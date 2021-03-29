Business News
NLNG generated $114 billion in revenues, paid $18 billion as dividend to FG – Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari said that the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) has generated $114 billion in revenues over the years with $9 billion in taxes.
These achievements and others, the president said were accomplished with 100% Nigerian management and 95% Nigerian workforce.
This disclosure was made by Buhari while speaking at the virtual Nigeria International Petroleum Summit (NIPS) 2021 Pre-Summit Conference and the official launch of the Decade of Gas in Abuja on Monday.
Buhari also noted that about $18 billion was paid as dividend to the Federal Government and $15 billion in Feed Gas Purchase.
The president commended the collaboration between the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and NLNG Limited to actualize the dream of transforming Nigeria with its massive gas resources.
While describing the NLNG as the Federal Government’s arrowhead in the reduction of gas flaring in Nigeria, Buhari was full of praises for NLNG for winning the award for outstanding business strategy, in 2020, for going ahead with Train 7 during the global pandemic.
The president said his administration will fully utilize the enormous gas resources in the country to uplift the economy and drive industrialization adding that with the country’s potential of about 600 trillion cubic feet of gas, the commodity had the enormous potential to diversify Nigeria’s economy.
What you should know
- The NLNG which is jointly owned by the NNPC, Shell, Total and Eni, is a major player in the global LNG business and is reported to be Nigeria’s most successful commercial venture.
- The Federal Government’s move to fully utilize the country’s gas potentials has offered Nigeria the opportunity to diversify its economy and reduce the dependence on oil as well as drive the industrialization plans of the government.
- The Federal Government in a bid to fully tap into the country’s gas potentials started the process of commercializing gas flares, developing industrial and transport gas markets, and increasing gas to power.
- They also initiated projects and policies like the National Gas Expansion Programme, Autogas policy and the construction of the 614km Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano gas pipeline.
Coronavirus
Covid-19: Lagos vaccinates over 127,000 persons in 10 days
The Lagos State Government has announced it has successfully vaccinated over 120,000 Lagosians since the exercise commenced.
The Lagos State Government has said that at least 127,885 Lagosians have taken the Covid -19 vaccine, 10 days after the exercise began.
This disclosure was made by the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi after he received reports of Day 10 of the exercise from the State Primary Health Care Board.
While highlighting the demography and categories of vaccinated persons, Abayomi explained that 39,959 health workers, 54,200 essential workers and 33,726 strategic leaders, representing 31.2%, 42.4% and 26.40% respectively, have so far been vaccinated. This figure puts Lagos state ahead of other states in the country (including the Federal Capital Territory) in terms of the number of vaccinated persons.
What the Lagos State Commissioner for Health is saying
Abayomi in his statement said, “Our gender distribution data has also shown that we have vaccinated more females than males, with 65,501 females representing 51.2% and 62,384 males representing 48.8% vaccinated as of March 26.’’
The commissioner stated that Eti-Osa, Ikeja, Lagos Mainland, Alimosho, Kosofe and Surulere are the top six Local Government Areas with the highest number of persons vaccinated, adding that 12,313 and 12,135 persons were vaccinated in Eti-Osa and Ikeja respectively.
He added, “In Lagos Mainland LGA, we have vaccinated 11,791 persons; in Alimosho LGA, 9,783 people have received the COVID vaccine. For Kosofe and Surulere we have vaccinated 9,723 and 8,903 persons.’’
Apapa, Epe, Badagry and Ibeju-Lekki local governments have the least number of citizens vaccinated, with less than 3,500 persons vaccinated for each.
Abayomi noted that the exercise has been extended by 10 days, in line with the directive of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), adding that the vaccination will continue at the 88 vaccination sites in Lagos for only citizens that fall within the Phase One category.
Those in this category include health and frontline workers, senior citizens aged 70 years and above, essential duty staff and strategic leaders.
The Commissioner said the State Government was not oblivious of the challenges being experienced by eligible persons at some vaccination sites, which include overcrowding at some vaccination sites and the E-registration portal.
He gave assurances that efforts were being made by the state government in collaboration with NPHCDA to address these challenges.
In case you missed it
- It can be recalled that about 2 weeks ago, the Lagos State Government released a list of 88 health facilities spread across 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs), for Covid-19 vaccination for Lagosians.
- The State’s Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, explained that the first phase of the exercise is for healthcare workers, Covid-19 response team, officials of ports of entry (air, land, and seaports), laboratory network, judiciary, military, police, other security agencies, petrol station attendants, schools, members of the press, and other frontline workers.
- He noted that the second phase is for people aged 50 years and above as well as those living with co-morbidities who are between 18 to 49 years.
- The commissioner said the third phase is for people in the LGAs with the highest burden of disease and those who could not take part in the first two phases while phase four is for other eligible citizens.
Energy
How Nigeria’s power outages may boost off-grid renewable energy growth
The need for reliable power supply has risen with the coming of COVID-19 and the need to work remotely.
The news headlines over the past few weeks have revealed the Nigerian power sector’s struggle to deliver power to consumers. For a country supplying significantly less than the required base amount of 1000MW per 1 million population on its best day, being unable to supply up to its typical 4, 000MW certainly puts considerable strain on consumers dependent on the state utility, especially households.
The recent challenges, although not new, have been the inability of distribution companies (DISCOs) to take power wheeled to them, thereby leading to idling generation capacity by the Generation Companies (GENCOs) on one end and insufficient power available to the consumers at the other. Interestingly, according to the NERC Guidelines on implementation of Economic Merit Order Dispatch and Other Related Matters, even without taking the power, the DISCOs are required to pay for capacity charge to NBET- a cost that will no doubt be passed on to consumers for power they are not taking.
Only earlier in the month, the Odukpani (NIPP), Geregu I, Afam IV&V, Geregu II (NIPP), and Rivers IPP were affected by this load rejection, with up to as high as 1952.5MW generation capacity unused. The Shiroro and Jebba hydropower plants also suffered this fate. It is even more unfortunate that this unused capacity equates to the amount of power on the average required to power at least 2 million homes.
About two weeks ago, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) and the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) traded blames as to who was responsible for the blackouts in Karu, FCT and Lafia in Nasarawa State. This blackout also affected customers in Nyanya, Mararaba and Keffi, amongst others. Last week also saw a significant drop in electricity generation to 3, 657MW, going below the 4, 000MW mark. Around the same time, while Nigerians complained bitterly of blackouts in various areas, the DISCOs still rejected a total of 5,452.96 megawatts of electricity in that week alone.
Significant infrastructure issues continue to affect delivery of power supply to customers, yet the irony is that customers are now paying what has been termed “service reflective tariffs.” The National Secretary, Nigeria Electricity Consumer Advocacy Network, Uket Obonga, speaking on the infrastructure issues, quipped, “Between Abuja and Kaduna, the DISCO in Kaduna cannot take its allocated load because the transmission infrastructure there that links Abuja and Kaduna cannot transmit the load.”
These fluctuations in utility power supply continue to pave the way for solar power, particularly for households, companies and small industries. With the high cost of petrol and diesel and the unreliability of utility power, it is becoming cost-effective for consumers to consider renewable energy options. According to one World Bank research, self-generation in Nigeria is extremely prevalent- up to nearly 14GW of power.
This significant self-generation potential creates a massive opportunity for renewable energy developers. The need for reliable power supply has risen with the coming of COVID-19 and the need to work remotely. Many workers, who previously depended on workplace power supply to charge their gadgets and work, now have to provide their own power supply- often through generators- while having to pay outrageous bills for utility power that is barely delivered. As a result, many households are looking to renewable energy as a viable alternative.
In one market survey by AP news, Sandra, Besong, a government clerk in Nasarawa State had indicated that powering a small generator for two or three hours a day cost her up to 7,000 naira a month, compared to 4,500 for solar, which provided her double the time. At first, the typical conversation around solar was that it was too expensive, but with reducing costs globally and opportunity for local production of solar panels and other equipment, solar alternatives are becoming very attractive – this is added to the fact that there are no noise or air pollution concerns as with petrol and diesel generators.
The Nigerian government recently established an Economic Sustainability Committee to deliver power to 25 million Nigerians who lack access to the national grid. In line with that, the government recently launched the “Energy for All” program, with the aim of providing 5 million households with solar power over the next 12 months.
The $369 million project will channel funds into the solar energy space and effectively reduce costs of solar, making it even more attractive. This would be boosted further by the inclusion of local assembly and manufacturing of solar equipment in the country under the initiative. With this initiative, more investors will be looking to play in the renewable energy space- also considering the VAT exclusions for certain solar equipment under Nigeria’s fiscal laws.
According to one World Bank report, “With more than 80 million Nigerians living without electricity, the opportunity for off-grid solar investment is great.” The Energy Commission of Nigeria has highlighted too that the household sector accounts for the largest share of energy usage in the country – about 65%. This means that with recurring power outages, and positive moves by the government to boost the renewable energy sector, market forces will sooner than later drive consumers – and investors – in the direction of off-grid renewable energy.
