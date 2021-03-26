Health
FG to establish responsive National Emergency Medical Service and Ambulance System
The Minister revealed that the FG has launched a couple of programmes towards solving UHC challenges in Nigeria.
The Federal Government is setting up a plan to launch a responsive National Emergency Medical Service and Ambulance System in a bid to improve universal healthcare for Nigerians.
This was disclosed by the Minister for Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, at the Medical Women’s International Association (MWIA) conference themed “Accelerating Universal Health Coverage.”
The Minister revealed that the FG has launched a couple of programmes towards solving UHC challenges in Nigeria including the provision of the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF).
He added that the FG plans to launch mandatory health insurance to ensure the implementation of stable public health financing.
“We believe our initiative will result to financial protection against catastrophic health expenditure, equity in resource distribution for healthcare and provision of healthcare services relative to needs, consequently, quickly propelling the country towards UHC,” he said.
The Health Minister also said the FG plans to launch a National emergency service which would be at no cost to Nigerians.
“As part of efforts towards UHC, we are also working toward establishing functional and responsive National Emergency Medical service and Ambulance System across the country to ensure that emergencies are properly taken care of.
“This service will be at no cost to the end-users. Additionally, we are working toward revamping tertiary healthcare services across the country, including an active partnership with the private sector for the attainment of quality health care,” he added.
Business
Lagos says 40,000 residents enjoy free health insurance, launches crowdfunding
The Lagos State Government has said that the state is currently providing free health insurance to 40,000 residents.
The Lagos State Government has said that the state is currently providing free health insurance to 40,000 residents in recognition of the economic status of many Lagosians especially the less privileged.
This is as the state has also launched a crowdfunding programme and installment payment plan, all geared towards providing access for residents and ramping up facilities in the State for effective and efficient healthcare.
This disclosure was made by the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, while speaking at the launch of Ilera Eko Day, a symbolic social campaign designed to integrate Lagos residents into the health insurance policy of the State government, on Tuesday, at LTV Blue Roof, Agidingbi, Ikeja.
Abayomi said that the launch of Ilera Eko marked a distinct milestone in the State government’s efforts to ensure sustained access to quality and affordable healthcare to the teeming population.
On his part, Chairman of Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA), Dr. Adetokunbo Alakija, said Ilera Eko would be celebrated annually to mark the journey to 100% coverage of the informal sector by the State Health Scheme.
The Lagos State First Lady, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, who also attended the event, urged residents to sign up for the Lagos State Health Scheme (LSHS), saying it is in the collective interest of the State and the wellbeing of the people for all to join the scheme.
She said the scheme aptly signifies the commitment of the present administration towards promoting the human right to health and a resilient healthcare network.
Mrs. Sanwo-Olusaid, “Essentially, the Scheme, which is administered by the Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA), is aimed at ensuring Lagosians have access to the needed healthcare without suffering financial hardship; close the gap between the demand for health spending and available public resources, as well as reduce the prolonged reliance on out-of-pocket spending by families across the State”.
“The evolution of this scheme identifies with the global clarion call to inclusive health make-up which is termed Universal Health Coverage. This was conceptualized to close glaring coverage gaps and meet the health targets agreed under the Sustainable Development Goals.’’
She noted that the harsh lessons of COVID-19 had sparked new urgency around health systems and universal health coverage, saying the focus is now shifting towards preventive healthcare as against curative health.
The First Lady said, “As we embark on this path to Universal Health Coverage, Ilera Eko is passionately calling us to take responsibility for our health. We are determined to leave no one behind. All residents, regardless of socio-economic and ethnoreligious identity, including the vulnerable, are encouraged to make the right choices by signing up for this scheme because our lives, livelihoods and future depend on it.’’
What you should know
- Under the Lagos State Health Scheme (LSHS), the premium for a family of 6 is N40,000 per annum, while N8,500 is for individuals within the same period.
- The healthcare services covered under the scheme include outpatient care for common ailments and conditions; maternal, newborn and child care including Caesarian Section where necessary; access to family planning counseling and services; management of uncomplicated chronic diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, asthma, among others; access to HIV and TB testing services; minor surgeries such as incision drainage, herniorrhaphy, appendectomy, and health promotion and disease prevention.
Health
Evercare’s $1 billion emerging market health fund will reverse outbound medical tourism – VP Osinbajo
Osinbajo says Evercare’s $1 billion emerging market health fund will reverse the trend of outbound medical tourism.
The Federal Government has described the Evercare choice to invest its $1 billion emerging market health fund in Nigeria as the birth of what will be one of the fastest-growing in the Nigerian economy.
This was disclosed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo while commissioning Evercare Hospital in Nigeria.
According to him, the development will help the nation “reverse the trend of outbound medical tourism and become a place of choice for specialised procedure in healthcare.”
He said, “The opening of Evercare Hospital in Nigeria marks an exciting moment for healthcare in Nigeria. This is not just because of the several groundbreaking innovations that come with the package, but perhaps even more for what this holds for the future of medical care in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa as the business landscape for medical care becomes wider.
“The fact that Evercare chose to invest in Nigeria with the Evercare one-billion-dollar ($1 billion) emerging market health fund, truly confirms that we are seeing the birth of what will be one of the fastest-growing areas in the Nigerian economy. This will help us reverse the trend of outbound medical tourism and become a place of choice for specialised procedure in healthcare.”
Chairman, Evercare Hospital Lekki, Tosin Runsewe, said: “Evercare Hospital Lekki is determined to transform the healthcare sector by focusing on delivering value-based, and accessible quality care to Nigeria. This project which is impact-based has created hundreds of jobs, thereby positively affecting the economy and nation at large. Evercare Hospital Lekki has no doubt invested in a community of diverse, qualified, and service-driven people to provide the best quality affordable care to its patients.”
What you should know
- Some of the investors of the facility are Evercare Group, Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation among others.
- It is a strategic investment on the part of NSIA and others to support the Nigerian healthcare sector by providing quality and accessible healthcare which will help alleviate some of the burden brought on by medical tourism.
- Evercare’s facility is equipped and designed with modern state-of-the-art infrastructure and diagnostic services, with core focus specialties including Mother & Child Services, Cardiac Sciences, Neurosciences, Orthopedics, Critical Care & Emergency Medicine. The team is comprised of a mix of highly skilled local and international full-time and visiting consultants, setting a benchmark that will enhance the long-term sustainability of the country’s healthcare ecosystem for both patients and practitioners.
