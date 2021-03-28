Cryptocurrency
Have you thought of these other ways to make money from Crypto?
Cryptocurrency and blockchain enthusiasts now have the opportunity to earn crypto without having to risks their capital in trading.
The flagship Crypto, popularly referred to as Bitcoin has already printed gains of more than 800% in the last one year. Data from Google trends reveals that Nigerians have shown more interest in Bitcoin than any other nation on earth.
Though the recent crackdown by Nigeria’s apex bank on Crypto was met with outrage from many young Nigerians, data retrieved from Usefultulips reveals that in the past 30 days Nigerians led Africa with about $36 million worth of Bitcoin transactions, processed on two major P2P exchanges, including Paxful and Local Bitcoins, posting an uptick of 7% despite the ban.
Crypto trading
Buying and selling remain the most popular method through which Nigerians earn a living from the crypto market; and recently during this bull market, some sophisticated investors have made money getting into IDO/IEO.
Recent data suggests that the percentage of Ethereum Addresses in Profit stands at a whopping 95% despite being at its one month low, hinting at how profitable the crypto has been for a significant number of traders.
Offering tutor services
Several new projects coming into the space put out initial offerings on exchanges or decentralized platforms and this gave people opportunities to get in early on some of these projects.
The recently concluded Initial Exchange Offering at FTX exchange, a leading crypto exchange, revealed oxygen protocol began trading with a price of $0.15 and soared as high as $4 within a period of 10 days, thereby, printing over 3500% in returns.
Over the past months, the price of crypto has increased tremendously leading tons of people to rush into the market without a proper understanding of what the market is about. These sets of new traders in search of crypto education are easy targets for those who offer educational contents in the crypto space and that represents a way for these skilled crypto aficionados to make money.
Educators are also profiting from the surge in open interests in Crypto assets because they sell out lots of contents to the new audience in the markets. There are also good returns in showcasing such skills via providing assistance to some of these crypto projects.
The crypto industry is growing and the “cryptoverse” has witnessed a recent rise in new projects meaning that there are now more opportunities in the industry.
Bottom line: It is advisable for you to stick with the skills that you’re comfortable with and if trading isn’t one of them, you will need to be extra careful while the current bullish run is still in play.
Crypto market surges by $86 billion, as Bitcoin reclaims $55,000 mark
The reduced selling pressure earlier witnessed, brought a measure of relief, as Bitcoin surged by 4.8% on the day to about $55,000.
The Crypto market rebounded strongly amid significant buying pressure from a number of high net worth entities, leading the market gain to over $86 billion in market value.
The reduced selling pressure earlier witnessed, brought a measure of relief, as Bitcoin surged by 4.8% on the day to about $55,000, allowing the world’s most popular crypto to reclaim its losses from the past few days.
At the time of writing this report, the crypto market was valued at $1.74 trillion posting a gain of 4.94% for the day.
The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $120.53 billion which makes an 8.04% decrease.
- The total volume in DeFi is currently $8.75 billion, 7.26% of the total crypto market daily volume.
- The volume of all stable coins is now $89.37 billion, which is 74.15% of the total crypto market daily volume
- Bitcoin’s price is currently $55,224.50.
- Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 59.40%, a decrease of 0.08% over the day.
In addition, buying pressure in Ethereum helped the crypto market upside momentarily as it traded around $1,665.8, posting a gain of about 4% for the day.
In a tweet recently posted by Mike McGlone, senior commodity strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence, he revealed the year 2021 could be the turning point for the world’s most popular crypto asset in gaining higher momentum thus possibly hit the $400,000 mark in about three years time.
#Bitcoin in Transition to Risk-Off Reserve Asset: BI Commodity — Well on its way to becoming a global digital reserve asset, a maturation leap in 2021 may be transitioning Bitcoin toward a risk-off asset, in our view. pic.twitter.com/Ycr1LSqEAJ
— Mike McGlone (@mikemcglone11) March 26, 2021
That being said, Peter Schiff, a strong critic of Bitcoin and highly respected gold hedge fund manager, warned investors of the risk associated with the fast-rising crypto despite news revealing top investment bank, Morgan Stanley allowed some of its wealthy customers access to Bitcoin funds exposure.
“Morgan Stanley limiting crypto access to 2.5% of high net worth individual accounts, that has over $2 million in assets and have been active for over six months, shows that the bank realizes Bitcoin is very risky and wants to limit legal liability from investors who lose money,” Schiff recently claimed.
Social media influencer allegedly defrauds his followers of Bitcoins worth millions of dollars
Instagram influencer Jay Mazini, has been accused by the FBI of defrauding a significant number of his followers.
Instagram influencer Jegara Igbara, with an alias known as Jay Mazini, has been accused by the Federal Bureau of Investigation of defrauding a significant number of his Instagram followers of Cryptos worth millions of dollars.
According to the FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge, William F. Sweeney, Jr., Jegara used his Instagram profile to lure his followers into selling him their flagship crypto assets at inflated and attractive terms.
As we allege, Igbara’s social media persona served as a backdrop for enticing victims to sell him their Bitcoin at attractive, but inflated, values. A behind-the-scenes look, however, revealed things aren’t always as they seem. There was nothing philanthropic about the Bitcoin transactions Igbara engaged in with his victims.
READ: Unknown whale moves $272 million worth of Bitcoin
The suspect had acquired about a million followers on Instagram by posting videos in which he handed out huge amounts of funds to random individuals. Somewhere around January 2021, the suspect offered to buy the popular crypto from his followers “at prices 3.5% to 5% over market value.”
Jegara Igbara claimed that he was willing to pay his followers a premium of what crypto exchanges have on the amount of Bitcoin their customers can purchase and further deceived his victims by providing photoshopped screenshots of Bitcoin transfers done in the past.
Victims according to the FBI sent him the agreed amounts of Crypto but, the promised funds never arrived—leading the law enforcement agency to conclude that those screenshots were a sham.
Igbara, if proven guilty by an American court of these charges, faces up to 20 years behind bars. The regulator body had also warned buyers of the dangers of making crypto purchases via social media.
“Buyer beware when making purchases of Bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency over social media,” stated IRS-CI Special Agent-in-Charge Larsen. “This defendant allegedly used his online popularity to defraud those seeking to exchange Bitcoin for cash above the market value. Always be on your guard and don’t fall prey to these cryptocurrency schemes.”
