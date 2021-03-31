FG to deploy App for monitoring, evaluation of projects by Nigerians

The Federal Government has concluded plans to deploy an App that will enable Nigerians to monitor and evaluate ongoing government projects across the country.

The monitoring application which had been developed by the Federal Government would be installed at the sites of over 300 ongoing projects across the country.

According to a report from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), this was disclosed by the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Mr Clem Agba, during a visit to the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Benin, on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

What the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning is saying

Agba, whose visit was part of an ongoing effort to assess the utilisation of the N49 billion intervention fund released by the Federal Government to 52 federal health institutions in the country, said the technological innovation is to ensure integrity and transparency, in the handling of infrastructural projects in the country.

He said, “As the Co-chairman of Open Government Partnership, the use of the technology will enable the citizens to monitor and evaluate the over 300 projects currently undertaken by the Federal Government across the country.

This will aid transparency, as the three cardinal focus of our ministry is planning, budgeting and monitoring and evaluation.’’

While being conducted round the equipment purchased by the psychiatric hospital, the minister explained that the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, which exposed the level of decay in the country’s health facilities, made the Federal Government approve the fund to better reposition the health system across the country.

He noted that 3 of the benefiting health institutions in Edo, received an average of N950 million, for the procurement of equipment in four areas.

What this means

The implementation of the use of this App which is a welcome development is coming at a time when most Nigerians have lost faith in the integrity and transparency of most government projects at different levels.

These projects are either overpaid for and not executed or not well funded and abandoned by contractors. This has led to the prevalence of abandoned projects across the country, which sometimes are like that for decades.