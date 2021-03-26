Hospitality & Travel
Inbound flights must not exceed 200 Nigerians for two weeks – UAE embassy
UAE has advised airlines arriving from Nigeria on the number of passengers they can carry at a time.
The United Arab Emirates has stated that inbound flights to UAE must not exceed 200 Nigerians for two weeks, as airlines may resume flight operations soon.
This was disclosed by the Embassy via a statement it issued on Thursday.
Also, the Embassy stated that its government had decided to remove the requirements for Rapid Antigen test for travelers at airports in Nigeria as part of efforts to end the stalemate with regards flights between both countries.
This is just as the country has issued some requirements for the Nigerian government to meet before the move is consolidated.
It stated, “The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Abuja presents its compliments to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Protocol Department) of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with reference to the Ministry Verbal Note No. K.521/2021 dated 16th February 2021 and the Embassy’s Note Verbal No. 049/A/2021 dated 23 February 2021.
“The embassy has the honor to convey the response of the competent authorities in the UAE regarding the ongoing flight halt between the UAE and Nigeria as well as the travel requirements for travelers to the UAE.
“The UAE Government has decided to remove the requirement for the Rapid Antigen test at the airports in Nigeria while demanding the following requirements:
“Number of passengers on inbound flights to the UAE must not exceed 200 passengers for two weeks. Only direct flights between the UAE and Nigeria are allowed. Passengers need to present a valid negative PCR test conducted within 48 hours before boarding.
“Provide the embassy with updated list of the approved PCR test centers by the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the importance of ensuring the accuracy of the passengers’ information, contact details and place of stay during their visit in UAE.”
What you should know
- UAE had announced the extension of its ban on international flights from Nigerian till March 20, 2021, according to Nairametrics.
- This was seen as part of measures from the UAE to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.
- According to a report, the disclosure, which is contained in a statement issued by the public relations firm for Emirates, said customers from both Abuja and Lagos would not be accepted for travel prior to or including this date.
Business
US says ‘drop box’ visa processing is still suspended in Nigeria
The US Government said that the suspension of the ‘drop box’ visa processing is still in force and not yet been lifted in Nigeria.
The United States Government said on Friday that the suspension of the non-immigrant visa interview waiver process, popularly referred to as ‘drop box’ is still in force and not yet been lifted in Nigeria.
The clarification by the embassy is coming against the background of recent media reports which suggests the lifting of the ban.
This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the US mission in Nigeria, titled, ‘Drop Box Visa Processing Is Not Available in Nigeria, According To U.S. Mission To Nigeria’ issued by the US mission in Nigeria, on Friday, March 20, 2021.
The statement also says that the US State Department continues to evaluate each country’s eligibility based on numerous factors such as overstaying rates and visa-related fraud.
The statement from the US mission in Nigeria reads, “Despite recent media reports, the non-immigrant visa interview waiver process, popularly known as the “drop box,” has been discontinued in Nigeria since 2018. The State Department continually evaluates each country’s eligibility based on numerous factors including overstay rates and visa-related fraud. U.S. Mission Nigeria is committed to promoting legitimate travel to the United States. All applicants who wish to apply for a visa must kindly appear for an interview.’’
“Drop Box” Visa Processing Is Not Available in Nigeria, According To U.S. Mission To Nigeria:
Despite recent media reports, the nonimmigrant visa interview waiver process, popularly known as the “drop box,” has been discontinued in Nigeria… Read more: https://t.co/AQantQ1kQX pic.twitter.com/E4RUUoG0Tk
— U.S. Mission Nigeria (@USinNigeria) March 19, 2021
What you should know
It can be recalled that the US mission in Nigeria, on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, announced the indefinite suspension of drop box process for visa renewals in all its consulates in Nigeria, noting that visa applications would no longer be accepted by DHL in the country.
The ban may not be unconnected to reports of Nigerians overstaying in the US when on a visit.
The mission in its statement said, “All applicants in Nigeria seeking a non-immigrant visa to the United States must apply online, and will be required to appear in-person at the U.S. Embassy in Abuja or U.S. Consulate General in Lagos to submit their application for review. Applicants must appear at the location they specified when applying for the visa renewal. Mission Nigeria’s processing procedures are regularly reviewed in order to assess our ability to quickly, efficiently, and securely process visa applications. The U.S. Mission is taking this step to provide more efficient customer service and promote legitimate travel, and will continue to facilitate applications of established travellers to the best of its ability.’’
The suspension of “Drop box” visa application in Nigeria was one of the stringent visa policies introduced by the Donald Trump administration which also restricted entry into the US by certain nationals including Nigerians based on visa type.
Hospitality & Travel
British Airways plans to sell its headquarters
British Airways has disclosed that it may sell its headquarters building following the adoption of remotely working since the Covid-19 pandemic.
UK’s flagship carrier airline, British Airways (BA), has said it was considering selling its headquarters building because the adoption of working remotely from home during the Covid-19 pandemic means it may not have a need for so much office space.
The potential sale of the office complex, completed in 1998 at a cost of 200 million pounds ($279 million) and first reported by the Financial Times, is expected to boost the airline’s finances which have been heavily impacted by Covid-19.
According to a report from Reuters, the shift to homeworking over the last year has already made some of Britain’s biggest companies reconsider their need for office spaces with banking giant Lloyds saying it would cut office space by 20% within 3 years and HSBC going for a 40% reduction.
The BA complex, Waterside, is near Heathrow Airport, west of London, and is also the headquarters of British Airways’ parent company, IAG.
British Airways said in a statement that many employees enjoyed working from home and its future policy would likely be a flexible mix of home and office working.
A spokesman for the airline in a statement said, “We’ve restructured our business to emerge from the crisis and are considering whether we still have the need for such a large headquarters building.’’
What you should know
It can be recalled that UK airlines, including British Airways, in March 2020 called for an immediate multibillion-pound emergency bailout from the British government due to the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic on their businesses.
In order to survive the impact of the pandemic, British Airways spent last year cutting costs, including shedding over 10,000 employees, leaving it with about 30,000, most of whom don’t work in the office but are pilots, cabin crew, engineers or airport staff.
The airline has also sought to raise cash by selling famous works of art that formerly hung in its executive lounges
