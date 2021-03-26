FG to establish responsive National Emergency Medical Service and Ambulance System

The Federal Government is setting up a plan to launch a responsive National Emergency Medical Service and Ambulance System in a bid to improve universal healthcare for Nigerians.

This was disclosed by the Minister for Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, at the Medical Women’s International Association (MWIA) conference themed “Accelerating Universal Health Coverage.”

The Minister revealed that the FG has launched a couple of programmes towards solving UHC challenges in Nigeria including the provision of the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF).

He added that the FG plans to launch mandatory health insurance to ensure the implementation of stable public health financing.

“We believe our initiative will result to financial protection against catastrophic health expenditure, equity in resource distribution for healthcare and provision of healthcare services relative to needs, consequently, quickly propelling the country towards UHC,” he said.

The Health Minister also said the FG plans to launch a National emergency service which would be at no cost to Nigerians.

“As part of efforts towards UHC, we are also working toward establishing functional and responsive National Emergency Medical service and Ambulance System across the country to ensure that emergencies are properly taken care of.

“This service will be at no cost to the end-users. Additionally, we are working toward revamping tertiary healthcare services across the country, including an active partnership with the private sector for the attainment of quality health care,” he added.

