
Amnesty International reported 10 persons died during the event, but the government disputed Amnesty’s report, and no other organisation was able to verify the claim.
The government reported two deaths connected to the event. One body from the toll gate showed signs of blunt force trauma.
A second body from another location in Lagos State had bullet wounds. The government acknowledged that soldiers armed with live ammunition were present at the Lekki Toll Gate.”
What you should know
- It can be recalled that in the aftermath of the alleged shooting of #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Tollgate, US-based media outfit, Cable News Network (CNN), in its investigate report, aired a video allegedly showing Nigerian soldiers shooting at unarmed protesters at the tollgate, based on video evidence from mobile phones and witnesses.
- The Federal Government in its response insisted that the military did not shoot at the #EndSARS protesters, describing the alleged mass killings as a massacre without bodies.
- Also, President Muhammadu Buhari, while expressing his disgust at the coverage of the incident by foreign media organisations like CNN and BBC, said that their reports on the EndSARS protests were not balanced.
Nigerian Air Force loses contact with aircraft in Northern Nigeria
The Nigerian Air Force has disclosed that one of its aircraft on a mission in the Northern part of Nigeria has lost radar contact.
This disclosure was made by Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, Director of Public Relations and Information, in a Press release on Wednesday night.
“A NAF aircraft on routine mission in support of own troops at one of the Theatres of Operation in the Northern part of Nigeria has lost radar contact. Efforts are currently ongoing to locate its whereabouts,” he said.
More details to follow…
FG pleads with doctors not to go ahead with strike, says issues are being resolved
The Federal Government has appealed to the Resident Doctors to shelve its planned industrial strike action.
This was disclosed by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, in a meeting with the association on Wednesday.
What the Minister is saying
- We are here because we have started solving your issues. We put up proposals with given timelines on how to deal with them.
- We will look at those proposals with you, fix adequate timelines so that the people on government side will be implementing and marking them as they execute them.
- I have held informal meetings with the finance ministry and they told me they have started solving some of the problems. The two committees in the National Assembly have also tried to get you and your employers on the same page.
The Minister added that the FG had to intervene to ensure industrial peace in the health industry, citing that this was a bad period health-wise, all over the world.
“So, we have to think about the generality of Nigerians. Because right now, 80 percent of Nigerians are our patients because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“So we have to look at the issues that way and see how we can get the best out of this situation,” he stated.
Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Mr Abdullahi Mashi said most of the issues are nearly solved, and that the only thing left was to get the commitment of NARD to suspend the planned strike action.
What you should know
Earlier this week the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) warned that they would embark on an indefinite strike on Thursday if the Nigerian government failed to meet their demands.
