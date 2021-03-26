Inbound flights must not exceed 200 Nigerians for two weeks – UAE embassy

The United Arab Emirates has stated that inbound flights to UAE must not exceed 200 Nigerians for two weeks, as airlines may resume flight operations soon.

This was disclosed by the Embassy via a statement it issued on Thursday.

Also, the Embassy stated that its government had decided to remove the requirements for Rapid Antigen test for travelers at airports in Nigeria as part of efforts to end the stalemate with regards flights between both countries.

This is just as the country has issued some requirements for the Nigerian government to meet before the move is consolidated.

It stated, “The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Abuja presents its compliments to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Protocol Department) of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with reference to the Ministry Verbal Note No. K.521/2021 dated 16th February 2021 and the Embassy’s Note Verbal No. 049/A/2021 dated 23 February 2021.

“The embassy has the honor to convey the response of the competent authorities in the UAE regarding the ongoing flight halt between the UAE and Nigeria as well as the travel requirements for travelers to the UAE.

“The UAE Government has decided to remove the requirement for the Rapid Antigen test at the airports in Nigeria while demanding the following requirements:

“Number of passengers on inbound flights to the UAE must not exceed 200 passengers for two weeks. Only direct flights between the UAE and Nigeria are allowed. Passengers need to present a valid negative PCR test conducted within 48 hours before boarding.

“Provide the embassy with updated list of the approved PCR test centers by the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the importance of ensuring the accuracy of the passengers’ information, contact details and place of stay during their visit in UAE.”

